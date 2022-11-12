  • Home
Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill II 423 Virginia Street West

No reviews yet

423 Virginia Street West

Charleston, WV 25302

Popular Items

1/2 Slab + 2 Sides
2 Meats + 2 Sides

Straight of the Grill

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

(3) Ribs Sandwich

$9.99

Italian Sausage

$5.99

Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Breast

$11.99

Pulled Pork

$12.99

Ribs

$12.99

Brisket

$13.99

Italian Sausage

$10.99

Chicken Breast

$11.99

Pulled Pork

$12.99

Brisket

$15.49

Italian Sauage

$14.49

Ribs

$14.49

Grill Master Combo

2 Meats + 2 Sides

$22.99

1/2 Slab + 2 Sides

$22.99

Beyond BBQ

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Fish Combo

$11.99

Hot Dog

$2.99

Hot Bologna

$5.99

Burgers

$9.99

BBQ by the Pound

Whole Slab

$29.99

1/2 Slab

$16.99

LB of Chicken

$15.99

LB of Pork

$19.99

LB of Brisket

$27.99

Pick a Pack

Sandwich Pack

$65.00

Rib Pack

$115.00

Family Pack

$130.00

Pig Out Pack

$160.00

Kickoff

Tailgate

Ultimate Tailgate

Wings

Wings

$9.99+

Sauce

Pint Mild - Sauce

$5.00

Quart - Mild Sauce

$10.00

Pint - Hot Sauce

$5.00

Quart - Hot Sauce

$10.00

Extra Side Sauce

$0.75

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.00+

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

423 Virginia Street West, Charleston, WV 25302

Directions

