Teriyaki Boy - N. Rainbow 1725 N Rainbow Blvd #170

No reviews yet

1725 N Rainbow Blvd #170

Las Vegas, NV 89108

Popular Items

LRG VEGGIE TERIYAKI BOWL

TERIYAKI BOWLS

LRG VEGGIE TERIYAKI BOWL

$7.49

LRG CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL

$10.99

LRG STEAK TERIYAKI BOWL

$13.49

SHRIMP TERIYAKI BOWL

$12.99

SALMON TERIYAKI BOWL

$13.49Out of stock

YAKISOBA BOWLS

VEGGIE YAKISOBA

$7.75

CHICKEN YAKISOBA

$12.25

STEAK YAKISOBA

$13.75

SHRIMP YAKISOBA

$13.99

SALMON YAKISOBA

$13.99Out of stock

TBOY FAVORITES

JAY CUTLER STEAK BOWL

$16.49

JAY CUTLER CHICKEN BOWL

$14.49

STEAK & BROCCOLI BOWL

$13.49

CHICKEN & BROCCOLI BOWL

$11.99

SPICY KOREAN BBQ STEAK

$13.49

SPICY KOREAN BBQ CHICKEN

$11.99

SPICY MONGOLIAN STEAK

$13.49

SPICY MONGOLIAN CHICKEN

$11.99

SPICY FIRECRACKER STEAK

$13.49

SPICY FIRECRACKER CHICKEN

$11.99

SALADS

ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

ORIENTAL STEAK SALAD

$13.49

ORIENTAL SHRIMP SALAD

$12.99

ORIENTAL SALMON SALAD

$13.49

SESAME CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

SESAME STEAK SALAD

$13.49

SESAME SHRIMP SALAD

$12.99

SESAME SALMON SALAD

$13.49

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

$4.25

POTSTICKERS

$5.79

LRG GREEN SALAD

$4.50

BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.69

DIET COKE

$2.69

SPRITE

$2.69

FANTA ORANGE

$2.69

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

CATERING

YAKISOBA STEAK PLATTER

$69.99

VEGETABLE TERIYAKI PLATTER

$49.99

YAKISOBA CHICKEN WHITE MEAT PLATTER

$64.99

TERIYAKI CHICKEN DARK MEAT PLATTER

$52.99

TERIYAKI STEAK PLATTER

$65.99

TERIYAKI CHICKEN WHITE MEAT PLATTER

$59.99

YAKISOBA CHICKEN DARK MEAT PLATTER

$57.99

YAKISOBA VEGGIE PLATTER

$52.99

STEAK & BROCCOLI PLATTER

$72.99

ASIAN SESAME CHICKEN PLATTER

$59.99

ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD PLATTER

$59.99

KIDS BOWL

KIDS TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

$5.50

KIDS TERIYAKI STEAK BOWL

$6.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1725 N Rainbow Blvd #170, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Directions

