Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daddy D's Southern Style BBQ - Vancouver

review star

No reviews yet

7204 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard

Vancouver, WA 98662

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Side Dishes

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.99

Baked Beans Topped with Rib-Tips

Homemade Cole Slaw

$4.00

Mixed with Daddy Ds Special Seasoning

Homemade Potato Salad

$4.99

Mixed with Daddy Ds Special Seasoning

Collard Green

$4.99

Cooked with Smoked Neckbones and simmerd with special ingredients

Homemade Cornbread

$4.99

Baked to perfection, for soft buttery and moist texture

Sauces

$1.99+

Dinner Plates

Beef Brisket Plate

$18.99

15 hours Slow Smoked, Seasoned with Daddy Ds Rubto create a juicy and tender texture, served with 2 sides of your choice

Pulled Pork Plate

$17.99

13 hours Slow Smoked, seasoned with Daddy Ds Rub to an Amazing tender texture.Served with 2 side orders of your choice.

Pork Rib Plate

$18.49

Rubbed with Daddy Ds Spices and Smoked to Perfection. Served with 2 side orders of your choice

Chicken Plate

$13.99

Seasoned with Daddy Ds Rub and perfectly smoked Succulent Hindqurater. Served with 2 side orders of your choice

Hotlink Plate

$13.99

Slow Smoked Cajun Style Sausage Link. Served with 2 side orders of your choice.

2 Meat Combo Plate

$24.99

Select any 2 meat and any 2 Sides of your choice

3 Meat Combo Plate

$29.99

Select any 3 Meat and any 2 Sides of your choice

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Served with Complentary Cole Slaw

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Served with Complentary Cole Slaw

Pork RIb Sandwich

$14.49

Served with Complentary Cole Slaw

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Served with Complentary Cole Slaw

Hotlink Sandwich

$9.99

Served with Complentary Cole Slaw

Sherminator Sandwich

$15.49

Served with Complentary Cole Slaw

Meats by the Pound

Beef Brisket

$15.00+

Pulled Pork

$14.00+

Pork Ribs

$20.99+

Chicken

$9.99+

Hotlinks

$9.99+

Desserts

Mama Lousie Sweet Potato Pie

$4.50+

Mama Louise 7up Pound Cake

$4.50+

Beverages

Ice Water

Memorabilia

Daddy Ds Smoked Chacolate Bar

$9.00

Smoked cocoa Beans formed into delicious Chacolate Bar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Donnie Vercher is a third generation BBQ-ing pro. Donnie has 9 children of his own and plans to keep the BBQ-ing tradition going another generation. Daddy D's delicious side dishes and youll have a hearty, home cooked meal you wont find anywhere else

Website

Location

7204 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98662

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Victorico's Mexican Food - Andresen - Vancouver
orange starNo Reviews
7001 Fourth Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98661
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Doughnut - Vancouver WA
orange starNo Reviews
8203 Vancouver Mall Drive Vancouver, WA 98662
View restaurantnext
Bless Your Heart - The Mill - Vancouver - The Mill
orange starNo Reviews
7800 E Mill Plain Blvd. #3 Vancouver, WA 98664
View restaurantnext
Ghost Runners Brewery and Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4216 Northeast Minnehaha Street Suite 108 Vancouver, WA 98661
View restaurantnext
The Cove Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
5731 SE Columbia Way Vancouver, WA 98661
View restaurantnext
Final Draft Taphouse
orange star4.8 • 321
11504 SE Mill Plain Blvd Suite C Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vancouver

Killer Burger - Hazel Dell
orange star4.6 • 6,145
616 NE 81st ST Vancouver, WA 98665
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Vancouver
orange star4.6 • 5,339
1525 SE 164th Ave Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurantnext
Crave Grille
orange star4.5 • 5,291
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd Vancouver, WA 98682
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Vancouver - Vancouver
orange star4.1 • 1,731
11909 SE Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurantnext
Leonardo's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,500
16505 SE 1st Street Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro - Vancouver
orange star4.3 • 1,446
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103 Vancouver, WA 98660
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vancouver
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston