Cochino Taco Englewood 3495 S. Downing St

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco
Shrimp Taco
Funky Chicken

Appetizers

Guac & Chips

$9.00

Mixed with red onion, jalapenos, cilantro and lime juice. Sorry no substitutions on this item.

Salsa & Chips

$5.00

Tomatillo Salsa, Salsa Roja, and Molcajete Salsa

Queso

$8.00

Melty queso dip topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, charred serrano salso, and fresh cilantro Add Mushrooms, Chorico, or Bacon for $2

Chili Tots

$7.00

Tater tots, house pork green chile, chaddar cheese, crispy pork belly, fresh cilantro. We can make this item vegetarian, just ask.

Green Chile

$9.00

Your choice of Pork or Veggie, topped with cheddar cheese fresh cilantro, crema. Served with flour or corn tortilla. Product contains Gluten.

Ceviche

$12.00

Lime cured shrimp, cucumber, red onion, pineapple, habanero, avocado and fresh cilantro. Served with jicama slices, house made chips and valentina. There are no substitutions allowed on this item.

Doritos Nachos

$7.00

Voted Westword's Best Nachos 2021. Doritos, seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, fresh cilantro, and queso dip. Item comes deconstructed automatically.

Evil Cheetos

$7.00

Poofy pork rinds dusted in powdered cheddar. Served with a side of jalapeno vinegar.

Elote

$6.00

Fresh corn rubbed with serrano aioli and lime, topped with cotija cheese, tajin and fresh cilantro.

Fritos Locos

$7.00

Fritos, jicama, shredded carrots, cucumber, cilantro, crushed Japanese peanuts tossed in Chamoy and Valentina hot sauce. Product does contain peanuts.

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Crispy naked chicken wings served with casa made potato chips and ranch. Choice of Mexican buffalo or Mango Habanero. Sauces will be served on the side, unless requested to be tossed.

Salad

Chopped Salad

$9.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomato corn, garbanzo, fresh cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. Served with side of chipotle ranch or vinaigrette. Add protein for $5

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, parmesan, casa made croutons and lemon parmesan caesar dressing. Add protein for $5

Tacos

Chicken Tinga

$4.45

Marinated chicken thigh, cotija cheese, crema, white onion and fresh cilantro.

Funky Chicken

$4.45

Crispy buttermilk fried chicken, cochino slaw, house mustard and serrano honey chiles.

Cabron Taco

$4.45

Abodo marinated pork, cabbage, pickled red onion, cilantro, chile morita salsa

Carnitas Taco

$4.45

Traditional tender carnitas, jalapeno crema, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro.

Pig Ear Taco

$4.45

Fried battered pig ears, Cochino slaw, white onion, serrano salsa, fresh cilantro.

Pork Belly Taco

$4.45

Pork belly slow roasted then fried, cabbage onion and jalapeno slaw, avocado tomatillo, pickled red onion and fresh cilantro.

Pastor Taco

$4.45

Guajillo rubbed marinated pork shoulder, fresh pineapple, radish, avocado tomatillo, white onion, and fresh cilantro.

Tilapia Taco

$4.45

Grilled tilapia, red bell peppers, fresno mayo, fresh cilantro and lime.

Shrimp Taco

$4.45

Beer battered fried shrimp, Cochino slaw, serrano aioli, guacamole, pickled red onion, crispy leeks and fresh cilantro.

Carne Asada Taco

$4.75

Flank steak, avocado tomatillo, white onion, cotija and fresh cilantro.

Barbacoa Taco

$4.45

Slow braised beef, chile seco crema, pickled red onion and fresh cilantro.

Lengua Taco

$4.75

Braised beef tongue, serrano aioli, white onion, guacamole, serrano salsa, leeks and fresh cilantro.

Chorizo Taco

$4.45

Casa made chorizo, avocado tomatillo, white onion, radish and crispy leeks.

Cotija Taco

$3.95

Griddled cotija cheese, corn, guacamole, serrano salsa, fresh cilantro and toasted pepitas.

Mushroom Taco

$4.45

Cremini and portabella mushrooms, corn avocado tomatillo and fresh cilantro.

Squash Taco

$4.45

Mexican squash, caramelized veggies, asadero cheese, crema and fresh cilantro.

Avocado Tostada

$4.75

Guacamole, cucumber, radish, jicama, lime, fresh cilantro and tomato.

Crunchy Tacos

$8.00

2 hard shell corn tacos served with ground beef, shredded cheddar lettuce, jalapeno crema and serrano salsa.

Single Crunchy Taco

$4.00

One hard shell corn taco served with ground beef, shredded cheddar lettuce, jalapeno crema and serrano salsa.

Campechano

$4.75

Entree

Enchiladas

$11.00

Three cheese enchiladas topped with salsa verde, crema, cotija, onions, lettuce, served with rice and beans. Add protein for $3

Chile Relleno

$13.00

Two fried wonton wrapped poblanos, stuffed with asadero cheese, topped with Cochino pork green chile, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro, served with rice and beans.

Burger

$14.00

Voted Best Burger in Westword 2017. 8 oz. flat top style, American cheese, poblano chiles, lettuce fluff, jalapeno crema, topped with crispy jalapenos on a brioche bun. served with side of queso dip and tater tots.

Mas Mach Burrito

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of one protein. Topped with lettuce, served with crema and pork green chile on the side.

Veggie Burrito

$11.00

Corn, refried beans, squash, asadero cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese. Topped with lettuce and served with a side of crema and veggie green chile.

Adult Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Adult Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Adult Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

Entree Special

$13.00

Dessert

Churros

$8.00

Two churros, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with choice of ice cream.

Cookie Sandwich

$8.00

Fried flour tortilla, cinnamon sugar and chocolate sauce. Served with your choice of ice cream.

Sopapillas

$8.00

Five sopapillas tossed in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with chocolate. Served with a side of honey.

Churros Only

$4.00

Vanilla Scoop

$4.00

Chocolate Scoop

$4.00

Butterscotch Scoop

$4.00

Sides

YoYO

$1.00

Side Ranch

Side Vinagrette

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Dorito Bag

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Green Chili

$2.00

Side Roja

$1.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Side Guac

$2.50

Side Pico

$0.75

Side Tomatillo

$1.00

Side Molcajete

$1.00

Side Queso

$2.50

Side Pinto Beans

$3.00

Side Chipotle Ranch

Side Fresh Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Asada

$3.00

Side Plain Chicken

$3.00

Side of Meat (Taco serving)

Side Sauce

Kids Menu

KIds Soft Chicken Taco

$6.50

Two plain chicken tacos topped with cheddar cheese and lettuce. Served on soft corn tortillas.

Kids Crunchy Beef Taco

$6.50

Two beef tacos topped with cheddar cheese and lettuce. Served on hard shell corn.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Melted cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla.

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.50

Pinto beans and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla.

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.50

Plain chicken and cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla.

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$6.50

Flank steak and cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla.

Kids Burger

$9.00

8 oz. flat top style burger topped with American cheese and served with tater tots.

Beer

Modelo

$4.00

Montucky

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Bohemia

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Corona Familar

$5.00

Buenaveza

$6.00

Western Mutant

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Chica Flaca

$5.50

HeyZeus

$6.00

Colorful Colorado Pale Ale

$6.00

Dos Equis Amber

$6.00Out of stock

Cocktails

8 oz Casa Margarita

$6.00

8 oz Coin

$7.00

8 oz Frozen Margarita

$6.00

8 oz Frozen Paloma

$6.00

8 oz Pina Pina

$6.00

16 oz Casa Margarita

$12.00

16 oz Coin

$14.00

16 oz Frozen Margarita

$12.00

16 oz Frozen Paloma

$12.00

16 oz Pina Pina

$12.00

Casa Liter

$24.00

Coin Liter

$27.00

32 oz Frozen Margarita

$23.00

32 oz Frozen Paloma

$23.00

32 oz Pina Pina

$23.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

7 Up

$3.00

Jarritos Manderin

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Horchata

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Kids Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Juice Box

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for coming in!!

Location

3495 S. Downing St, Englewood, CO 80113

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

