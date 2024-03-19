CITIR Turkish Doner Kebab 499-5 Spanish River Blvd
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Indulge in the rich flavors of Turkey at our authentic Turkish restaurant, where the vibrant blend of aromatic spices, lively ambiance, and warm hospitality creates an unforgettable dining experience reminiscent of the lively streets of Turkey.
Location
499-5 Spanish River Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Gallery
