Tony's New York Style Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

$$$

412 West Dickson Street

Fayetteville, AR 72701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

18" BYO Pizza
14" BYO Pizza
Wings

Appetizers

Wings

$11.95

Cheese Stix

$6.95

Pizza Bread

$7.95

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Salads

House Salad Sm

$4.95

House Salad Lg

$7.95

Chicken Caesar Sm

$7.95

Chicken Caesar Lg

$12.95

Pick Your Protein Sm

$7.95

Pick Your Protein Lg

$12.95

10" & 14" Pies

14" BYO Pizza

$14.95

14" The Works

$19.95

14" The Big Pigg

$18.95

14" Fat Tony's Alfredo

$18.95

14" The Gold Rush

$17.95

14" Classic Margherita

$16.95

14" Hawaiian

$16.95

14" Vegetarian

$15.95

14" Buffalo Chx

$17.95

10" BYO Cauliflower Crust

$10.95

10" Cauliflower Half & Half

$5.50

10" Cauliflower The Works

$14.95

10" Cauliflower Big Pigg

$13.95

10" Cauliflower Fat Tony

$13.95

10" Cauliflower Gold Rush

$13.95

10" Cauliflower Margherita

$12.49

10" Cauliflower Californian

$12.95

10" Cauliflower Vegetarian

$12.49

10" Cauliflower Buff Chx

$12.95

18" Pies

18" BYO Pizza

$18.95

18" The Works

$24.95

18" The Big Pigg

$23.95

18" Fat Tony's Alfredo

$23.95

18" The Gold Rush

$21.95

18" Classic Margherita

$20.95

18" Hawaiian

$20.95

18" Vegetarian

$19.95

18" Buffalo Chx

$21.95

Italian Hoagies & Calzones

Meatball Sub HALF

$7.95

Ham & Cheese HALF

$7.95

Italian Sub HALF

$8.95

Turkey Club HALF

$7.75

Meatball Sub FULL

$11.95

Ham & Cheese FULL

$10.95

Italian Sub FULL

$12.95

Turkey Club FULL

$11.95

Calzone

$10.95

Bigg Pigg Calzone

$13.95

Italian Calzone

$13.95

Buffalo Chx Calzone

$12.95

Dessert

Cannoli (1)

$3.95

Cannoli (2)

$5.95

New York Cheesecake

$6.95

Brownie

$2.50

Brownie (3)

$5.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

412 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Tony's New York Style Pizza image
Tony's New York Style Pizza image

