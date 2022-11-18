Bars & Lounges
The Circ Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Pizzas, Sliders, Pretzels, Wings, Nachos, Tacos and more available at Ann Arbors premier Karaoke bar!
Location
210 South 1st Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Gallery
