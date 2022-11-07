Atlas Chicken - Geneva Atlas Chicken Geneva

  • Home
Atlas Chicken - Geneva

No reviews yet

511 South 3rd Street

Geneva, IL 60134

Fried Rice Ball
Large Fries
Atlas Chicken Sandwich

On a Bun

Atlas Cheeseburger

Atlas Cheeseburger

$7.75

100% all beef American classic, simple & delicious. Choose from traditional toppings or add one of our house-made sauces.

Atlas Burger

Atlas Burger

$7.25

100% all beef American classic, simple & delicious. Choose from traditional toppings or add one of our house-made sauces.

Atlas Chicken Sandwich

Atlas Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Antibiotic-free chicken fried or grilled to perfection and topped with house-made dill pickle and smothered in your favorite sauce.

In a Box

4 pc Chicken Tenders

4 pc Chicken Tenders

$7.25

All-natural chicken fried to perfection. To taste, to share or to gobble up on your own, these chicken-filled boxes are the bomb! You know the drill, dip them in your favorite sauce.

7 pc Chicken Tenders

7 pc Chicken Tenders

$12.00

All-natural chicken fried to perfection. To taste, to share or to gobble up on your own, these chicken-filled boxes are the bomb! You know the drill, dip them in your favorite sauce.

20 pc Chicken Tenders

20 pc Chicken Tenders

$29.00

All-natural chicken fried to perfection. To taste, to share or to gobble up on your own, these chicken-filled boxes are the bomb! You know the drill, dip them in your favorite sauce.

5 pc Wings

5 pc Wings

$8.00

Naked wings. 24 hours in our signature chicken brine and fried to crispy perfection.

10 pc Wings

10 pc Wings

$15.00

Naked wings. 24 hours in our signature chicken brine and fried to crispy perfection.

20 pc Wings

20 pc Wings

$27.00

Naked wings. 24 hours in our signature chicken brine and fried to crispy perfection.

In a Bowl

Cabbage & Carrot Bowl

Cabbage & Carrot Bowl

$11.00

Our fresh cabbage slaw with homemade black beans & poblano rice. Choice of grilled or fried chicken. Choose from our 8 signature sauces. Vegetarian and vegan optional.

Brussel Sprout & Jicama Bowl

Brussel Sprout & Jicama Bowl

$11.00

Our brussel sprout & jicama with homemade black beans & poblano rice. Choice of grilled or fried chicken. Choose from our 8 signature sauces. Vegetarian and vegan optional.

Kale & Broccoli Bowl

Kale & Broccoli Bowl

$11.00

Our fresh kale & broccoli slaw with homemade black beans & poblano rice. Choice of grilled or fried chicken. Choose from our 8 signature sauces. Vegetarian and vegan optional.

Sides

Fried Rice Ball

Fried Rice Ball

$5.00

3 fried rice balls with chihuahua cheese with poblano peppers

Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.25

Sea salt brined

Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.00

Sea salt brined

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$3.25

Homamade black beans & poblano white rice

Biscuit

Biscuit

$3.25Out of stock

Made fresh daily. Served with whipped honey butter

Dill Pickles

Dill Pickles

$2.00

Homemade dill pickles made in our own pickle brine.

Side Cabbage & Carrot Slaw

Side Cabbage & Carrot Slaw

$3.25

Just like Grandma used to make

Side Brussel Sprout & Jicama Slaw

Side Brussel Sprout & Jicama Slaw

$3.25

Bright & citrusy

Side Kale & Broccoli Slaw

Side Kale & Broccoli Slaw

$3.25

Has a kick to it!

Family Size Cabbage & Carrot Slaw

$11.00

32 oonces of our fresh cabbage & carrot slaw. Just grandma used to make.

Family Size Brussel Sprout & Jicama Slaw

$11.00

32 ounces of our fresh brussel sprout & jicama slaw. Citrus-y!

Family Size Kale & Broccoli Slaw

$11.00

32 ounces of our fresh kale & broccoli slaw. Has a kick to it!

Dessert

Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie

Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie

$3.30

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$2.50

Can soda

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Half lemonade half iced tea

Strawberry Lemonade Slushy

$4.00Out of stock

Sauces

Sauce Cups

Sauce Cups

8 signature sauces made in-house

Bottle Sauces

Buttermilk Ranch

$3.50+

Buffalo

$3.50+

Shack Bbq

$3.50+

Citrus Paprika Mayo

$3.50+

Green Chile

$3.50+

Creamy Chipotle

$3.50+

Honey Mustard

$3.50+

Siracha Habnero

$3.50+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located on 3rd street in downtown Geneva, Atlas Chicken Shack provides the perfect backdrop and scratch-made comfort food that's guaranteed to please the whole family. Whether you're in the mood for our famous chicken sandwich, hormone and anti-biotic free chicken tenders, or a bowl with endless combinations that can fit any dietary needs—don’t forget the wide collection of crazy good sauces ready to smother your selection.

Location

511 South 3rd Street, Geneva, IL 60134

Directions

