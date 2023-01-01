Main picView gallery

Coffee Republic - Cedar Rapids 220 3rd Avenue Southeast

220 3rd Avenue Southeast

Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$3.25

Classic house coffee locally roasted by Capanna Coffee Company in North Liberty.

Café au lait

$3.75

Half classic house coffee and half steamed milk of your choice.

Americano

$3.25

Locally roasted Lazarus espresso plus water. Available hot and iced.

Cappuccino

$4.25

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and dry milk foam.

Latte

$4.25

Classic latte made with espresso and milk of your choice. Available hot and iced.

Mocha

$4.75

A mocha latte made with espresso, milk, and milk or white chocolate sauce. Available hot and iced.

Cold Brew

$4.25

Housemade cold brew made with our medium roast.

Non-Coffee Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.75

A classic spiced black tea latte made with Masala chai concentrate from Rishi Tea and milk. Available hot and iced.

Matcha Latte

$4.75

A classic green tea latte made with matcha powder from Rishi Tea and milk. Comes unsweetened! Available hot and iced.

London Fog

$4.75

A classic black tea latte made with Earl Grey tea, vanilla, and milk.

Hot Cocoa

$3.25

Classic hot cocoa made with chocolate sauce and steamed milk.

Steamer

$3.25

Steamed milk mixed with a flavor of your choice.

Red Bull Cooler

$4.75

Red Bull mixed with a flavor of your choice.

Monster Cooler

$4.75

Monster energy mixed with a flavor of your choice.

Italian Soda

$4.25

Sparkling water mixed with a flavor of your choice.

Food

Breakfast Sammy

$5.25

Breakfast sandwich with egg, American cheese, and housemade aioli on sourdough bread.

Protein Sammy

$8.25

The ultimate protein-filled breakfast sandwich with two eggs, provolone cheese, ham, turkey, and housemade aioli on sourdough.

Breakfast Club Bagel

$7.75

Breakfast sandwich with egg, American cheese, housemade aioli, bacon, tomato, and spinach on a plain bagel.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.25

A breakfast sandwich with egg, ham, American cheese, and housemade aioli, on a butter croissant.

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.50

PB & J

$3.25

Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Classic grilled cheese made with American cheese on sourdough. Great with add-ons!

BLT Grilled Cheese

$6.25

A fun take on a grilled cheese with provolone, bacon, spinach, tomato, and housemade aioli.

Turkey Bacon

$6.25

Hearty grilled lunch sandwich with turkey, bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, and buttermilk ranch.

Ham & Cheese Panini

$6.25

A classic grilled ham sandwich with American cheese and honey mustard.

Club Croissant

$9.25

A packed lunch sandwich with ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, spinach, tomato, and housemade aioli on a butter croissant. Served cold.

PB & J

$3.25

Soup & Sandwich

$9.50

Quiche

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Based in downtown Cedar Rapids, IA, Coffee Republic is dedicated to providing you with the highest quality coffee, food, pastries, and customer experience!

Location

220 3rd Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Directions

Main pic

