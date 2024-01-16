Seize the Bagel - The Heights
8086 E Mill Plain Blvd
Vancouver, WA 98664
Bagels
- Avocado Bagel Toast$6.00
Bagel of choice served open-faced with double avocado, everything seeds and Cholula hot sauce.
- Bagel + 2 oz Side of Cream Cheese$3.00
- Bagel + Butter$3.00
Bagel with choice of butter; Add on if you'd like!
- Bagel + Butter + Jam/Honey$3.75
- Bagel + Cream Cheese$4.25
Choice of bagel and your choice of cream cheese (many flavors to choose from, including vegan cream cheese flavors!).
- Bagel + Honey$3.00
- Bagel + Jam$3.00
- Bagel + Lox Cream Cheese$5.50
Choice of bagel spread with our nova lox cream cheese.
- Bagel + PB$4.25
Choice of bagel with crunchy peanut butter.
- Bagel + PBJ$4.75
Choice of bagel with peanut butter and strawberry jam.
- Bagel + Salmon Mousse$5.50
Choice of bagel with our salmon mousse spread.
- Bagel - Single$1.35
Bagel as is... choose your flavor!
- Bagel Sliced/Toasted Plus$2.00
- Baker's Dozen$15.00
Choose 13 bagel flavors from our large selection.
- Half Dozen$7.50
- Work Place Special$22.50
Our quick + easy Work Place Special comes with a dozen bagels of your choice, unsliced and bagged with two 8oz tubs of cream cheese.
Cafe Drinks
- Americano$3.00
Espresso diluted with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
- Blackberry White Mocha$5.00
Espresso + steamed milk + blackberry + white chocolate!
- Cafe Latte$4.00
Espresso at the bottom, layered with steamed milk and thin layer of foam.
- Cafe Mocha$4.50
Infusion of espresso, steamed milk and rich chocolate.
- Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso topped with frothed hot milk or cream.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.00
An espresso drink built from the bottom up: vanilla flavoring, steamed milk, foam, espresso with a caramel drizzle.
- Chai Latte$4.50
Tiger Spice Chai by David Rio, steamed in milk. (Contains caffeine, dairy, sugar)
- Cold Brew$4.50
Espresso beans ground and soaked at room temperature water for 12 hours or more ... A super-smooth, less acidic, and highly caffeinated coffee.
- Drip Coffee$3.00
House-brewed, dark roast, drip coffee.
- Good Neighbor $1 Drip Coffee$1.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
Hot chocolate, classic or vegan.
- Hot Coffee Box$20.00
Coffee box serves 8-10, and features our house-blend, dark-roast coffee. Includes cups, lids, individual creamers, sweeteners + stir sticks if you'd like!
- Hot Tea$3.00
We carry local fav, Smith Tea, in six varieties.
- London Fog$4.25
We start with Lord Bergamot Smith Tea, add steamed milk and vanilla flavoring.
- Pistachio Cold Brew with Cold Foam$5.50
Our smooth, sweet vanilla cold brew, topped with pistachio cold foam!
- Pistachio Latte$5.00
A creamy, nutty blend... Espresso + steamed milk + nutty pistachio!
- Raspberry White Mocha$5.00
Espresso, steamed milk, with white chocolate and raspberry flavorings.
- Salted Caramel Mocha$5.00
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate and caramel flavoring finished with a touch of sea salt.
- Snickerdoodle Latte$5.00
Cinnamon, vanilla + brown sugar swirled in steamed milk and espresso!
- Steamer$3.00
Steamed milk with flavoring (No caffeine).
- Vegan Dirty Chai Latte$5.75
We now have a David Rio Chai / Espresso blend that is completely vegan! Choose your milk sub!
Desserts
- Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans$5.00
Mix of white and dark chocolate covered espresso beans.
- Cinnamon Bun$4.75
Our fresh, baked-from scratch, pull-apart brioche cinnamon bun with a buttery cream cheese frosting is an OG delight. Warm slightly for maximum enjoyment!
- Cookie: Chocolate Chip$3.75
Our over-sized, delicious, classic chocolate chip cookie!
- Cookie: Frosted Snickerdoodle$3.75
Our delicious Snickerdoodle, frosted with mint and semi sweet chocolate shavings (vegan).
- Cookie: Molasses$3.75
Our over-sized molasses cookie is chewy on the inside, with a crisp outside, surrounded in turbinado sugar (vegan)!
- Cookie: PNW Oatmeal Dream Pie$4.25
House-made nostalgia with real ingredients! Our upscale oatmeal sandwich has 2 chewy oatmeal cookies, filled with dried apricot, dried cherry + pecans, sandwiching a creamy filling.
- Cookie: White Chocolate Macadamia$3.75
- Cupcake$4.75
Moist, rich chocolate cake with a peanut butter cream topping, and garnished with candied peanuts (it's vegan!)!
- Danish$4.25
Our sweet brioche pastry, filled with tart lemon curd and blueberries.
- Hand Pie$4.75
A delicious combination of sweet apple, walnut and caramel goodness.
- Muffin$4.25
Our house-made, jumbo-sized banana muffin with chocolate chips and a crumb topping that tastes like Grandma's, only better!
- Scone$4.25
Made from scratch, raspberry and white chocolate scone, covered in almond vanilla glaze, garnished with raspberry dust and mini white chocolate chips.
Egg Sandos
- The Basic (Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!) (v/o)$5.00
Egg omelet (v/o) + cheese (v/o) on a bagel... add on if you'd like! We call the vegan version the Conscious Chris Epicwich!
- The Degen$8.25
Egg omelet, ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato herb cream cheese on a Hot 'n Spicy bagel.
- The Supreme$8.25
Egg omelet, ham, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel.
Frozen Drinks
- Frozen Blackberry White Mocha$5.75
Frozen blended coffee, blackberry and white mocha flavors!
- Frozen Blended Coffee$5.00
Dairy-based blended coffee in two flavors.
- Frozen Butterbeer$5.75
Harry and friends inspired us to create our own espresso version of butterbeer. Top it with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle... it'll transport you straight to Hogsmeade.
- Frozen Fruit Smoothie$5.00
Dr. Smoothie dairy-free fruit smoothies in several flavors.