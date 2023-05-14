  • Home
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • Cochino Taco - Edgewater - 5495 W. 20th Ave
A map showing the location of Cochino Taco - Edgewater 5495 W. 20th AveView gallery

Cochino Taco - Edgewater 5495 W. 20th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

5495 W. 20th Ave

Edgewater, CO 80227

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Appetizers

Guac & Chips

$9.00

Mixed with red onion, jalapenos, cilantro and lime juice. Sorry no substitutions on this item.

Salsa & Chips

$5.00

Tomatillo Salsa, Salsa Roja, and Molcajete Salsa

Queso

$9.00

Melty queso dip topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, charred serrano salso, and fresh cilantro Add Mushrooms, Chorico, or Bacon for $2

Chili Tots

$8.00

Tater tots, house pork green chile, chaddar cheese, crispy pork belly, fresh cilantro. We can make this item vegetarian, just ask.

Green Chile

$11.00

Your choice of Pork or Veggie, topped with cheddar cheese fresh cilantro, crema. Served with flour or corn tortilla. Product contains Gluten.

Ceviche

$14.00

Lime cured shrimp & mahi, cucumber, red onion, pineapple, habanero, avocado and fresh cilantro. Served with jicama slices, house made chips and valentina. There are no substitutions allowed on this item.

Doritos Nachos

$8.00

Voted Westword's Best Nachos 2021. Doritos, seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, fresh cilantro, and queso dip. Item comes deconstructed automatically.

Evil Cheetos

$8.00

Poofy pork rinds dusted in powdered cheddar. Served with a side of jalapeno vinegar.

Elote

$8.00

Fresh corn tossed with serrano aioli and lime, topped with cotija cheese, tajin and fresh cilantro.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Crispy naked chicken wings served with casa made potato chips and ranch. Choice of Mexican buffalo or Mango Habanero. Sauces will be served on the side, unless requested to be tossed.

Porkshank Redemption

$15.00

Three seasoned crispy pork shanks, topped with fresno sauce. Served with a side of ranch and casamade potato chips.

Pozole

$11.00

Traditional Mexican stew made with guajillos, hominy, and pork, topped with onion, radish, oregano, chili flakes and lime. Served with tostadas. ( there are no substitutions available for this dish)

Mexican Egg Rolls

$12.00

Your choice of Mushroom & corn or Chorizo. Filled with roasted poblano and asadero cheese. Served with green chile (vegetarian available) and queso.

Cup of Green Chili

$5.00

NO MAKE!!!

Salad

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomato corn, garbanzo, fresh cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. Served with side of chipotle ranch or vinaigrette. Add protein for $5

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, parmesan, casa made croutons and lemon parmesan caesar dressing. Add protein for $5

NO MAKE!!!

Tacos

Chicken Tinga

$4.95

Marinated chicken thigh, cotija cheese, crema, white onion and fresh cilantro.

Funky Chicken

$4.95

Crispy buttermilk fried chicken, cochino slaw, house mustard and serrano honey chiles.

Carnitas Taco

$4.95

Traditional tender carnitas, jalapeno crema, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro.

Pig Ear Taco

$4.95

Fried battered pig ears, Cochino slaw, white onion, serrano salsa, fresh cilantro.

Pork Belly Taco

$4.95

Slow roasted pork belly, cabbage slaw, white onion, avocado tomatillo, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro

Pastor Taco

$4.95

Guajillo rubbed marinated pork shoulder, fresh pineapple, radish, avocado tomatillo, white onion, and fresh cilantro.

Chorizo Taco

$4.95

Casa made chorizo, avocado tomatillo, white onion, radish and crispy leeks.

Campechano

$4.95

Chorizo, carne asada, asadero cheese, white onion, fresno sauce, fresh cilantro

Pescado Taco

$4.95

Grilled mahi, radish, fresno sauce, Mexican crema, fresh cilantro

Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Beer battered fried shrimp, Cochino slaw, serrano aioli, guacamole, pickled red onion, crispy leeks and fresh cilantro.

Carne Asada Taco

$4.95

Flank steak, avocado tomatillo, white onion, cotija and fresh cilantro.

Barbacoa Taco

$4.95

Slow braised beef, chile seco crema, pickled red onion and fresh cilantro.

Lengua Taco

$4.95

Braised beef tongue, serrano aioli, white onion, guacamole, serrano salsa, leeks and fresh cilantro.

Cotija Taco

$4.25

Griddled cotija cheese, corn, guacamole, serrano salsa, fresh cilantro and toasted pepitas.

Rajas Taco

$4.95

Griddled cheese skirt, roasted poblano, mushrooms, corn, onions, chipotle crema, fresh cilantro

Squash Taco

$4.95

Mexican squash, caramelized veggies, asadero cheese, crema and fresh cilantro.

Avocado Tostada

$6.00

Guacamole, cucumber, radish, jicama, lime, fresh cilantro and tomato.

Crunchy Tacos

$8.00

2 hard shell corn tacos served with ground beef, shredded cheddar lettuce, jalapeno crema and serrano salsa.

Single Crunchy Taco

$4.00

One hard shell corn taco served with ground beef, shredded cheddar lettuce, jalapeno crema and serrano salsa.

NO MAKE !!!

Entree

Enchiladas

$13.00

Three cheese enchiladas topped with salsa verde, crema, cotija, onions, lettuce, served with rice and beans. Add protein for $3

Mas Mach Burrito

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of one protein. Topped with lettuce, served with crema and pork green chile on the side.

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Corn, refried beans, squash, asadero cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese. Topped with lettuce and served with a side of crema and veggie green chile.

Chile Relleno

$15.00Out of stock

Two fried wonton wrapped poblanos, stuffed with asadero cheese, topped with Cochino pork green chile, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro, served with rice and beans.

Queso Burger

$17.00

Voted Best Burger in Westword 2017. 8 oz. flat top style, American cheese, poblano chiles, lettuce fluff, jalapeno crema, topped with crispy jalapenos on a brioche bun. served with side of queso dip and tater tots.

Beyond Beef Queso Burger

$17.00

Adult Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Adult Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Adult Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Entree Special

$13.00

NO MAKE !!!

Dessert

Churros

$8.00

Two churros, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with choice of ice cream.

Cookie Sandwich

$8.00

Fried flour tortilla, cinnamon sugar and chocolate sauce. Served with your choice of ice cream.

Sopapillas

$8.00

Five sopapillas tossed in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with chocolate. Served with a side of honey.

Churros Only

$4.00

Vanilla Scoop

$4.00

Chocolate Scoop

$4.00

Butterscotch Scoop

$4.00Out of stock

!!!!TOGO!!!!

!!!!NO MAKE!!!!

Sides

YoYO

Side Ranch

Side Vinagrette

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Dorito Bag

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Green Chili

$2.00

Side Roja

$1.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Side Guac

$2.50

Side Pico

$0.75

Side Tomatillo

$1.00

Side Molcajete

$1.00

Side Queso

$2.50

Side Pinto Beans

$3.00

Side Chipotle Ranch

Side Fresh Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Asada

$3.00

Side Plain Chicken

$3.00

Side of Meat (Taco serving)

Side Sauce

!!!!TOGO!!!!

!!!!NO MAKE!!!!

Kids Menu

KIds Soft Chicken Taco

$6.50

Two plain chicken tacos topped with cheddar cheese and lettuce. Served on soft corn tortillas.

Kids Crunchy Beef Taco

$6.50

Two beef tacos topped with cheddar cheese and lettuce. Served on hard shell corn.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Melted cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla.

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.50

Pinto beans and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla.

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.50

Plain chicken and cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla.

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$6.50

Flank steak and cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla.

Kids Burger

$9.00

8 oz. flat top style burger topped with American cheese and served with tater tots.

!!!!TOGO!!!!

!!!!NO MAKE!!!!

Drinks

Beer

Modelo

$5.00

Montucky

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Bohemia

$5.50

Victoria

$5.50

Corona Familar

$5.50

NO MAKE !!!

Buenaveza

$7.00

Cosmic Mutant

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Chica Flaca

$6.00

HeyZeus

$7.00

Coors Light Draft

$6.00

NO MAKE !!!

Cocktails

8 oz Casa Margarita

$8.00

8 oz Coin

$9.00

8 oz Mazcaro

$11.00

8 oz Frozen Margarita

$8.00

8 oz Frozen Paloma

$8.00

8 oz Pina Pina

$8.00

16 oz Casa Margarita

$15.00

16 oz Coin

$17.00

16 oz Mazcaro

$20.00

16 oz Frozen Margarita

$15.00

16 oz Frozen Paloma

$15.00

16 oz Pina Pina

$15.00

Casa Liter

$30.00

Coin Liter

$35.00

Mazcaro Liter

$40.00

32 oz Frozen Margarita

$30.00

32 oz Frozen Paloma

$30.00

32 oz Pina Pina

$30.00

No Make!!!

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

7 Up

$3.00

Jarritos Manderin

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Horchata

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Kids Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Juice Box

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5495 W. 20th Ave, Edgewater, CO 80227

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky Bird - Food Truck
orange star4.4 • 77
5505 west 20th AVE Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Slideshow
orange star3.0 • 1
5505 W 20th Ave Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Rock N Lobster Roll
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W 20th Ave Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Syrup Restaurant Edgewater
orange starNo Reviews
5457 West 20th Avenue Denver, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Konjo Ethiopian - 5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market -
orange starNo Reviews
5505 West 20th Avenue #104 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Edgewater

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edgewater
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston