Country House - Geneva

review star

No reviews yet

2095 SOUTH KIRK ROAD

GENEVA, IL 60134

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries Basket

Starters

The perfect size to whet your appetite, small enough not to spoil your dinner.

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$12.49

Chicken Tenders Your Way

$9.99

Breaded white meat chicken, flash-fried and served with your choice of Country house dipping sauce.

Chili Nachos

$12.99

Country Combo Platter

$12.99

Duck Tenders

$9.99

May be the perfect appetizer. Crispy and just perfect flavor to get you started. flash-fried, and served with your choice of Country House dipping sauce.

Shareable (2) Duck Tenders

$16.99

May be the perfect appetizer. Crispy and just perfect flavor to get you started. flash-fried, and served with your choice of Country House dipping sauce.

Duck Tenders (3) Jamboree

$26.99

May be the perfect appetizer. Crispy and just perfect flavor to get you started. flash-fried, and served with your choice of Country House dipping sauce.

Fries Basket

$3.99

Onion Rings Basket

$4.99

Savannah Shrimp

$11.99

Southern style sautéed shrimp in a rich, spicy, butter sauce with sliced French baguette.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Artichoke hearts, baby spinach, chopped red onion, feta and cream cheese. Served with warm pita chips.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$8.99

Battered and flash-fried, served with your choice of Country House dipping sauce.

Potato Skins

$6.99

Soups & Salads

Baked French Onion Soup - Cup

$4.99

Rich, Simmering with sliced baguette and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Baked French Onion Soup - Bowl

$5.49

Rich, Simmering with sliced baguette and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Avocado Salmon Salad

$13.99

Beef Taco Salad

$10.99

Chicken Cashew Salad

$13.99

Hearty romaine hearts with grilled chicken, cashews, apple, swiss cheese and poppy seed dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Crispy chicken tenders on a bed of greens with hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, shredded cheese and choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Fusion Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Tossed Salad

$2.99

Plain French Onion - Cup

$4.49

Plain French Onion - Bowl

$4.99

Country House Chili - Cup

$5.49

Country House Chili - Bowl

$5.99

Our original recipe for more than 40 years.

Chezzy Broccoli Cup

$4.49

Chezzy Broccoli Bowl

$4.99

Pork Dumpling & Sauerkraut- Cup

$4.49

Pork Dumpling & Sauerkraut- Bowl

$4.99

Small Caesar Salad

$3.99

Two-Fisted Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with choice of one side.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$5.50

B.L.T.

$8.99

Bartender Steak Sandwich

$17.99

A local favorite off our secrete menu. Butterfly cut tenderloin char-grilled to order and topped with Monterey jack cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms. served on garlic bread.

BBQ Chicago – Style Pulled Pork

$10.99

Slow roasted pork shoulder, pulled and mixed with housemade BBQ sauce on a sesame seed bun. served with a pickle spear

Broiled Salmon Sandwich

$13.99

Fresh Atlantic salmon with sundried tomato mayo on fresh ciabatta bun.

French Dip

$9.99

Roasted and sliced beef on fresh French bread served with a side of savory au jus.

French Dip with Cheese

$10.99

Roasted and sliced beef on fresh French bread, choice of melted cheese served with a side of savory au jus.

Grilled Smoked Gouda and Pot Roast Sandwich

$12.99

We call it our comfort roast with smoked Gouda cheese grilled on sourdough bread. Served with a side of cold horseradish sauce.

Hot Pastrami

$11.49

Thinly sliced, hot grilled pastrami on a bakery-fresh pretzel bun served with a side of Dijon infused mayo.

Hot Pastrami with Cheese

$12.49

Thinly sliced, hot grilled pastrami, your choice of cheese, served on a bakery-fresh pretzel bun served with a side of Dijon infused mayo.

Muffaletta

$11.99

A NOLA classic. Baked ham, hard salami, Monterey jack and swiss cheese plus a garlicky olive spread served hot on French bread.

House Favorite Reuben

$10.99

Kosher-style corned beef with melted swiss cheese and sauerkraut grilled on choice of light or dark rye and served with 1000 island dressing.

Turkey Stack

$10.99

Sliced turkey with bacon, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a pretzel bun with a side of cranberry relish.

Sliders

For a lighter appetite, or they work as appetizers, too!

BBQ Pork Sliders

$10.99

Slow roasted, hand pulled and served with our tangy BBQ sauce on a bakery-style slider bun, served with onion strings, pickle slices and a side of steakhouse fries.

Mini Burger Sliders

$11.99

Country House triplets topped with American cheese, pickle slices and our own special sauce and served with steakhouse fries. Sorry, no cheese substitutions.

Pot Roast Sliders

$11.99

Tenderloin Sliders

$14.99

Two grilled tenderloin filets with red onion and cold horseradish sauce on sesame toasted bun. Served with steakhouse fries.

Wraps

All wraps served in a soft tomato tortilla with a side of ranch salsa and your choice of side.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Grilled chicken breast with onion, sweet peppers, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.

Vegetarian Wrap

$9.49

Onion, sweet peppers, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.

The Chop House

Select beef and pork cuts cooked to order. Served with your choice of side.

Carne Asada

$18.99

Tender marinated skirt steak, charbroiled and served with grilled jalapenos and choice of a side dish.

Country House Steak Sandwich

$16.99

A perfectly prepared 5-ounce filet, charbroiled and served open faced on toast points with sautéed mushrooms.

Country House Steak Sand Double

$25.99

Center Cut Pork Chops (2)

$16.99

Twin, perfectly seasoned chops, grilled and served with a side of applesauce. Tender and juicy.

German Wurst Platter

$13.99

Grilled veal bratwurst, knockwurst, and Thüringer with German potato salad and Sauerkraut.

Country House Ribeye

$20.99

prime, 10-ounce ribeye, seasoned, cooked to order, rested and topped with flash fried onion straws.

Kentucky Ribeye

$21.99

prime 10-ounce ribeye, marinated, cooked to order and topped with drunken mushrooms and bleu cheese crumbles.

Ribs 1/2 Slab

$14.99

Ribs Full Slab

$19.99

Seafood

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$18.99

Topped with mango salsa and served with Chef's rice of the day and fresh steamed veggies.

Blackened Walleye

$15.99

Broiled Walleye

$15.99

Golden Shrimp

$13.99

A half dozen Gulf shrimp, lightly breaded and flash-fried. served with your choice of side and zesty cocktail sauce.

Golden Shrimp Snack Size

$10.99

Four piece Gulf shrimp, lightly breaded and flash-fried. served with your choice of side and zesty cocktail sauce.

New England Fish Fry

$13.99

North Atlantic haddock in a New England-style batter, flash-fried and served with choice of side and tarter sauce.

Pretzel Crusted European Walleye

$15.99

One of our house favorites, lake walleye breaded with crusted pretzels, flash-fried crispy- tender and served with choice of side and house Louisiana tarter sauce.

Pasta

Country House Chicken Linguine

$12.99

Tossed with tender chicken breast, seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, tomato garlic, basil, parmesan cheese and olive oil. Served with garlic bread.

Salmon Veggie Pasta

$16.99

Savannah Shrimp Linguine

$14.99

Sautéed shrimp tossed with fresh spinach, tomato and rich, spicy better sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Southwest Chicken Pasta

$10.99

Tender chicken breast tossed with tomato, spinach, garlic, parmesan cheese and a spicy southwest cream sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Southwest Shrimp Pasta

$12.99

Shrimp tossed with tomato, spinach, garlic, parmesan cheese and a spicy southwest cream sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Veggie Linguine

$9.99

Seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, tomato garlic, basil, parmesan cheese and olive oil. Served with garlic bread.

Burgers

Chicagoland's favorite burger for over 45 years. served with lettuce, tomato, a pickle spear and your choice of side.

Country Burger

$12.99

A classic made with a half-pond of fresh certified Angus beef.

Cheeseburger

$13.99

A classic made with a half-pond of fresh certified Angus beef. Your choice of cheese.

Top Drawer Burger

$14.99

Best burger you've ever tasted! This burger is a special blend of ground brisket, short rib and whole chuck.

Top Drawer With Cheese

$15.99

Best burger you've ever tasted! This burger is a special blend of ground brisket, short rib and whole chuck. topped with you're choice of cheese.

Elk Burger

$15.99

You'll be impressed and hooked! Our Elk burger is very tender and similar to beef with a little more flavor.

Elk Burger With Cheese

$16.99

You'll be impressed and hooked! Our Elk burger is very tender and similar to beef with a little more flavor. With your choice of cheese.

Veggie Burger

$10.49

Made with ground carrots, broccoli, peas, string beans and beans for a delicious flavor.

Veggie Burger With Cheese

$11.49

Made with ground carrots, broccoli, peas, string beans and beans for a delicious flavor. With your choice of cheese.

Bison Burger

$15.99

Has a flavor that's savory-sweet and deliciously juicy.

Bison Burger With Cheese

$16.99

Has a flavor that's savory-sweet and deliciously juicy. With your choice of cheese.

Char-Broiled Chicken Breast

$11.49

Not really a burger, but you can build it like a burger.

Char-Broiled Chicken With Cheese

$12.49

Not really a burger, but you can build it like a burger. With your choice of cheese.

Turkey Burger

$10.49

A lean, third -pound ground turkey.

Turkey Burger With Cheese

$11.49

A lean, third -pound ground turkey. With your choice of cheese.

Special Burgers

4 Cheese - Burger

$14.69

4 Cheese - Bison

$17.69

4 Cheese - Chicken

$13.19

4 Cheese - Elk

$17.69

4 Cheese - Top Drawer

$16.69

4 Cheese - Turkey

$12.19

4 Cheese - Veggie

$12.19

Bacon and Cheese - Country Burger

$15.24

Bacon and Cheese - Bison

$17.98

Bacon and Cheese - Chicken Breast

$13.49

Bacon and Cheese - Elk

$17.98

Bacon and Cheese - Top Drawer

$17.24

Bacon and Cheese - Turkey

$12.49

Bacon and Cheese - Veggie

$12.48

Bartender Burger - Country Burger

$15.19

Bartender Burger - Bison

$18.19

Bartender Burger - Chicken Breast

$13.69

Bartender Burger - Elk

$18.19

Bartender Burger - Top Drawer

$17.19

Bartender Burger - Turkey

$12.69

Bartender Burger - Veggie

$12.69

BBQ Bacon Cheese -Burger

$14.98

BBQ Bacon Cheese - Bison

$18.19

BBQ Bacon Cheese - Chicken

$13.49

BBQ Bacon Cheese - Elk

$18.19

BBQ Bacon Cheese - Top Drawer

$17.19

BBQ Bacon Cheese- Turkey

$12.49

BBQ Bacon Cheese- Veggie

$12.49

Low Carb - Country Burger

$14.69

Low Carb - Bison Burger

$18.19

Low Carb - Top Drawer Burger

$17.69

Low Carb - Elk Burger

$18.19

Low Carb - Chix Sandwich

$12.69

Low Carb - Veggie Burger

$13.19

Low Carb - Turkey Burger

$13.19

Patty Melt - Country Burger

$13.99

Patty Melt - Bison

$16.99

Patty Melt - Chicken Breast

$12.99

Patty Melt - Elk

$16.99

Patty Melt - Top Drawer

$15.99

Patty Melt - Turkey

$11.49

Patty Melt - Veggie

$11.49

Daily Specials

This is a chicken caesar wrap. No croutons.

Fried Chicken

$14.99

Salmon Burger

$13.99

Homemade with green onions, bell peppers and fresh jalapenos. Served on your choice of bun with avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and a side of chili lime aioli sauce. With your choice of side dish. AM 8-29-22

Children's Menu

Child Country Burger

$4.75

Child Cheeseburger

$4.99

Child Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Child Spaghetti W/O sauce

$4.50

Child Spaghetti Butter

$4.50

Child Spaghetti Marinara

$4.50

Child Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$4.50

Child Fish Fry

$6.99

Child Hot Dog

$4.99

Child Macaroni Cheese

$4.50

Child Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Child Pita Cheese Pizza

$4.50

Child Pita Cheese & Bacon Pizza

$4.99

Adult Chicken Tender

$11.99

Dessert

CH Brownie Delight

$5.99

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

$3.99

Classic New York Cheesecake

$4.99

Ice Cream (1) Scoop

$2.25

Key Lime Pie

$4.99

RumChata Creme Brulee

$5.99

Sundae Junior

$3.99

Sundae Large

$4.99

Pumpkin Bread Pudding Ala Mode

$8.50

Pumpkin Bread Pudding With Whipped Cream

$6.99

Topped with Whipped Cream

Apple Strudel Ala Mode

$8.99

Apple Strudel Plain

$7.99

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Child Soda

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Decaf

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Bottle IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.99

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.99

Lemonaide

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pellagrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.99

Shake Chocolate

$4.99

Shake Vanilla

$4.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Soda Water

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Virgin Colada

$4.50

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$4.50

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$4.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Casual dining in a rustic atmosphere has made The Country House Restaurants west suburban favorites for more than 40 years. Any of our three locations - Clarendon Hills, Geneva and Lisle, Illinois are great spots for a quick business lunch, a relaxed dinner, or just to have a cocktail with your neighbor. We are best known for our highly touted "Country Burger" - a hearty half-pound served on dark rye. It was recently voted "Chicago's Favorite Burger" by the readers of The Chicago Tribune.

Website

Location

2095 SOUTH KIRK ROAD, GENEVA, IL 60134

Directions

