Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daikon Vegan Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

7210 W. Lake Mead Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sesame "Chicken" Rice 🌶🌶
Crispy Spring Roll (5 Pieces)
Spider Roll

Starter

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.50

Assorted mushrooms, tofu, cut seaweed, and greens. (OF), GF

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

Steamed soybean pods with salt. GF, OF

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$5.50

Stir fry edamame with garlic and chili. GF, OF

Crispy Spring Roll (5 Pieces)

Crispy Spring Roll (5 Pieces)

$4.50

Deep-fried spring roll, ingredients include mung bean, carrot, vermicelli, wood ear mushroom, wrapped in rice paper. GF, OF

"Squid" Salad

"Squid" Salad

$4.50

Thinly sliced KONJAC cake and cucumber salad. Served with spicy soy based chef's sauce, sesame seeds, and green onions. (OF)

Crunchy Garbanzo Salad