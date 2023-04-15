Restaurant info

Daly’s Donuts dates back to when Alejandra found her passion for baking as a young girl in her mom’s kitchen while Conor’s love for eating grew faster than his waistband. When her talents were displayed in the first batch of Daly’s Donuts that were given to close friends at Conor’s 30th birthday party, the story of the delicious goods was born. Since deciding to share the freshly baked treats by starting the bakery in 2023, Daly’s Donuts has continued to bring quality ingredients, family recipes, and the joy of incredible taste to the Chicagoland area. We’re proud to serve customers happiness that is Baked Fresh Daly.