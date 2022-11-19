- Home
Dashi - Charleston
1,243 Reviews
$$
1262 Remount Road
North Charleston, SC 29406
Order Again
ICE CREAM TRUCK
Milkshake
Sundae of The Week
Cirsea Milkshake
Vanilla Black Pepper
Latte
Cinnamon
Bourbon Caramel
Toasted Black Sesame
Lychee
Strawberry Goat Cheese
Strawberry Sorbet
Pumpkin
Red Curry
Vanilla
Chocolate
Swirl
SUNDAE OF WEEK
ROOTBEER FLOAT
KING OF POPS
POPTAILS
CIRSEA SANDWICHES
RETAIL BEER CIDER SELTZER
Cooler Beverage
Grab a Beer from the Fridge next to the front door!
4-PACK HIGH NOON SELTZER
High Rise Delta Seltzers
4-PACK CBD AND DELTA 8 SELTZERS
4 Wolffer Botanical Cider Bottles
4 Wolffer Rose Cider Bottles
4 Wolffer White Cider Cans
6 Ships Wheel Original
6 Ships Wheel Dry Hopped
6 Ships Wheel Green
#15 1 Exner CIder
#15 4 Pack Exner Cider
Val Boides Spanish
4 16oz Noble Watermelon
4 16oz Noble Pineapple Cider
12 Pack Old Hickory Berliner Weiss
4 Maeloc Dry Cider
4 Maeloc Strawberry Cider
4 Ships Wheel Guava
4 16oz Westbrook 3 Claw
4 16oz Wild Leap Bday Month
4 16oz Edmunds Orange Creamsicle
6 Revelry Lemongrass
6 Wild Leap Volume 20
4 16oz Edmunds Co-Op
4 Equilibrium Hydrophilic DDH IPA
4 Tideland Tidefest
6 Legal Remedy Pumpkin Stout
4 16oz Edmunds Oast Bound by Time IPA
4 16oz Rusty Bull Dance Naked IPA
4 Mount Holly Carolina Gold IPA
6 Columbia Hazy Craft IPA
6 Commonhouse Lo Cal IPA
6 Commonhouse Park Circle Pale Ale
6 Palmetto Huger St. IPA
6 Revelry Lefty Loosey
6 Revelry Never Sunny IPA
4 New Anthem Book of the Void DIPA
6 Westbrook IPA
6 Westbrook One Claw
6 Pog Basement Scofflaw IPA
6 Wild Leap Chance IPA
4 Edmunds 88 MPH DIPA
6 Revelry Poke Bear
6 Twisted IPA
4 Birds Fly South IPA
4 16oz Liability An Act of Grog
4 16oz Birdsong IPA
6 Wicked Weed Dr. Dank IPA
6 Columbia Craft Famously Hop
6 Hi-Wire Hi Pitch IPA
6 Hi-Wire Lo-Pitch IPA
6 Captain Lawrence Citra Dreams
6 Collective Arts Life in the Clouds IPA
6 Sloop Juice Bomb IPA
Birdsong Paradise City IPA
4 Barrier Money IPA
4 Escape Artist Double IPA
4 Lincoln Hearts & Arrows
4 Edmunds Bound by Time IPA
6 Indigo Reef Dive IPA
6 Commonhouse Looking East IPA
4 Charleston Ferm Sungazor
6 New Realm Hazy Like a Fox
4 Dreamstealer DDH
6 Revelry Never Sunny
4 Blurred Is The Word IPA
4 Brewlab Elliptical Gaze
4 Liability Mortal Wombat IPA
4 Retrogames IPA
4 Strongest Geometric Shape
4 Westbrook Waves on Waves DIPA
4 Fams Cup Of Clouds
6 Fullstream Rocketscience IPA
6 Three Taverns Night On Ponce IPA
6 Three Taverns Passion On Ponce IPA
6 Commonwealth Papi Chulo IPA
6 Coast Hop Art IPA
6 Munkle Pale Ale
6 Southern Growl Hop Flower IPA
6 Columbia Craft Carolinian
6 Columbia Craft Lager
6 Estuary Noche De Mar
6 Freehouse Follys Pride Blonde
6 Munkle Pilsner
6 Revelry Marsh Hen
6 Wild Leap Gold Blonde
6 Estuary Cabrinha
6 New Realm Pilsner
6 Savannah River Dynamite Brown Ale
6 Munkle Contigo
6 Pisgah American Lager
Olde Hickory Ruby Lager
6 Legal Remedy Lawtoberfest
4 Birds Fly South Saison Is Dead
4 16oz Liability Magnolias
4 16oz Edmunds Oast Something Cold Blonde
6 Riverdog Riverwalk Pilsner
4 Crooked Run Sunbow
6 Savannah River Pilsner
6 Carolina Amber Ale
6 Carolina Mexican Lager
4 16oz Tideland Tide Mexican Lager
4 16oz Fams Beach Lite
6 COmmonhouse Wise One
6 Hi-Wire Mountain Water Citrus Splash
6 Hi-Wire Bed of Nails Brown Ale
6 Birds Fly South Rustic
6 Birds Fly South Czech Pilsner
6 Blackberry Farm Classic Belgain
6 Blackberry Farm Pilsner
6 Southern Barrel Beach Bully Pale Ale
6 New Realm Southern Tee
6 Birdsong Rewind Lime
6 Lincoln & South Beach City Pilsner
6 13 Stripes Ben Tallmadge Amber Ale
4 Fonta Flora We'll Be Hazy Pale
6 Epic Rino APA
4 Kite Hill Girl From Prague
4 Flying Machine Escape From Lager Mountian
4 Brewlab Chido Mexican Lager
4 Fonta Flora Doom Tree Kolsh
4 Charles Towne Ferm Yacht Party
4 Slow Play on the River Lager
6 Commonhouse Publik Pilsner
4 The Bruery Ruekeller Helles
4 Edmunds Well WOrn Path
6 Holy City Octoberfest
4 Edmunds Oast Chocolate Caramels
4 Fonta Flora Mimosa City Ale
6 River Rat Broad River Red Ale
4 Edmunds Honey Toasted Oats Blonde Ale
6 Columbia Craft Alien
6 New Realm Sour
6 Wild Leap Lemonade
6 Seminar Zapper
6 Hi-Wire Pink Lemonade
6 Westbrook Keylime Gose
4 16oz Edmunds Strawberry Rhubarb
6 Tritonia
6 Three Taverrns Rapturous
1 Luna Pink Tequila Aged Sour
6 Pisgah Blueberry Wheat
6 Palmetto Blueberry Backtrack Hefe
6 Holy City Washout Wheat
4 16oz RB Berry Stomp
6 New Realm Tropic Dream
6 Lo-Fi Blueberry Wheat
6 Palmetto Raspberry Rewind
6 Westbrook White Thai
4 Voodoo White Magick Wheat
6 Pisgah Turtleback Brown
6 Scofflaw Interrogation Milk Stout
4 16oz Edmunds The Dark Stuff
6 Revelry Gaslight Porter
6 Munkle Silver Shoes Stout
6 Pisgah Valdez Coffee Stout
6 Left Hand Peanut Butter
6 Left Hand Peanut Butter Nitro
6 Holy City Pluff Mudd
6 RiverDog Peanut Butter Perkolatte
4 13 Stripes Baltic Porter
4 Old Rasputin
6 Orpheus Do or Die Porter
6 Fams Skinny Vanilla Latte
6 Legal Remedy Vanilla Porter
4 Prairie Club Special Hard Seltzer
4 Noble Grapefruit Citra Spritzer
4 Noble Lemon Elderflower Spritzer
4 Ben's Seltzer
4 Estuary Sunset Seltzer
4 Noble Orange Jasmine Tea Spritzer
4 16oz Rusty Bull Seltzer
WINE BOTTLES
#1 Raventos Sparkling White
Vintage: 2015 Country: Spain Closest City: Barcelona Grapes: Macabeu, Xarel-lo, Parellada Tasting Notes: Citrus, Saline, Green Apple, Pear
#2 Reginato Sparkling Malbec
Vintage: NV Country: Argentina Region: Mendoza Grape: Malbec Tasting Notes: Fresh Strawberry, Rhubarb, Bite of Acid
#3 Raventos Sparkling Rose
Vintage: 2017 Country: Spain Region: Catalonia Grapes: Xarel-lo, Macabeu, Parallada, Monastrell Tasting Notes: Juicy Strawberry, Red Apple, Crisp Acidity
#4 Dibon Cava Brut
Vintage: NV Country: Spain City: Barcelona Grapes: Xarello, Parellada, Macabeo Tasting Notes: Rich Pear, Green Apple, Hint of Cream
#5 Los Monteros Sparkling Cava Rose
Vintage: NV Country: Spain Region: Utiel-Requena Grape: 100% Garnacha Tasting Notes: Delicate Berry Bouquet, Strawberry, Red Cherry,
#6 Gouguenheim Sparkling Malbec
Vintage: NV Country: Argentina Region: Mendoza Grape: Malbec Tasting Notes: Bright Red Cherries, Juicy Strawberries, Crisp Acidity
#7 Toso Sparkling White
Vintage: 2017 Country: Argentina Region: Mendoza Grape: Chardonnay Tasting Notes: Red Apple, Hay, Dry, Lime Peel
#8 Casteller Sparlking Cava Rose
Vintage: NV Country: Spain Region: Penedes Grape: 100% Trepat Tasting Notes: Ripe Strawberry, Raspberry & Floral Aromas, Balanced Acid
#9 Josep Ventrosa Sparkling White
Vintage: NV Country: Spain Grape: 50% Xarel-Lo, 30% Macabeu, 10% Parellada, 10% Chardonnay Tasting Notes: Creamy Texture, Lemon Zest, Dry Fruit, Fresh Flowers
#10 Josep Ventrosa Sparkling Rose
Vintage: NV Country: Spain Grape: 50% Pinot Noir, 50% Trepat Tasting Notes: Red Apple, Juicy Ripe Strawberry, Fruity Finish
#11 Terra Madi Sparkling
Winery: Terra Mädi (Sparkling) Vintage: Country: Mexico Region: Bernal Valley Grape: Pinot Noir & Chardonnay Tasting Notes: Dry & Fresh, Fresh Baked Bread, Similar to Champagne
#12 101 Bubbles Sparkling White
Country: Argentina Region: Mendoza Grape: 100% Gruner Veltliner Tasting Notes: Citrus Flavors with Freshness, Crisp Acidity, Peach, Pear
#13 Tempus III
#51 Faisao Rose Vinho Verde
Country: Portugal Region: Vinho Verde Grape: Sauzão Tasting Notes: Dry, Fresh Strawberry & Raspberry, Soft Acidity
#52 Atlantis Rose
#53 Bermejos Lanzarote Rose
Country: Spain Region: Canary Islands Grapes: Listán Negro Tasting Notes: Dry, High Acid, Light Red Fruit, Refreshing Minerality
#54 Prisma Rose
Country: Chile Region: Casablanca Valley Grape: 100% Pinot Noir Tasting Notes: Bright Red Strawberry, Cherry, and Watermelon, zippy finish
#55 Ameztoi Rose
Country: Spain Region: Getariako Txakolina Grapes: 50% Hondarrabi Zuri, 50% Hondarrabi Beltza Tasting Notes: Gentle fizz, Fresh Under-ripe Strawberry, High Acidity
#56 Olivares Jumilla Rose
Country: Spain Region: Jumilla Grape: 100% Garnacha Tasting Notes: Fruity, Dry, Floral & Fresh
#57 Mateus Rose
Country: Portugal Grapes: Rufete, Baga, Tinta Barroca, Touriga Franca Tasting Notes: Fresh Flowers, Red Berry Fruits, Light Acid
#58 Gouguenheim Sweet Malbec
Vintage: 2019 Country: Argentina Grapes: 100% Malbec Tasting Notes: Ripe & Sour Cherries, Red Roses