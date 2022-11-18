Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Circ Bar

210 South 1st Street

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Chicken Wings
Truffle Fries
Autumn Margarita

Food

Fries

Fries

$7.00

crispy battered fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

8 beer battered mozzarella sticks with choice of marinara or ranch

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

3 House baked Bavarian pretzel sticks with cheddar cheese

Circ Sliders

Circ Sliders

$15.00

4 All beef sliders topped with bacon, American cheese, BBQ, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion on brioche buns

Slider Party Pack

Slider Party Pack

$70.00

24 all beef sliders topped with American cheese on brioche buns

Circ Bombs

Circ Bombs

$10.00

Fried dough tossed in choice of Cinnamon sugar & chocolate or garlic parmesan

10" Pizza

10" Pizza

$14.00

Hand tossed dough topped with marinara & mozzarella cheese

18" Party Pizza

18" Party Pizza

$18.00

Hand tossed dough topped with marinara & mozzarella cheese

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Crispy battered fries topped with bacon, cheddar cheese & green onion

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Crispy battered fries tossed in truffle oil, fresh herbs and parmesan

Extra Sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

10 Crispy fried chicken wings

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

House fried tortilla chips topped with beef, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and jalapenos

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Two beef tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, salsa, sour cream, cheese served with a side of chips & salsa.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

House fried tortilla chips served with a side of salsa

16" Party Pizza

$23.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

To Go Drinks

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00 Out of stock

Paloma

$8.00

Autumn Margarita

$9.00
All hours
Sunday 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizzas, Sliders, Pretzels, Wings, Nachos, Tacos and more available at Ann Arbors premier Karaoke bar!

Website

Location

210 South 1st Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

