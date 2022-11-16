Restaurant header imageView gallery

Need Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

207 2nd Ave SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Popular Items

TO-GO Large 18" BYO
Medium 16" BYO Pizza
Individual 8" BYO

Pizza

New Haven Style Pizza

Individual 8" BYO

$5.99

Perfect for 1 person. $5.99 for a cheese or 1 topping pizza. Additional toppings are $1 per!

Small 12" BYO Pizza

$11.99

(12" Pizza: Feeds 1-2) Base Price includes cheese. Toppings charged separately. No half sauces.

Medium 16" BYO Pizza

$14.99

(16" Pizza: Feeds 2-3) Base Price includes cheese. Toppings charged separately. No half sauces.

TO-GO Large 18" BYO

$17.99

(18" Pizza: Feeds 4-5) Base Price includes cheese. Toppings charged separately. No half sauces.

12" Gluten Free Crust Option (Contains Egg)

$13.99

Feeds 1-2 people! Prepared and cooked on a separate surface and cut with a clean pizza cutter. Kitchen is not 100% gluten free.

12" Cauliflower Crust Option (Contains Egg)

$13.99

Feeds 1-2 people! Prepared and cooked on a separate surface and cut with a clean pizza cutter. Kitchen is not 100% gluten free.

Specialty Pie

Shoulda Woulda Gouda; a BBQ base with beef brisket, smoked gouda cheese, and onion straws. Served up with cornbread and honey on the side.

Appetizers

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Our signature crust stretched extra thin, topped with minced garlic, oregano, grated parmesan, mozzarella and olive oil. Served with a side of warm pizza sauce.

Beef Meatballs

$10.00

All Angus beef meatballs with our signature pizza sauce topped with shredded mozzarella baked in an iron skillet.

Bread Stick Bites

$8.00

Fresh baked bread bites tossed in our house made seasoning, served with a side of pizza sauce

Queso Dip Appetizer

$7.00

White Queso dip with a mild kick served hot with white corn tortilla chips

Salads

All salads are made with a blend of spring mix and romaine lettuce. Add roasted chicken breast to any salad for $2.00

House Salad

$3.99+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons, and parmesan with your choice of dressing on the side.

Caesar

$3.99+

Mixed greens, fresh shredded parmesan, croutons, and anchovies

Greek Salad

$9.99+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, banana pepper rings, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese crumbles with Greek dressing.

Bleu Nuts Salad

$9.99+

Mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, and maple bacon. Pairs nicely with our gollden Italian dressing.

Superfood Salad

$8.99+

Mixed greens, kale and slaw mix, crumbled goat cheese, and salted sunflower seeds. Balsamic vinaigrette is a great pair with this salad.

Dessert

Sundae

$4.00

Single scoop vanilla bean ice cream sundae, topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Cinna-Lil-Bits

$8.00

Fresh, baked in butter, bread bites tossed in a cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with frosting.

Giant Cookie

$10.00

Soft, skillet baked chocolate chip cookie, topped with scoops of ice cream and drizzled with chocolate.

Pizza Accessories

Sm Side Ranch

$2.00

Lg Side Ranch

$4.00

Sm Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Lg Pizza Sauce

$3.00

Sm BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Lg BBQ Sauce

$3.00

Hot Oil Side

$1.00

Can

Pepsi Products

Can Pepsi

$1.50

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Can Mt Dew

$1.50

Can Diet Dew

$1.50

Can Brisk IT

$1.50

Can Rootbeer

$1.50

Can Mist

$1.50

Btl Water

$2.00

Draft Beers: (Must Select Crowler Option for To-go beers)

Base in house price shown, To-Go crowlers will have an additional charge upon ordering.

A Greener State

$6.00

Apple Pie Cider

$8.00

Jacked Ultra Premium

Bohemian Premium

$6.00

Boozy Tea

$7.00

Cherry bombed

$7.00

Cherry Pietti

$8.00

Devils Backbone

$6.00

Digital Distraction

$7.00

Dirt Bag IPA

$6.00

Handpicked baked strawberry

$8.00

Iowa Sunrise

$6.00

Lemon Trail

$4.00

LIT Pineapple Coconut

$6.00

Long Route PB

$6.00

Lost In Space Juice

$6.00

Mississippi Blonde

$5.00

Nerd Rage

$7.00

Nitro Squeezebox

$8.00

Play Date

$6.00

Revenge of Hippies

$8.00

Ruthie

$5.00

Exile Brewing

Saftig

$6.00

Sangria Cider

$8.00

Space Camper Red Spectra

$6.00

Sunny Little Thing

$5.00

Surly XIII

$9.00

Tropical Jam

$7.00

Uncle Juicy

$6.00

When Cherry Met Cheesecake

$7.00

Zach's Mexican Donuts

$6.00

Canned Beer

Beer Mile Can

$3.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Blustery

$8.00

Boat Money

$8.00

Braaaaaaains

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Busch NA !!

$4.00

Cafeteria Fruit Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Pulpit Rock

Coors Light

$4.00

Easy Lover

$6.00

Faithfully Yours

$8.00

Flying Start NA IPA

$5.00

Boulevard

Hammock Vibes

$8.00

Island Life

$8.00

Lime Seltzer

$4.00

Big Grove Brewery

Little Bit of Passion

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Mildly Mild

$5.00

Pulpit Rock

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Muffin Man

$8.00

No Quams about it

$7.00Out of stock

Omission Bottle

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

PineappleKick Seltzer

$4.00

Big Grove Brewery

Pour Over Porter

$7.00

Press Pomegranate

$6.00Out of stock

Prrrrrrt

$8.00

Raisin & Resin

$5.00Out of stock

Pulpit Rock

Ready or Not

$6.00Out of stock

Rhyme Animal

$7.00

Ruthie NA

$5.00

Salty Dog

$5.00

Pulpit Rock

Stella

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$4.00

Sunday Morning NA

$5.00

Back Pocket Brewing NA Sour

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Need Pizza and Craft Beer Bar is a locally owned independent pizzeria that is inspired by New Haven style thin crust pizza. This east coast style pizza is hand stretched to order with generous portion sizes ranging from personal size up to the massive in house large feeding up to 5 people! Need Pizza also features 30 craft beers on tap, along with a full bar! Need Pizza is a great place to watch a game, take the family, grab takeout, or get a late night drink and fill your belly.

Website

Location

207 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

