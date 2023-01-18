Restaurant header imageView gallery

D' La Santa

review star

No reviews yet

2359 10th Avenue East

Seattle, WA 98102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Horchata

$3.99

Limonada con Chia

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.99

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Appetizers

Guacamole

$10.99

Fresh guacamole with green onions and cotija cheese.

Queso Fundido

$14.99

Melted asadero cheese, with your choice of plain, chorizo or mushrooms.

Arroz del Dia

$4.99

White rice with corn and butter.

Rajitas

$11.99

Fire roasted poblano peppers with corn and cream sauce.

Picocitos

$5.99

3 jalapeño peppers stuffed with cream cheese and bacon.

Molletes

$5.50

2 toasted french bread halves topped with refried beans, cheese and pico de gallo.

Tuetanos

$5.99

1 Fire roasted bone marrow.

Crispitos

$9.99

A handmade cheese chicharron, topped with guacamole.

Antojitos Mexicanos

Huarache

$14.99

Long thick tortilla topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded cabbage, radish, cotija cheese, sour cream.

Nopal

$14.99

Grilled cactus topped with melted cheese covered with your choice of meat. Whole beans & tortillas on side.

Doraditos

$12.99

Hard shell corn tacos filled with refried beans, melted cheese and your choice of meat. Roasted tomato salsa on side.

Quesadilla

$12.99

Handmade corn tortilla filled with your choice: mushrooms, fire roasted rajitas poblano peppers or chorizo. Arroz del dia and roasted salsa on side.

Caramelo

$14.99

Flour tortilla filled with an anaheim pepper & melted asadero cheese & your choice of meat.

Carne en su Jugo

$15.99

Traditional beef soup in salsa verde with bacon topped with pinto beans.

Tlayudas

$24.99

Large, crispy wheat tortilla covered in refried beans, your choice of meat and topped with melted asadero cheese and vegetables.

Portobello

$14.99

A grilled portobello topped with your choice of meat and melted asadero cheese. Served with whole pinto beans and fresh salsa.

La Papazota

$14.99

Large baked potato filled with asadero cheese and topped with your choice of meat, sour cream and bacon.

Chile en Nogada

$22.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, chicken and pork seasoned with green apple, plantain, walnuts, almonds, pine nuts, bacon and ham. Covered in a special creamy wine sauce and garnished with pomegranate seeds and parsley.

Cochinita Pibil

$17.99

Marinated pork with achiote, sour orange juice & spices, cooked in banana leaves topped with red onions.

Tortas

Torta Caramelo

$14.99

Mexican bread stuffed with refried beans, anaheim pepper, melted asadero cheese & with your choice of meat. Served with a jalapeno pepper.

Torta Ahogada

$16.99

Tacos

3 Tacos

$12.99

3 Delicious tacos with your choice of meat.

Tacos Rib Eye

$22.99

3 Delicious ribeye tacos.

Light Tacos

$11.99

Substitute corn tortillas for crisp lettuce filled with your choice of meat.

Tacoarte

$41.99

Platter filled with a variety of delicious taco fillings: carne asada , pollo asado, chorizo, cochinita pibil, pastor & refried beans.

Tacos de Birria

$14.99

Pork and beef birria, served in corn tortillas with melted cheese. Consomme on side.

Tacos Gobernador

$15.99

3 Tacos filled with melted cheese, shrimp sauteed with garlic, onion & butter. White mexican rice on side.

Cortes

Carne Asada

$29.99

American Wagyu. Served with a baby quesadilla, grilled cactus, whole pinto beans, chorizo & special roasted salsa.

Pollo Asado

$23.99

Topped with chopped pineapple salsa. Served with whole pinto beans, roasted salsa, grilled pepper & grilled onion.

Rib Eye

$37.99

Certified Angus Ribeye. Served with whole pinto beans, grilled cactus, special roasted salsa, grilled pepper & grilled onion.

Prime Delmonico

$55.99

A 25 days dry aged New York bone-in. Rice, grilled jalapeno pepper & our homemade salsas (habanero, tomatillo & roasted tomato) on side.

Peinecillo

$36.99

Two Certified Angus 6 oz. New York steaks served with whole pinto beans & special roasted salsa.

Short Ribs

$22.99

Bone-in short ribs thin sliced.

Rib Eye Wagyu

$65.99

American Wagyu Rib Eye. Served with nopal, whole beans and roasted salsa and tortillas.

D La Santa Parrillada

$84.99

Carne asada, pollo asado, short ribs, chorizo, cactus, melted asadero cheese & refried beans.

Tomahawk

$2.75

USDA Prime bone-in ribeye. Served with a fire roasted round bone marrow, special roasted salsa & whole beans.

Porterhouse

$110.00

A5 Kagoshima

$20.00

Vegetarian

Nopal

$14.99

Cactus topped with melted cheese, broccoli, cauliflower, bell pepper, asparagus, cherry tomato & zucchini sauteed in butter.

Portobello

$14.99

Delicious portobello mushroom topped with melted cheese & your choice of soy chorizo or sauteed veggies.

Sides

Tostadas

$1.00

Frijoles

$2.50

Tortillas

$3.00

Plain Quesadilla

$3.75

Salsa

Side Meat

$4.00

1 Taco

$4.33

Baby Quesadilla

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.50

Grilled Onions

$1.99

Chiles Asados

$1.99

Cotija

$1.00

Mozzarella

$1.00

Aguacate

$2.00

Lettuce

$1.50

Elotes

$3.00

Nopal

$2.00

1 Crispito

$3.66

1 Picocito

$1.66

Veggies

$2.50

Cebollin

$0.50

Tocino

$1.00

Consome

$2.00

Limon

$1.00

Desserts

Desserts

$9.99

Platanos

$9.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2359 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E
orange starNo Reviews
2356 Eastlake Ave E Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Armistice Coffee Roaster - Armistice Eastlake
orange starNo Reviews
2201 east lake avenue Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Serafina Osteria
orange starNo Reviews
2043 Eastlake Ave East Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
GH Pasta & Pizza Takeover @ Haymaker Eastlake
orange starNo Reviews
1903 Yale PL E Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Little Water Cantina
orange star3.6 • 1,163
2865 Eastlake Ave E Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Sushi Kappo Tamura
orange star4.5 • 3,207
2968 Eastlake Avenue East Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (22 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston