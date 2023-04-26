Main picView gallery

Barrel + Rye 477 South 3rd Street

review star

No reviews yet

477 South 3rd Street

Geneva, IL 60134

Popular Items

B + R SALAD

$12.00

roasted red pepper, grilled corn, feta cheese, avocado, tortilla strips, over mixed greens tossed w/ cilantro vinaigrette.

SALMON SALAD

$19.00

pan roasted salmon, chopped bacon, frosted walnuts, grilled pear, shaved parmesan, over mixed greens tossed w/ rosemary vinaigrette

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$17.00

shawarma chicken, zhug-yogurt, arugula, tomato relish, sumac-onion, micro cilantro. Served on naan


SHAREABLES

BUFFALO BLUE CHIPS

$14.00

homemade potato chips, bleu cheese sauce, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, buffalo sauce, scallions

BURRATA + FIGS

$17.00

brûléed figs, prosciutto, honey brittle, arugula, walnut pesto, smoked paprika salt, balsamic, served w/ toast points

CURDS

$13.00

homemade brie cheese curds w/ raspberry-habanero jam

DUCK POUTINE

$16.00

french fries, duck confit, white cheddar cheese curds, house made duck gravy

HUMMUS + ARTICHOKES

$15.00

grilled artichoke hearts, garlic lemon hummus, green olives, kalamata olives, feta, extra virgin olive oil, pine nuts, heirloom tomatoes, naan

SALMON BRUSCHETTA

$17.00

smoked salmon, herbed goat cheese, tomatoes, onions, balsamic, micro-greens

SHRIMP + GRITS

$17.00

bacon + cheese grits, white wine + brown butter sauce, green onions

Shrimp + Scallop Cocktail

$16.00

!

TUNA TARTARE

$17.00

yellowfin tuna, ginger soy glaze, avocado, tobiko, tempura crisps, wonton chips

WINGS

$16.00

dry rubs: maple bourbon, honey habanero, jerk, korean bbq. sauces: bbq, buffalo, nashville hot

GREENS

B + R SALAD

$12.00

roasted red pepper, grilled corn, feta cheese, avocado, tortilla strips, over mixed greens tossed w/ cilantro vinaigrette.

BRUSSEL SPROUTS SALAD

$16.00

shaved brussels sprouts, blackened chicken breast, green apple, pickled fennel, bacon, dried cranberries, pepitas, bleu cheese, over mixed greens tossed w/ apple cider vinaigrette

POKE BOWL

$24.00

yellowfin tuna, ginger soy glaze, rice noodles, mixed greens, pickled carrots, purple cabbage, charred pineapple, sesame-cucumber, avocado, sambal aioli, wonton strips, almonds

SALMON SALAD

$19.00

pan roasted salmon, chopped bacon, frosted walnuts, grilled pear, shaved parmesan, over mixed greens tossed w/ rosemary vinaigrette

BETWEEN THE BUN

BARREL BURGER

$15.00

8oz custom burger blend, potato bun, your choice of american, cheddar, swiss, or gouda

BIRRIA GRILLED CHEESE

$17.00

birria style braised beef, chihuahua cheese, garlic aioli, arugula, chimi-churri, served on sourdough

BRIE BURGER

$16.00

8oz custom burger blend, pear + bourbon jam, grilled onions, brie cheese

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$17.00

shawarma chicken, zhug-yogurt, arugula, tomato relish, sumac-onion, micro cilantro. Served on naan

Philly Pork

$19.00

cuban pork belly, nueske's ham, house-made pickles, swiss, garlic aioli, cuban style mustard on a telera roll

SOUTHERN SANDWICH

$17.00

southern spiced fried chicken breast, bacon, smoked gouda, fried egg, maple syrup

Adult Grilled Cheese

$14.00

BIG PLATES

B&R NASHVILLE HOT MAC

$20.00

nashville hot chicken, roasted poblano pepper, nueske's bacon, + green onions

BOURBON STREET JAMBALAYA

$29.00

blackened shrimp, andouille sausage, bacon, jasmine rice, creole spices, tomato, sweet peppers, onion, celery, pickled fennel, garlic, poblano, bourbon

FAROE SALMON

$35.00

Carrot risotto

Fish + Chips

$18.00Out of stock

STEAK FRITES

$31.00

pan seared flat iron steak, crispy truffle fries, bordelaise sauce, asparagus

SIDES

BRISKET CHILI

$7.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$7.00

tossed w/ maple-soy, sesame oil, bacon, shichimi togarashi

FRIES

$5.00

GRITS

$6.00

MAC 'N' CHEESE

$7.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$7.00

TOMATO BISQUE

$7.00

w/ brie croutons

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

DESSERTS

BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

bourbon-cherry bread pudding, lemon curd, meringue crumble, vanilla ice cream

ICE BOX CHEESECAKE

$8.00

STOUT BROWNIE

$9.00

KID'S

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

white bread, cheddar cheese

CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

cheddar cheese

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

choice of ranch or bbq

MAC + CHEESE

$7.00

house cheese sauce, + noodles

Extras

Chicken breast

$9.00

Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Salmon filet

$12.00

Steak a la carte

$12.00

Naan

$3.00

Wontons

$1.00

Veggies

$2.00

Tortilla chips

$3.00

Fruit side

$6.00

Chips

$5.00

Avocado side

$2.00

Blue cheese crumbles

$1.00

Goat cheese

$1.00

Burrata bread

$3.00

Toasted sourdough

$1.00

Duck gravy

$4.00

Raspberry jam

$2.00

Pear jam

$2.00

Pepitas

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A modern american bistro specializing in shareables, craft cocktails, and an extensive whiskey list.

Location

477 South 3rd Street, Geneva, IL 60134

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
