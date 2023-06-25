The Corner Pho 189 Erie Street

Main picView gallery

The Corner Pho

No reviews yet

189 Erie St.

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Popular Items

FRIED SPRING ROLLS

$8.95

FRESH SUMMER ROLLS

$8.95

PHO BEEF STEW

$15.95

Food

Appetizer

FRIED SPRING ROLLS

$8.95

FRESH SUMMER ROLLS

$8.95

PAN FRIED CREPE

$17.95

FRIED SQUID

$18.95

ROASTED QUAILS

$19.95

FRIED SWT POTATO SHRP

$18.95

SHRIMP PAPAYA SALAD

$17.95

Pho

HOUSE COMBO PHO

$15.95

PHO BEEF STEW

$15.95

PHO SHRIMP

$15.95

PHO GRILL PORK

$15.95

PHO CHICKEN

$15.95

PHO VEGGIE

$14.95

PLAIN PHO

$10.95

EYE ROUND PHO

$15.95

BRISKET PHO

$15.95

BEEF MEATBALL PHO

$15.95

GRILL CHICKEN PHO

$15.95

EYE ROUND BRISKET PHO

$15.95

THE CORNER SPECIAL SOUP

THECORNER RICE NDL SOUP

$15.95

THECORNER EGG NDL SOUP

$15.95

HUE BEEF NDLE SOUP

$15.95

Vermicelli Bowl

VERM BOWL SPR & GRILL PORK

$15.95

VERM BOWL GRILL CHKEN

$15.95

VERM BOWL GRILL BEEF ROLL

$15.95

VERM BOWL SAUTE BEEF

$15.95

VERM BOWL GRILL SHRIMP

$15.95

VERM BOWL SPR ROLL

$15.95

VERM BOWL GRILL PORK

$15.95

Thin Vermicelli

THIN VERM GRILL PORK

$22.95

THIN VERM GRILL CHICKEN

$22.95

THIN VERM GRILL BEEF ROLLS

$24.95

THIN VERM GRILL SHRIMP

$26.95

THIN VERM SHRIMP PASTE

$26.95

From The Grill

GRILLED CHICKEN

$21.95

GRILLED LEAN PORK

$21.95

GRILLED PORKCHOP

$22.95

GRILLED BEEF ROLLS

$24.95

Entrees

GRILLED PORK COMBO

$18.95

FRIED RICE PLATE

$16.95

SHAKEN BEEF CUBES

$25.95

CHICKEN CURRY STEW

$18.95

SAUTE LEMONGRASS SAUCE

$22.95

PAN FRIED NOODLE

$23.95

Lunch Rice Platter

RICE GRILL CHICKEN

$14.95

RICE GRILL LEANPORK

$14.95

RICE GRILL PORKCHOP

$15.95

RICE GRILL SHORTRIBS

$16.95

RICE GRILL PORK COMBO

$18.95

RICE SAUTE LMGRAS CHKN

$14.95

RICE LMGRAS SQUID

$15.95

RICE LMGRAS BEEF

$15.95

RICE SAUTE CHK BROCLI

$14.95

RICE BEEF BROCCOLI

$15.95

RICE SHRIMP BROCCOLI

$15.95

RICE SHAKEN BEEF

$16.95

FRIED RICE COMBO

$16.95

FRIED RICE SHRIMP

$16.95

FRIED RICE CHICKEN

$16.95

FRIED RICE BEEF

$16.95

Sides

SIDE WHITE RICE

$3.00

SIDE RED RICE

$3.00

SIDE FRIED RICE

$5.00

SIDE FRIED EGGS

$3.95

SIDE GRILL LEAN PORK

$7.50

SIDE GRILL PORKCHOP

$7.50

SIDE STEAM VEGGIE

$5.00

SIDE GRILL SHORTRIB

$10.50

SIDE GRILL CHICKEN

$8.50

SIDE PHO SOUP(S)

$3.95

SIDE PHO SOUP(L)

$6.95

SIDE EYE ROUND

$5.00

SIDE BRISKET

$5.00

SIDE TENDON

$5.00

SIDE TRIPE

$5.00

SIDE BEEF BALLS

$5.00

SIDE PHO NOODLE

$3.00

SIDE EGG NOODLE

$3.00

SIDE VERMICELLI NDL

$3.00

SIDE THIN VERMICELLI

$5.00

Beverages/Dessert

Beverages

SOFT DRINKS

$3.00

YOUNG COCONUT JUICE

$5.95

FRESH LEMONADE

$5.95

THAI ICED TEA

$5.95

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$6.95

WATER BOTTLE

$3.95
Hours:
Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Vietnamese Noodles and Bar

189 Erie St., Jersey City, NJ 07302

