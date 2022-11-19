Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dashi - Charleston

1,243 Reviews

$$

1262 Remount Road

North Charleston, SC 29406

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ICE CREAM TRUCK

Milkshake

$7.00

Sundae of The Week

$7.00

Cirsea Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Black Pepper

$4.00

Latte

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon

$4.00Out of stock

Bourbon Caramel

$4.00

Toasted Black Sesame

$4.00

Lychee

$4.00

Strawberry Goat Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Sorbet

$4.00

Pumpkin

$4.00Out of stock

Red Curry

$4.00

Vanilla

$3.00+

Chocolate

$3.00+Out of stock

Swirl

$3.00+Out of stock

SUNDAE OF WEEK

$6.00

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$5.00

KING OF POPS

KoP POP

$4.00

Pup POP

$3.00

KoP POP 4 Pack

$15.00

POPTAILS

POP-MOCKTAIL

$7.00

Blackberry Ginger Lemonade Pop, Sweatman’s Ginger Beer

KING OF THE SHIP

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade or Strawberry Lemonade Pop, Ship’s Wheel Cider

BELLINI KING

$9.00

Peach Pop, Peach Nectar, Sparkling Wine

CIRSEA SANDWICHES

Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

RETAIL BEER CIDER SELTZER

Cooler Beverage

$5.00

Grab a Beer from the Fridge next to the front door!

4-PACK HIGH NOON SELTZER

$20.00

High Rise Delta Seltzers

$8.00

4-PACK CBD AND DELTA 8 SELTZERS

$23.00

4 Wolffer Botanical Cider Bottles

$17.00

4 Wolffer Rose Cider Bottles

$17.00

4 Wolffer White Cider Cans

$15.00Out of stock

6 Ships Wheel Original

$15.00

6 Ships Wheel Dry Hopped

$15.00Out of stock

6 Ships Wheel Green

$15.00

#15 1 Exner CIder

$5.00

#15 4 Pack Exner Cider

$15.00

Val Boides Spanish

$5.00

4 16oz Noble Watermelon

$18.00Out of stock

4 16oz Noble Pineapple Cider

$13.00

12 Pack Old Hickory Berliner Weiss

$27.00

4 Maeloc Dry Cider

$15.00

4 Maeloc Strawberry Cider

$15.00

4 Ships Wheel Guava

$15.00

4 16oz Westbrook 3 Claw

$20.00

4 16oz Wild Leap Bday Month

$10.00

4 16oz Edmunds Orange Creamsicle

$16.00

6 Revelry Lemongrass

$10.00

6 Wild Leap Volume 20

$16.00

4 16oz Edmunds Co-Op

$16.00

4 Equilibrium Hydrophilic DDH IPA

$25.00

4 Tideland Tidefest

$14.00

6 Legal Remedy Pumpkin Stout

$13.00

4 16oz Edmunds Oast Bound by Time IPA

$16.00

4 16oz Rusty Bull Dance Naked IPA

$14.00

4 Mount Holly Carolina Gold IPA

$13.00

6 Columbia Hazy Craft IPA

$6.00

6 Commonhouse Lo Cal IPA

$16.00

6 Commonhouse Park Circle Pale Ale

$15.00

6 Palmetto Huger St. IPA

$13.00

6 Revelry Lefty Loosey

$15.00

6 Revelry Never Sunny IPA

$15.00

4 New Anthem Book of the Void DIPA

$20.00

6 Westbrook IPA

$15.00

6 Westbrook One Claw

$15.00

6 Pog Basement Scofflaw IPA

$10.00

6 Wild Leap Chance IPA

$9.00

4 Edmunds 88 MPH DIPA

$16.00

6 Revelry Poke Bear

$10.00

6 Twisted IPA

$10.00

4 Birds Fly South IPA

$13.00

4 16oz Liability An Act of Grog

$14.00

4 16oz Birdsong IPA

$14.00

6 Wicked Weed Dr. Dank IPA

$15.00

6 Columbia Craft Famously Hop

$9.00

6 Hi-Wire Hi Pitch IPA

$14.00

6 Hi-Wire Lo-Pitch IPA

$10.00

6 Captain Lawrence Citra Dreams

$15.00

6 Collective Arts Life in the Clouds IPA

$15.00

6 Sloop Juice Bomb IPA

$15.00

Birdsong Paradise City IPA

$15.00

4 Barrier Money IPA

$16.00

4 Escape Artist Double IPA

$13.00

4 Lincoln Hearts & Arrows

$16.00

4 Edmunds Bound by Time IPA

$14.00

6 Indigo Reef Dive IPA

$13.00

6 Commonhouse Looking East IPA

$15.00

4 Charleston Ferm Sungazor

$20.00

6 New Realm Hazy Like a Fox

$15.00

4 Dreamstealer DDH

$15.00

6 Revelry Never Sunny

$13.00

4 Blurred Is The Word IPA

$15.00

4 Brewlab Elliptical Gaze

$15.00

4 Liability Mortal Wombat IPA

$14.00

4 Retrogames IPA

$13.00

4 Strongest Geometric Shape

$18.00

4 Westbrook Waves on Waves DIPA

$20.00

4 Fams Cup Of Clouds

$15.00

6 Fullstream Rocketscience IPA

$13.00

6 Three Taverns Night On Ponce IPA

$13.00

6 Three Taverns Passion On Ponce IPA

$13.00

6 Commonwealth Papi Chulo IPA

$15.00

6 Coast Hop Art IPA

$15.00

6 Munkle Pale Ale

$14.00

6 Southern Growl Hop Flower IPA

$16.00

6 Columbia Craft Carolinian

$13.00

6 Columbia Craft Lager

$13.00

6 Estuary Noche De Mar

$16.00

6 Freehouse Follys Pride Blonde

$14.00

6 Munkle Pilsner

$15.00

6 Revelry Marsh Hen

$15.00

6 Wild Leap Gold Blonde

$15.00

6 Estuary Cabrinha

$16.00

6 New Realm Pilsner

$15.00

6 Savannah River Dynamite Brown Ale

$13.00

6 Munkle Contigo

$15.00

6 Pisgah American Lager

$14.00

Olde Hickory Ruby Lager

$3.00

6 Legal Remedy Lawtoberfest

$15.00

4 Birds Fly South Saison Is Dead

$14.00

4 16oz Liability Magnolias

$13.00

4 16oz Edmunds Oast Something Cold Blonde

$13.00

6 Riverdog Riverwalk Pilsner

$12.00

4 Crooked Run Sunbow

$13.00

6 Savannah River Pilsner

$14.00

6 Carolina Amber Ale

$14.00

6 Carolina Mexican Lager

$14.00

4 16oz Tideland Tide Mexican Lager

$16.00

4 16oz Fams Beach Lite

$16.00

6 COmmonhouse Wise One

$15.00

6 Hi-Wire Mountain Water Citrus Splash

$14.00

6 Hi-Wire Bed of Nails Brown Ale

$14.00

6 Birds Fly South Rustic

$15.00

6 Birds Fly South Czech Pilsner

$15.00

6 Blackberry Farm Classic Belgain

$15.00

6 Blackberry Farm Pilsner

$15.00

6 Southern Barrel Beach Bully Pale Ale

$14.00

6 New Realm Southern Tee

$14.00

6 Birdsong Rewind Lime

$16.00

6 Lincoln & South Beach City Pilsner

$16.00

6 13 Stripes Ben Tallmadge Amber Ale

$15.00

4 Fonta Flora We'll Be Hazy Pale

$15.00

6 Epic Rino APA

$13.00

4 Kite Hill Girl From Prague

$16.00

4 Flying Machine Escape From Lager Mountian

$14.00

4 Brewlab Chido Mexican Lager

$14.00

4 Fonta Flora Doom Tree Kolsh

$13.00

4 Charles Towne Ferm Yacht Party

$15.00

4 Slow Play on the River Lager

$13.00

6 Commonhouse Publik Pilsner

$15.00

4 The Bruery Ruekeller Helles

$14.00

4 Edmunds Well WOrn Path

$13.00

6 Holy City Octoberfest

$13.00

4 Edmunds Oast Chocolate Caramels

$15.00

4 Fonta Flora Mimosa City Ale

$14.00

6 River Rat Broad River Red Ale

$13.00

4 Edmunds Honey Toasted Oats Blonde Ale

$13.00

6 Columbia Craft Alien

$6.00

6 New Realm Sour

$15.00

6 Wild Leap Lemonade

$15.00

6 Seminar Zapper

$15.00

6 Hi-Wire Pink Lemonade

$14.00

6 Westbrook Keylime Gose

$15.00

4 16oz Edmunds Strawberry Rhubarb

$17.00

6 Tritonia

$15.00

6 Three Taverrns Rapturous

$13.00

1 Luna Pink Tequila Aged Sour

$11.00

6 Pisgah Blueberry Wheat

$14.00

6 Palmetto Blueberry Backtrack Hefe

$16.00

6 Holy City Washout Wheat

$13.00

4 16oz RB Berry Stomp

$15.00

6 New Realm Tropic Dream

$14.00

6 Lo-Fi Blueberry Wheat

$13.00

6 Palmetto Raspberry Rewind

$16.00

6 Westbrook White Thai

$14.00

4 Voodoo White Magick Wheat

$13.00

6 Pisgah Turtleback Brown

$14.00

6 Scofflaw Interrogation Milk Stout

$12.00

4 16oz Edmunds The Dark Stuff

$14.00

6 Revelry Gaslight Porter

$17.00

6 Munkle Silver Shoes Stout

$15.00

6 Pisgah Valdez Coffee Stout

$15.00

6 Left Hand Peanut Butter

$16.00

6 Left Hand Peanut Butter Nitro

$16.00

6 Holy City Pluff Mudd

$14.00

6 RiverDog Peanut Butter Perkolatte

$12.00

4 13 Stripes Baltic Porter

$6.00

4 Old Rasputin

$15.00

6 Orpheus Do or Die Porter

$12.00

6 Fams Skinny Vanilla Latte

$13.00

6 Legal Remedy Vanilla Porter

$15.00

4 Prairie Club Special Hard Seltzer

$14.00

4 Noble Grapefruit Citra Spritzer

$10.00Out of stock

4 Noble Lemon Elderflower Spritzer

$10.00Out of stock

4 Ben's Seltzer

$25.00

4 Estuary Sunset Seltzer

$15.00Out of stock

4 Noble Orange Jasmine Tea Spritzer

$10.00

4 16oz Rusty Bull Seltzer

$12.00Out of stock

WINE BOTTLES

#1 Raventos Sparkling White

#1 Raventos Sparkling White

$36.00

Vintage: 2015 Country: Spain Closest City: Barcelona Grapes: Macabeu, Xarel-lo, Parellada Tasting Notes: Citrus, Saline, Green Apple, Pear

#2 Reginato Sparkling Malbec

$18.00

Vintage: NV Country: Argentina Region: Mendoza Grape: Malbec Tasting Notes: Fresh Strawberry, Rhubarb, Bite of Acid

#3 Raventos Sparkling Rose

$28.00

Vintage: 2017 Country: Spain Region: Catalonia Grapes: Xarel-lo, Macabeu, Parallada, Monastrell Tasting Notes: Juicy Strawberry, Red Apple, Crisp Acidity

#4 Dibon Cava Brut

$16.00

Vintage: NV Country: Spain City: Barcelona Grapes: Xarello, Parellada, Macabeo Tasting Notes: Rich Pear, Green Apple, Hint of Cream

#5 Los Monteros Sparkling Cava Rose

$12.00

Vintage: NV Country: Spain Region: Utiel-Requena Grape: 100% Garnacha Tasting Notes: Delicate Berry Bouquet, Strawberry, Red Cherry,

#6 Gouguenheim Sparkling Malbec

$15.00

Vintage: NV Country: Argentina Region: Mendoza Grape: Malbec Tasting Notes: Bright Red Cherries, Juicy Strawberries, Crisp Acidity

#7 Toso Sparkling White

$14.00

Vintage: 2017 Country: Argentina Region: Mendoza Grape: Chardonnay Tasting Notes: Red Apple, Hay, Dry, Lime Peel

#8 Casteller Sparlking Cava Rose

$18.00

Vintage: NV Country: Spain Region: Penedes Grape: 100% Trepat Tasting Notes: Ripe Strawberry, Raspberry & Floral Aromas, Balanced Acid

#9 Josep Ventrosa Sparkling White

$18.00

Vintage: NV Country: Spain Grape: 50% Xarel-Lo, 30% Macabeu, 10% Parellada, 10% Chardonnay Tasting Notes: Creamy Texture, Lemon Zest, Dry Fruit, Fresh Flowers

#10 Josep Ventrosa Sparkling Rose

$18.00

Vintage: NV Country: Spain Grape: 50% Pinot Noir, 50% Trepat Tasting Notes: Red Apple, Juicy Ripe Strawberry, Fruity Finish

#11 Terra Madi Sparkling

$21.00

Winery: Terra Mädi (Sparkling) Vintage: Country: Mexico Region: Bernal Valley Grape: Pinot Noir & Chardonnay Tasting Notes: Dry & Fresh, Fresh Baked Bread, Similar to Champagne

#12 101 Bubbles Sparkling White

$18.00

Country: Argentina Region: Mendoza Grape: 100% Gruner Veltliner Tasting Notes: Citrus Flavors with Freshness, Crisp Acidity, Peach, Pear

#13 Tempus III

$13.00

#51 Faisao Rose Vinho Verde

$12.00

Country: Portugal Region: Vinho Verde Grape: Sauzão Tasting Notes: Dry, Fresh Strawberry & Raspberry, Soft Acidity

#52 Atlantis Rose

$19.00

#53 Bermejos Lanzarote Rose

$26.00Out of stock

Country: Spain Region: Canary Islands Grapes: Listán Negro Tasting Notes: Dry, High Acid, Light Red Fruit, Refreshing Minerality

#54 Prisma Rose

$14.00

Country: Chile Region: Casablanca Valley Grape: 100% Pinot Noir Tasting Notes: Bright Red Strawberry, Cherry, and Watermelon, zippy finish

#55 Ameztoi Rose

$25.00

Country: Spain Region: Getariako Txakolina Grapes: 50% Hondarrabi Zuri, 50% Hondarrabi Beltza Tasting Notes: Gentle fizz, Fresh Under-ripe Strawberry, High Acidity

#56 Olivares Jumilla Rose

$14.00Out of stock

Country: Spain Region: Jumilla Grape: 100% Garnacha Tasting Notes: Fruity, Dry, Floral & Fresh

#57 Mateus Rose

$20.00Out of stock

Country: Portugal Grapes: Rufete, Baga, Tinta Barroca, Touriga Franca Tasting Notes: Fresh Flowers, Red Berry Fruits, Light Acid

#58 Gouguenheim Sweet Malbec

$8.00

Vintage: 2019 Country: Argentina Grapes: 100% Malbec Tasting Notes: Ripe & Sour Cherries, Red Roses

#60 El Coto Rosado

$12.00