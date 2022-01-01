Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

Civil Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

107 Park Central Square

Springfield, MO 65806

Order Again

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$12.00

Colossal Onion Rings

$11.00

Crack Bread

$12.00

Seafood Beignets

$13.00

Truffle Shuffle Straws

$11.00

Whipped Feta Dip

$11.50

Wings

$15.00

Desserts

*Bread Pudding*

$7.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Evil Twin

$8.50

Ooey Gooey Buttercake Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Entrees

Banh Mi Tacos

$15.00

Chicken & Donuts

$15.00

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Chk Strips

$16.00

Kids Burger

$9.50

Kids Chk Strips

$9.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Petite Filet

$23.00

Salmon

$22.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$21.00

Premium Sides

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Cauliflower Mash

$6.00

Side Truffle Straws

$6.00

Salads

*Grilled Caesar Salad*

$10.00+

Bacon & Date

$9.00+

Black N' Bleu

$10.00+

House Salad

$8.00+

Rockin' the Beet

$9.00+

Soup & Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

*Chicken Salad Special*

$10.00

*Hockey Burger*

$9.00

Apple Bacon Panini

$13.00

Blue Goat Burger

$13.50

Breakfast Burger

$14.50

Buffalo Cauli Wrap

$13.50

C.B.A. Wrap

$13.50

Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Civil Burger

$13.50

Falafel & Veg Wrap

$13.50

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.50

Smash Burger

$13.00

Sauces/Gravy

Bac Gravy

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Blueberry Ketchup

$0.50

Butter

Chimi Mayo

$0.50

Cinnamon Vanilla Syrup

$0.50

Civil Sauce

$0.50

Cookie Butter Syrup

$0.50

Honey Hab Syrup

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horse Radish Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

House Vin

$0.50

Jalapeno Gravy

$0.50

Maple Balsamic

$0.50

Maple Bourbon

$0.50

Mayo

Plain Maple

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Truffle Mayo

$0.50

Sides

Broccoli

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Cheesy Cauliflower

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Glazed Carrots

$5.00

Gouda Mash

$5.00

Kale

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Pita

$4.00

Raw Carrots

$5.00

Red Potatoes

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Waffle

$9.00

Soups

Soup of the Moment

$6.00+

French Onion

$6.00+

Sunday Special

Chorizo & Egg Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Prime Rib & Egg Skillet

$16.50

Mediterranean Veggie Skillet

$13.00

Kitchen Sink

$15.00

Civil Tent

*CC Fee

$0.50

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Patty

$2.00

Burger

$11.00

Burger Combo

$13.00

Chips

$1.50

Dessert

$5.00

Drink

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

107 Park Central Square, Springfield, MO 65806

Civil Kitchen image
Civil Kitchen image

