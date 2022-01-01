A map showing the location of Danny Boy Beer WorksView gallery
American
Italian

Danny Boy Beer Works

228 Reviews

$$

12702 Meeting House Rd

Carmel, IN 46032

Order Again

DANNY BOY BEER

MUG CLUB

$4.50

1/2 PINT

$5.00

MONEY MAKER ULTRA LIGHT

$6.00+

MEXI-CALI LAGER

$6.00+

DISCO LEMONADE SHANDY

$6.00+

GINGER WITTE URBAN WHEAT

$6.00+

JOHNNY RINGO GHOST PEPPER

$6.00+

CHUG Lite CAN

$2.25+

UBERMENCH

$6.00+Out of stock

STARS AND STRIPES RICE LAGER

$6.00+

VIENNA LAGER/ OKTOBERFEST

$6.00+

GRAPEFRUIT RADLER

$7.00+

TRAINING DAY APA

$7.00+

FIST OF FURY BLOOD ORANGE APA

$7.00+

DOUBLE TAP IPA

$7.00+

HAND OF GOD IPA

$7.00+

CINDERELLA MAN GRAPEFRUIT IPA

$7.00+

MANGOLORIAN IPA

$7.00+

ROCK N ROLLA IPA

$7.00+

DEATH FROM ABOVE IPA

$7.00+

ALE TO THE KING

$8.00+Out of stock

MAC DADDY SCOTCH ALE

$8.00+

DANNY BRAU

$8.00+

HOLY WATER

$8.00+

CHURCH MILK STOUT

$8.00+

FLIGHTS

$10.00+

Buddha Berry Seltzer

$6.00+

BLUEBERRY MONEY MAKER

$7.00

Johnny Quid

$7.50+

GUEST BEER

BUDWEISER

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

MIC ULTRA CAN

$5.00

MIC SELTZER

$6.00

ODoul's

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$6.50+

GUINNESS

$8.00+

STELLA

$7.00+

ODDSIDE Fruitsicle SOUR

$7.00+

RHINEGEIST GLOW FRUITED SOUR

$7.00+Out of stock

MANGO CIDER

$7.00+Out of stock

MCCLURES BON BON APPLE CIDER

$7.00+

FRUIT FIGHT

$7.00+

GUEST BEER FLIGHT

$11.50+

1/2 PINT GUEST BEERS

$6.00

PLATFORM

$8.00+

LEFT HAND MILK STOUT

$7.50+Out of stock

ODD SIDE

$8.00

SABER TOOTH

$8.00Out of stock

Omission

$6.00

DFH PUNKIN ALE

$8.00

RHINEGEIST CIDER CAN

$6.00

Rhinegeist Amber Ale

$7.00

LIQUOR

VODKA

GIN

RUM

WHISKEY/BOURBON

CORDIALS

TEQUILA

WINE

DEAD RABBIT SAUVIGNON BY DANNY BOY

$13.00+

DEAD RABBIT CHARDONNAY BY DANNY BOY

$13.00+

DEAD RABBIT CABERNET BY DANNY BOY

$13.00+

DEAD RABBIT RED BLEND BY DANNY BOY

$13.00+

WENTI CHARDONNAY

$11.00+

KIM CRAWFORD SAUV BLANC

$12.00+

RUFFINO PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00+

MIONETTO PROSECCO

$9.00

RUFFINO MOSCATO

$8.00+

HOUSE MONDAVI CHARD

$7.00+

HOUSE MONDAVI MERLOT

$7.00+

HOUSE MONDAVI CAB

$7.00+

POMELO ROSE

$8.00+

Corking fee

$10.00+

RON'S CHARD BOTTLE/GLASS

$20.00+

RON'S CAB BOTTLE ONLY

$120.00

SEPTIMA MALBEC

$11.00

Castle Rock Pinot Noir

$10.00

CRAFT COCKTAILS

APPLE PIE MOONSHINE

$10.00

CARMEL GREYHOUND

$7.00

DIRTY BUDDHA

$10.00

THE LOUISVILLE OLD FASHION

$10.00

PURPLE RAIN

$12.00

DB MARGARITA

$12.00

RUM A RITA

$6.00

RED BULL ROCKET

$10.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$10.00

CRANBERRY CHAMPAGNE

$10.00

PALOMA

$9.00

BYE FELICIA

$12.00

CAUCASIAN

$8.00

1929 VM

$6.00+

MARTINI

$10.00

MANHATTAN

$10.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

MULES

$9.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$10.00

JOHNNY-RITA

$12.00

SHARK BITE COCKTAIL

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

NA BEVERAGE

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$5.00Out of stock

KIDS DRINK

$1.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

TONIC WATER

$1.50

SODA WATER

$1.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

RED BULL

$4.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$4.00

RED BULL TROPICAL

$4.00

RED BULL WATERMELON

$4.00

LEMONADE

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

SHOTS

GREEN TEA SHOT

$6.00

LEMON DROP SHOT

$6.00

FIREBALL SHOT

$5.00

JAGER SHOT

$6.00

JAMESON SHOT

$6.00

VEGAS BOMB SHOT

$8.00

JAGER BOMB SHOT

$8.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE SHOT

$5.00

BREAKFAST SHOT

$6.00

WASHINGTON APPLE SHOT

$6.00

BUDDHA SHOT

$5.00

WELL TEQUILA SHOT

$5.00

DOBEL SHOT

$10.00

IRISH CREAM SHOT

$5.00

CAR BOMB SHOT

$8.00

JOLLY RANCHER SHOT

$5.00

SCREAMING O'S SHOT

$6.00

PROPER 12 SHOT

$8.00

BUCKET LIST SOLERA SHOT

$6.00

BUCKET LIST RYE SHOT

$6.00

JOHNNY WALKER SHOT

$9.00

SUNSET BOULAVARD SHOT

$8.00

Red White and Blue Shot

$5.00

SHARK BITE SHOT

$6.00

APPLE PIE MOONSHINE

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$6.00

Cool Cactus Shot

$7.00

JAGER COLD BREW

$5.00

Jim Beam Cream

$5.00

Purple Ppl Eater

$5.00

DAILY DRINK SPECIALS

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

GAME TIME SPECIALS

SAMPLES OF DRAFT

Upstairs Party

Upstairs Party Beer 16oz

$5.00

Upstairs Buddah Vodka plus mixer

$6.00

Upstairs Beam and Cream Shot

$3.00

Upstairs Fireball Shot

$3.00

STARTERS

JALAPENO BITES

$9.00

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS

$10.00

BOSCO STICKS

$10.50

4 CHEESE FILLED STICKS. COMES WITH NACHO CHEESE.

PRETZEL STICKS

$10.00

WHIPPED GOAT CHEESE

$11.00

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$26.00

CHIPS AND DIPS

$6.00+

ONION RING TOWER

$8.00

NACHOS

$13.00

CLUCK NORRIS CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00+

LEANING TOWER OF CHEESA

$13.00

REGULAR SIDEWINDERS

$6.00

LOADED SIDEWINDERS

$8.00

GREEN BEAN FRIES

$8.00

PICKLE FRIES

$8.00

HUSHPUPPIES

$6.00

MINI CORNDOGS

$8.00

SALCHIPAPA

$10.00

BAKED POTATO

$6.00

HUMMUS PLATTER

$13.00

GARLIC BREAD BRUSCHETTA

$7.00+

WINGS

SMOKED WHOLE WINGS

$10.00+

BONELESS WINGS

$8.99+

FLATBREAD

MARGARITA FLATBREAD

$14.00

SMOKE JUMPER

$15.00

LOCO OCHO

$15.00

CHEESE FLAT

$12.00

VEGGIE FLAT

$13.00

BBQ CHICKEN FLAT

$14.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLAT

$14.00

THE MEATS FLAT

$16.00

BREAKFAST FLAT

$14.00

HANDHELDS

CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

BLACK, BLEU, & BBQ BURGER

$12.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

MCDANNY

$14.00

SALMON BLT

$15.00

CREATE YOUR OWN BURGER/ SPECIAL REQUESTS

$10.00

BILLY GOAT

$12.00

TENDERLOIN

$13.00

Grilled CHIX SANDWICH

$12.00

SALADS AND STUFF

NOT GUNNA TACO BOUT IT

$15.00

APHRODITE SALAD

$7.00+

CAESAR ROMAINE EMPIRE

$7.00+

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

SIDE SALAD

$7.00

EXTRA DRESSINGS/ SAUCES

$1.00

LOADED SALAD

$15.00

BOWL OF MIXED OLIVES

$7.00

BOWL OF CASHEWS

$6.00

EVERYDAY IM BRUSSELIN'

$10.00

SOUP AND SIDES

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE SALAD CAESAR

$6.00

SIDEWINDERS

$5.00

PICKLED VEG

$3.00

BOWL OF CHILI

$6.00+

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.50+

GARLIC BREAD (1 SLICE)

$1.00

EXTRA SIDE OF NAAN

$2.00

BOWL OF OLIVES

$5.00

EXTRA SIDE OF PITA

$2.00

CELERY AND CARROTS

$2.00

SIDE OF CELERY

$2.00

SIDE OF CARROTS

$2.00

2 OUNCE SIDE OF SALSA

$1.00

2 OUNCE SIDE OF GUAC

$2.00

2 OUNCE SIDE OF GOAT CHEESE

$3.00

APPLE SAUCE

$1.50

ANIMAL CRACKERS

$1.00

2 OUNCE SIDE OF QUESO

$1.00

5 OUNCE SIDE OF QUESO

$5.00

5 OUNCE SIDE OF PULLED PORK

$8.50

5 OUNCE SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$6.00

ONION RING SIDE

$6.00

LITTLE PEEPS

KIDS BURGER

$6.00

KIDS DINO NUGGETS

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

KIDS CORN DOG

$6.00

TURKEY LUNCHABLE

$4.99Out of stock

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.00

SPECIALS

MONDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

SUNDAY

CINCO DE MAYO

STEAK NIGHT

$19.99

DESSERTS

COOKIE

$8.00

BROWNIE

$8.00

LATE NIGHT MENU

TONYS PIZZA

$6.99

CALZONE

$8.99

BOSCO STICKS (3)

$10.00

LUNCHABLE

$4.99

Pretzal Sticks

$12.00

EMPLOYEE MEALS

NACHOS

$8.00

HUMMUS

$7.00

3 PIECE TENDER

$5.00

3 PIECE BRUSCHETTA

$4.50

MAC N CHEESE BITES

$5.00

JALAPENO POPPERS

$5.00

PRETZEL STICKS

$7.00

MINI CORN DOGS

$5.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$6.00

SIDE PASTA SALAD

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00

CHEESE BURGER NO FRIES BURGER ONLY

$5.00

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH NO FRIES JUST SANDWICH

$5.00

CHEESE FLAT

$6.00

PULLED PORK FLAT

$8.00

VEGGIE

$7.00

BBQ CHICKEN FLAT

$8.00

TACO FLAT

$9.00

PB&J SANDWICH ONLY

$2.00

ONION RINGS

$4.00

GREEN BEAN FRIES

$4.00

PICKLE FRIES

$4.00

NFL FOOTBALL

GAME DAY NACHOS

$10.00

Chips and Dips

MONDAY 4PK CANS

MEXI-CALI 4PK CANS

$8.00

INDIANA GIRL 4PK CANS

$8.00

TUESDAY GROWLERS

GROWLERS

$7.00

FRIDAY 4PK CANS

MEXI-CALI 4PK CANS

$10.00

INDIANA GIRL 4PK CANS

$10.00

FRIDAY GROWLERS

TRAINING DAY GROWLER

$7.00

GINGER WITTE GROWLER

$7.00

MONEY MAKER GROWLER

$7.00

T-SHIRTs

St. PATRICK'S DAY GREEN

$20.00

STARS AND STRIPES

$20.00

UBERMENSCH

$20.00

FIST OF FURY

$20.00

Employee T-Shirt

$10.00

CHURCH

$20.00

MAC DADDY

$20.00

MANGOLORIAN

$20.00

MONEY MAKER

$20.00

CINDERELLA MAN

$20.00

DANNY BRAU

$20.00

BAR MAT

$25.00

HATS

Black Snap Back

$25.00

Net Back

$25.00

STICKERS

DB Oil Can

$2.00

DB BAR MAT

$30.00

GLASSWARE

$5.00

MUG CLUB

ANNUAL MUG CLUB FEE

$50.00

UPSTAIRS RENTAL FEE

WEEKEND Rental

$150.00

Weekday Rental

$75.00

BAR MATS

BAR MAT

$25.00

TO GO LIQUOR/BEER

GROWLERS

GROWLER GLASS

$10.00

4PK MEXI- CALI CANS

$10.00

4PK INDIANA GIRL CANS

$10.00

ALL SAINTS DAY BOMBER

$12.00

LIQUOR BOTTLES

KEG DEPOSIT

$30.00

1/6 BARREL KEG

$75.00

1/2 BARREL KEG

$160.00

HAND OF GOD 1/6

$100.00

CINDERELLA MAN 1/6

$100.00

CASE OF BEER

$60.00

Chug Lite 6 pack

$7.00

CROWLERS

Party Bullet

$12.50

DEAD RABBIT WINE

$26.00

SNACKS/CANDY

PEANUT MIX

$2.00

TONYS CHOCOLATE BARS

$5.99

BAG OF CHIPS

$2.00

CANDY BAR

$1.89

PRETZELS

$3.99

GUM

$2.00

TORTUGA RUM CAKE

$6.99

RUSTIC BAKERY COOKIE

$0.99

DOG TREATS/ STUFF

POO BAGS

$7.00

THE BARKING BUS

$3.99

DOG BEER

$1.99

COCKTAIL MIXES

SUN BLOODY MARY MIX

$10.99

GAMES

PEG GAME

$5.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
