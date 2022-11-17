Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daraman Turlock, CA

review star

No reviews yet

1050 West Monte Vista Ave.

Turlock, CA 95832

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

SHIRO TONKOTSU
KURO TONKOTSU
MISO

RAMEN

MISO

$14.50

SHOYU

$14.50

SHIRO TONKOTSU

$14.50

KURO TONKOTSU

$14.50

SHIO

$14.50

VEGETARIAN

$14.50

APPETIZERS

CRAB RAGOON (6 PC)

$8.00Out of stock

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$10.00

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$8.00

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$9.00

CHICKEN GYOZA (6 PC)

$8.00

SPAM MASUBI (2 PC)

$6.00

EDAMAME

$5.50

CHASHU SLIDER (2 PC)

$8.00

KIM CHEE

$4.00

DARAMAN FRIES

$10.00

SIDES

PORK CHASHU (2 PC)

$4.00

AJI-TAMA (SOFT BOILED EGG)

$2.00

CORN

$1.00

BLACK MUSHROOM

$1.00

BAMBOO

$1.00

SPINACH

$1.00

NARUTO

$1.00

BEAN SPROUTS

$1.00

NORI (SEAWEED)

$1.00

EXTRA NOODLES

$3.00

EXTRA SOUP

$5.00

RICE

$2.00

RICE/UDON

KARAAGE CURRY W/ RICE

$12.50

KARAAGE CURRY W/ UDON

$13.50

TERIYAKI W/ BEEF

$13.50

TERIYAKI W/ CHICKEN

$12.50

TEMPURA OVER RICE

$12.50

DURAMAN BOWL W/ CHICKEN

$12.50

DURAMAN BOWL W/ BEEF

$13.50

BEVERAGES

LARGE SODA

$2.89

RAMEN

MISO

$15.23

SHOYU

$15.23

SHIRO TONKOTSU

$15.23

KURO TONKOTSU

$15.23

SHIO

$15.23

VEGETARIAN

$15.23

APPETIZERS

CRAB RAGOON (6 PC)

$8.40Out of stock

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$10.50

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$8.40

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$9.45

CHICKEN GYOZA (6 PC)

$8.40

SPAM MASUBI (2 PC)

$6.30

EDAMAME

$5.78

CHASHU SLIDER (2 PC)

$8.40

KIM CHEE

$4.20

DARAMAN FRIES

$10.50

SIDES

PORK CHASHU (2 PC)

$4.20

AJI-TAMA (SOFT BOILED EGG)

$2.10

CORN

$1.05

BLACK MUSHROOM

$1.05

BAMBOO

$1.05

SPINACH

$1.05

NARUTO

$1.05

BEAN SPROUTS

$1.05

NORI (SEAWEED)

$1.05

EXTRA NOODLES

$3.15

EXTRA SOUP

$5.25

RICE

$2.10

RICE/UDON

KARAAGE CURRY W/ RICE

$13.13

KARAAGE CURRY W/ UDON

$14.18

TERIYAKI W/ BEEF

$14.18

TERIYAKI W/ CHICKEN

$13.13

TEMPURA OVER RICE

$13.13

DURAMAN BOWL W/ CHICKEN

$13.13

DURAMAN BOWL W/ BEEF

$14.18

BEVERAGES

LARGE SODA

$3.03
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat, Sleep, Ramen, Repeat!

Location

1050 West Monte Vista Ave., Turlock, CA 95832

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fire Wings - Turlock, CA
orange starNo Reviews
1050 West Monte Vista Ave. Turlock, CA 95382
View restaurantnext
Mariachi's Restaurant and Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
2669 Geer Road Turlock, CA 95382
View restaurantnext
My Garden Cafe - Turlock
orange star4.5 • 350
1501 Geer Rd Turlock, CA 95380
View restaurantnext
Roth SocialHouse
orange starNo Reviews
3100 Hotel Drive Turlock, CA 95380
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Turlock
orange starNo Reviews
3210 West Monte Vista Avenue Turlock, CA 95380
View restaurantnext
Kaitlyn and Ashlee's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
553 North Golden State Blvd Turlock, CA 95380
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Turlock

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
orange star4.5 • 8,423
1820 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
orange star4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Turlock
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston