Clutch and Coffee Old Town Torrance

review star

No reviews yet

1321 El Prado Ave

Torrance, CA 90501

Order Again

Appetizers

Donuts

$10.95

Breakfast Plates

Keto friendly baked eggs with smoked sausage, red pepper,onion, sharp cheddar & scallions topped with avacado served over sauteed spinach and creamy poblano sauce

2 Eggs Breakfast

$7.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.95

SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS COVERED WITH HOMEMADE COUNTRY SAUSAGE GRAVY

Breakfast BLT

$16.95

PORK SHOULDER BACON, TOMATO CONFIT, ARUGULA, OVER MEDIUM EGGS, CRÈME FRAICHE, BALSAMIC GLAZE ON TOASTED 7 GRAIN

Breakfast Wrap

$14.95

THREE EGGS OVER MEDIUM, ARTICHOKE, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, SCALLIONS, SHARP CHEDDAR, AVOCADO, THICK CUT BACON, SPICY AIOLI WRAPPED IN A SPINACH TORTILLA

Brioche Breakfast Sandwich

$16.95

THICK CUT BACON, FOLDED OMELETTE, SHARP CHEDDAR, TOMATO, TRUFFLED ARUGULA SPICY AIOLI ON TOASTED BRIOCHE

Fried MUSHROOM & Eggs

$14.95

GREEK Yogurt

$9.95

Grilled flat iron steak and eggs

$22.95

Hot Cereal

$10.95

Loaded Potatoes

$15.95

SEASONED HOME FRIES LOADED WITH THICK CUT BACON, SAUSAGE, ONIONS & PEPPERS WITH MELTED SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE, SCALLIONS & SPICY GARLIC AIOLISEASONED HOME FRIES LOADED WITH THICK CUT BACON, SAUSAGE, ONIONS & PEPPERS WITH MELTED SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE, SCALLIONS & SPICY GARLIC AIOLI

Shakshuka

$15.95

POACHED EGGS IN SPICED TOMATO STEW, GOAT CHEESE, CILANTRO, GRILLED CIABATTA

Burgers

CLUTCH Burger

$14.95

STEAMED ONIONS, HOUSE SPREAD, JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & PICKLE

JALAPENO Burger

$16.95

Jack cheese, crispy onions, sweet pepper bacon, jalapeño jam, lettuce, roasted jalapeño cream cheese spread & a whole fried jalapeño on the side

KETO Burger

$15.95

Pork shoulder bacon, double sharp cheddar, steamed onions, fried egg, truffled arugula and spicy aioli served on bed of greens (no fries)

MUSHROOM & BLEU Burger

$15.95

BLEU CHEESE FONDUE, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, RED ONION, TRUFFLED ARUGULA & GARLIC AIOLI

Clutch Benedicts

Grilled salmon on toasted english, poached eggs, basil pearls hollandaise sauce, baby arugula & balsamic reduction

Chicken sausage florentine

$16.95

COUNTRY Benedict

$16.95

SMOKED SAUSAGE & POACHED EGGS ON A SPLIT SOUTHERN BISCUIT TOPPED WITH COUNTRY SAUSAGE GRAVY

ELDON Classic

$17.95

PORK SHOULDER BACON, POACHED EGGS, TOASTED ENGLISH MUFFIN & HOUSE MADE HOLLANDAISE

SOPES Benedict

$16.95

CHORIZO, BLACK BEANS & POACHED EGGS ON CRISPY SOPES SHELLS TOPPED WITH CHIPOTLE HOLLANDAISE, PICO DE GALLO, FRESH CILANTRO & QUESO FRESCO

From the Griddle

Crispy cinnamon crunch brioche stuffed with vanilla cream & bananas topped with more bananas, whipped cream, caramel & powdered sugar

BANANA CREAM PIE Pancakes

$14.95

BIRTHDAY PANCAKE

BLUEBERRY Pancakes

$13.95

BUTTERMILK Pancakes

$11.95

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$17.95

BELGIAN WAFFLE TOPPED WITH FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, THICK CUT BACON, LEMON BUTTER & HOUSEMADE JALAPENO JAM

FRENCH TOAST

$13.95

THICK CUT SWEET POTATO BRIOCHE TOPPED WITH FRESH BERRIES, HOMEMADE SYRUP & POWDERED SUGAR

PB & J Belgian Waffle

$13.95

PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE, WHIPPED CREAM, STRAWBERRY & BLUEBERRY COMPOTES, PEANUT BUTTER CHIPS & TOASTED ALMONDS

STRAWBERRY Pancakes

$13.95

Waffle

$10.95

Kids

Baby Benedict

$8.95

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.95

GRILLED CHEESE & Fries

$8.95

KIDS French Toast

$8.95

KIDS 2 Eggs Breakfast

$8.95

KIDS PANCAKE

$8.95

SCRAMBLED Egg Sandwich w/ Melted Cheese & Mayo

$8.95

Toad in the hole

$8.95

Omelettes & Scrambles

Chile Relleno Omelette

$16.95

3 CHEESE AND ROASTED CORN STUFFED POBLANO PEPPERS WRAPPED IN A 3 EGG OMELETTE AND TOPPED WITH RED ENCHILADA SAUCE, CREMA, QUESO FRESCO & PICO DE GALLO

Custom Omelette

$8.95

Denver

$16.95

THICK CUT HAM STEAK, RED & GREEN BELL PEPPERS, GARLIC, ROASTED ONION & SHARP CHEDDAR

Greek

$15.95

RUSTIC CUT BELL PEPPERS, TOMATOES, ONION & ARTICHOKE HEARTS IN GARLIC WITH CRUMBLED FETA & TATZIKI SAUCE add beef gyro $$

Polish

$16.95

POLISH SAUSAGE, CRISPY POTATOES, ONION, GREEN PEPPERS & FARMERS CHEESE TOPPED WITH POLISH SOUR CREAM MUSHROOM GRAVY

NY Steak & Chorizo Omelette

$17.95

TRI TIP, CHORIZO, FRESH OMELETTES, ONIONS & JACK CHEESE TOPPED WITH HOUSE SALSA VERDE, CREMA, AVOCADO & QUESO FRESCO

Open Faced Toasts

Toasted 7 grain topped with house made basil salmon salad, hard billed egg, cucumber, red onion, & alfalfa sprouts

Elote Toast

$12.95

Elvis

$9.95

TOMATO CONFIT, FRESH MOZZARELLA, FRESH BASIL, CRACKED PEPPER, OVER MEDIUM EGG PICKLED ONION ON TOASTED COUNTRY BREAD

Fried Egg Tartine

$14.95

TOASTED 7 GRAIN TOPPED WITH SMASHED AVOCADO, SAUTEED SPINACH & ARTICHOKES, OVER MEDIUM EGGS, TOMATO & PESTO

Pecan Butter & Burrata

$14.95

TOASTED CIABATTA, HOUSE MADE PECAN butter, BURRATA CHEESE, RED CHILE, HONEY & SEA SALT

Tomato Burrata Caprese

$13.95

SMASHED AVOCADO, BURRATA CHEESE, SLICED TOMATO, ARUGULA & BALSAMIC GLAZE ON TOASTED 7 GRAIN

Salads

Antioxidant Salad

$16.95

BABY MIXED GREENS, STRAWBERRY, BLUEBERRY, DRIED CRANBERRY, CELERY, GRAPES MINT, CUCUMBER & CANDIED PECANS WITH POMEGRANATE VINAIGRETTE

Chicken Caesar

$16.95

Greek Salad

$14.95

ROMAINE, GREEN BELL PEPPER, RED ONION, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, KALAMATA OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, TOMATO, AVOCADO, OREGANO AND GREEK VINAIGRETTE add grilled chicken, salmon or beef gyro $$

Grilled Chicken Cobb

$16.95

BABY MIXED GREENS, RAINBOW KALE, THREE PEPPER SPICED BACON, FRESH MOZZARELLA, CHERRY TOMATOES, HARD BOILED EGG & AVOCADO WITH CREAMY CILANTRO DRESSING

Plain Caesar

$12.95

Soup & Half Salad

$13.95

Sandwiches & Melts

Berry BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

TANGY SWEET BERRY BBQ GLAZED GRILLED CHICKEN, CRISPY ONION STRINGS, SHARP CHEDDAR ON TOASTED BRIOCHE W/ FRIES

Crispy Chicken Relleno

$15.95

Grilled Portabello

$15.95

MARINATED GRILLED PORTABELLO ON TOASTED BRIOCHE WITH TRUFFLED ONION STRINGS, SWISS SPICY AIOLI, TOMATO & ALFALFA SPROUTS W/ FRIES

Sides

Aioli

$1.95

Avocado

$1.95

Bacon

$4.95

Bacon Crispy

$4.95

Black Beans

$3.95

Blueberry Compote

$1.95

Caesar dressing

$2.95

Chicken Breast

$4.45

Chicken Sausage

$5.95

Country SAUSAGE Gravy

$2.95

Creamy Cilantro dressing

$2.95

Egg - One

$2.95

Egg - Two

$4.95

Eggs- Three

$5.95

Enchilada Sauce

$2.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.95

Fried MUSHROOM With Mushroom Gravy

$8.00

Fried TRI TIP With Country Gravy

$10.95

Fries

$4.95

Fruit Bowl (large)

$6.95

Fruit Side (Small)

$4.95

Greek Dressing

$2.95

Grilled flat iron

$9.00

Half order bisq & gravy

$4.95

Hamburger Patty

$5.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.95

House Bacon (Candied)

$5.95

JALAPENO Grilled

$1.95

Jalapeño jam

$1.95

Lemon Butter

$1.95

Mushroom Sour Cream Gravy

$3.95

One-Pound Ham Steak

$17.95

Pico

$1.95

Polish Sausage (1 piece)

$6.95

Pomegranate Vinaigrette Dressing

$2.95

Pork Sausage Links

$4.95

Pork Shoulder Bacon

$5.95

Potatoes

$3.95

Ranch

$1.95

Sour Cream

$1.95

Spicy Tomato Sauce

$1.95

Syrup

$1.95

Toast

$2.95

Tomatillo Salsa

$2.95

Tomato Bisque

$5.95

Tortilla

$1.00

Veggie Sausage

$5.95

Cream Cheese

$1.95

mixed green salad

$5.95

SPECIALS

Veteran Strong

$16.95

Beer

SC Coffee Porter

$7.95

Sc Mango Pango

$7.95

Sc Ipa

$8.95Out of stock

Coors Banquet

$5.95

Sc New Normal

$7.95

Lagunitas Lil' Sumpin

$6.95

Corona

$5.95

Stone Buenaveza

$5.95

Stone Seltzer

$5.95

Domestics

$5.95

Smog CIty

$7.95

Coffee

House Blend Drip

$3.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

Decaf

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Red Eye

$4.25+

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Employee Drink

$2.50

Drink Specials

Horchata Latte

$7.00

Maple brown sugar latte

$7.00

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$7.00

Espresso

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Choco Mint Shaker

$6.50

DECAF Latte

$4.50

Doppio

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25

Flat White

$4.75

Gibraltar

$4.25

Latte

$5.25

Mocha

$5.00

Undertow

$4.95

White Lotus Latte

$6.50

Fountain Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Water

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.95+

Kids Apple Juice No Meal

$2.50

Kids Milk No Meal

N/C Kids Drink w Meal

Orange Juice

$3.95+

Kids Beverages

KIDS Choc Milk (12oz cold)

$2.50

KIDS Cold Milk (12oz)

$2.50

Steamed Milk 8oz

$2.50

Kids apple

$2.50

Kids OJ

$2.50

KIDS Hot Choc (8oz warm)

$2.50

Milk

ADULT Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Chocolate Milk 12 oz

$2.75

Chocolate Milk 16 oz

$3.75

KIDS Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Milk 12oz

$2.45

Milk 16 oz

$3.25

Mimosa

Apple Mimosa

$8.00

Guava Mimosa

$8.00

OJ Mimosa

$8.00

Pear Mimosa

$8.00

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.95

Coco Chai

$5.50

Dirty Chai

$6.25

Dirty Ube Latte

$6.50

Green Eye

$6.25

Hot Tea

$1.95

Iced Tea

$3.25

Kombucha On Tap

$4.50

Lavender London Fog

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Matcha Tea (NO MILK)

$4.00

Organic Peach Tea

$3.95

Organic refill

$1.50

Peach Tea Latte

$5.50

Strawberry Matcha

$5.75

Thai Tea Latte

$6.25

Tumeric honey

$5.50

Ube Latte DCF

$1.50

UBE PEACH LATTE

$6.95

Margarita

Plain

$10.00

Strawberry

$10.00

Cookies

Hope's Royale Cookie

$3.00

White Choc Mac Nut

$2.50

Muffins

Blueberry Jam

$3.95

Chocolate Chip

$3.95

Cranberry Orange

$3.95

Lemon Poppy Seed

$3.95

Heated

Not Heated

Strudel

Cherry

$5.95

Hats

Black FLAT BILL

Black FLAT BILL

$23.95

Black White FLAT Net

$23.95
Black White CURVE Mesh

Black White CURVE Mesh

$23.95
Camo CURVE Black Mesh

Camo CURVE Black Mesh

$23.95
Black & Grey FLAT Bill

Black & Grey FLAT Bill

$23.95
Camo FLAT Bill

Camo FLAT Bill

$23.95

MENS SHIRTS SHORT SLEEVE

BLACK SHORT SLEEVE SMALL

$19.95Out of stock

BLACK SS MEDIUM

$19.95

BLACK SS LARGE

$19.95Out of stock

BLACK SS X LARGE

$19.95

WHITE SHORT SLEEVE SMALL

$19.95Out of stock

WHITE SS MEDIUM

$19.95Out of stock

WHITE SS LARGE

$19.95Out of stock

WHITE SS X-LARGE

$19.95Out of stock

TAN SHORT SLEEVE SMALL

$19.95Out of stock

TAN SS MEDIUM

$19.95Out of stock

TAN SS LARGE

$19.95Out of stock

TAN SS X-LARGE

$19.95Out of stock

REUSABLE TOTE BAGS

Small Black

$1.50Out of stock

WOMENS SHIRTS LONG SLEEVE

WOMENS LONG SLEEVE BLACK SMALL

$24.95

WLS BLACK MEDIUM

$24.95Out of stock

WLS BLACK LARGE

$24.95

WLS BLACK XLARGE

$24.95

WOMENS SHIRTS SHORT SLEEVE

WSS BLACK XS

$19.95

WSS BLACK SMALL

$19.95

WSS BLACK MEDIUM

$19.95

WSS BLACK LARGE

$19.95

WSS BLACK XTRA LARGE

$19.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1321 El Prado Ave, Torrance, CA 90501

Directions

Gallery
Clutch & Coffee image
Clutch & Coffee image

