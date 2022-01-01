  • Home
Bless Your Heart - The Mill 7800 E Mill Plain Blvd. #3

No reviews yet

7800 E Mill Plain Blvd. #3

Vancouver, WA 98664

Burgers

Single Classic

Single Classic

$8.95

Made with love, NW natural beef, Duke’s mayonnaise, brown mustard, ketchup, sweet onions, shredded lettuce, homemade zucchini pickles, and American cheese on a toasted potato bun.

Double Classic

Double Classic

$11.95

Made with love, two 1/4 lb. NW natural beef patties, Duke's mayonnaise, brown mustard, ketchup, shredded lettuce, sweet onions, homemade pickles, and American cheese on a toasted potato bun.

Single Bless Your Heart

Single Bless Your Heart

$9.95

1/4 lb. Carolina burger with love, chili (contains gluten), onions, cole slaw, yellow mustard, Texas Pete's hot sauce, homemade zucchini pickles, and American cheese on a toasted potato bun.

Double Bless Your Heart

Double Bless Your Heart

$12.95

Carolina Burger with two 1/4 lb. NW natural beef patties, love, chili (contains gluten), onions, cole slaw, yellow mustard, Texas Pete's hot sauce, homemade zucchini pickles, and American cheese on a toasted potato bun.

Single LL Cool J

Single LL Cool J

$10.95

1/4 lb NW natural beef patty, bacon, guacamole, and ranch on top of our classic burger toppings.

Double LL Cool J

Double LL Cool J

$13.95

Two 1/4 lb. NW natural beef patties, guacamole, ranch, and bacon on top of our classic burger toppings.

Single Love

Single Love

$9.95

1/4lb NW Natural beef patty, spicy mayo, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, sweet onions, American cheese. $1 of every Love Burger goes to support Neighborhood House. Spread some love.

Double Love

Double Love

$12.95

Two 1/4 lb NW natural beef patties, spicy mayo, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, sweet onions, American cheese. $1 of every Love Burger goes to support Neighborhood House. Spread some love.

Single Y'all Come Back

Single Y'all Come Back

$8.95

1/4 lb NW natural beef patty with American cheese, griddled onions, and slathered with our house fry sauce

Double Y'all Come Back

Double Y'all Come Back

$11.95

Two 1/4 lb. NW natural beef patties with American cheese, griddled onions and slathered with our house fry sauce

Veggie Melt

Veggie Melt

$8.50

Vegetarian. We couldn't find a veggie patty we liked, so we went with a pile of peppers, mushrooms and onions griddled with American cheese, on a Martin’s Potato roll plus our classic burger toppings.

Dogs

Bless Your Heart Dog

Bless Your Heart Dog

$8.95

Sabrett’s 100% beef hot dog (lamb casing), chili, onions, ketchup, yellow mustard and beer cheese sauce.

Down N Dirty Dog

Down N Dirty Dog

$8.95

Sabrett’s 100% beef hot dog (lamb casing), grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, beer cheese sauce, ranch, and BBQ spice.

Classic Dog

Classic Dog

$7.95

Sabrett's 100% Beef Hot Dog (lamb casing). Topped with ketchup, mustard, relish and onions.

Kids

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$4.50

For kids 12 and under only. A 1/4 lb. NW natural beef patty, ketchup and American cheese.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

The Americana classic. Texas Toast and American cheese.

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$4.50

For kids 12 and under only. Sabrett’s 100% beef hot dog with ketchup.

Fries and Sides

Small Fry

Small Fry

$3.75

Classic salty potato goodness.

Large Fry

Large Fry

$5.75

Classic salty potato goodness, but more of it!

Small BBQ Fry

Small BBQ Fry

$4.75

Our classic fries, tossed in a housemade dry BBQ spice. Side of ranch for dippin’!

Large BBQ Fry

Large BBQ Fry

$6.75

Our classic fries, tossed in a housemade dry BBQ spice. Side of ranch for dippin’!

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

Classic fries, smothered in beer cheese and our house Carolina meat chili, with onions and yellow mustard. You may want an extra napkin.

Down N Dirty Fries

Down N Dirty Fries

$8.50

Classic fries tossed in our house BBQ spice, covered with beer cheese, ranch, griddled mushrooms, peppers, and onions. Everything but the kitchen sink.

Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

4oz side of our house made coleslaw.

Side Chili

Side Chili

$2.50

4 oz side of our house made Carolina style meat chili. 100% Beef. Contains gluten.

Side Guac

Side Guac

$2.00

4 oz side of our house made guacamole.

Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$1.00

2 oz side of our homemade ranch

Side Fry Sauce

Side Fry Sauce

$1.00

2 oz side of our house fry sauce, a secret mix of mayo, ketchup, house relish and spices.

Side Beer Cheese

Side Beer Cheese

$2.50

4 oz side of liquid cheesy goodness. Contains gluten.

Side Relish

Side Relish

$1.00

2 oz side of our house pickle/pepper relish.

Beer & Cocktails

Odin Freya's Gold Helles

$6.00

2 Towns Brightcider

$6.00
Montucky Cold Snack Lager

Montucky Cold Snack Lager

$3.00

Porch Pounder

$10.00

High Noon Pineapple Can

$7.00

Non Alcoholic

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Mexican Fanta Orange

Mexican Fanta Orange

$3.00
Americana Root Beer

Americana Root Beer

$3.00
Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$3.00
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.75+

Cold Brew Iced Tea

$2.25+

Liquor

Bacardi Rum

$9.00

Batanga Tequila

$9.00

Beefeater Gin

$9.00

Timberline Vodka

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Old Granddad

$9.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

High West

$12.00

Russels Reserve

$12.00

McCarthys

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Our Love Language is Burgers...

Location

7800 E Mill Plain Blvd. #3, Vancouver, WA 98664

Directions

