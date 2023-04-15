Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daly’s Donuts

2158 N Halsted St

Chicago, IL 60614

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

Dozen of Donuts

Dozen of Donuts

$15.99

A Dozen of Daly's Donuts

8-Pack of Donuts

8-Pack of Donuts

$11.99

8-Pack of Daly's Donuts

Bag of 20 Dunkers

Bag of 20 Dunkers

$11.99

Bag of 20 Dunkers

Gluten Free Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

GF Dozen of Donuts

GF Dozen of Donuts

$22.99

Gluten Free Dozen of Daly's Donuts

GF 8-Pack of Donuts

GF 8-Pack of Donuts

$18.99

Gluten Free 8-Pack of Daly's Donuts

GF Bag of 20 Dunkers

GF Bag of 20 Dunkers

$18.99

Gluten Free Bag of 20 Dunkers

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Daly’s Donuts dates back to when Alejandra found her passion for baking as a young girl in her mom’s kitchen while Conor’s love for eating grew faster than his waistband. When her talents were displayed in the first batch of Daly’s Donuts that were given to close friends at Conor’s 30th birthday party, the story of the delicious goods was born. Since deciding to share the freshly baked treats by starting the bakery in 2023, Daly’s Donuts has continued to bring quality ingredients, family recipes, and the joy of incredible taste to the Chicagoland area. We’re proud to serve customers happiness that is Baked Fresh Daly.

2158 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

