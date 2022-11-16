Need Pizza
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Need Pizza and Craft Beer Bar is a locally owned independent pizzeria that is inspired by New Haven style thin crust pizza. This east coast style pizza is hand stretched to order with generous portion sizes ranging from personal size up to the massive in house large feeding up to 5 people! Need Pizza also features 30 craft beers on tap, along with a full bar! Need Pizza is a great place to watch a game, take the family, grab takeout, or get a late night drink and fill your belly.
Location
207 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Gallery
