De Noche at La Fondita

422 NW 8th Ave.

Portland, OR 97209

Mains

Cochinita Pibil

$24.00

low-cooked pork in achiote paste and sour oranges. Topped with pickled onions in hibiscus Comes with black beans, Habanero salsa, and six house-made tortillas

Tinga

$21.00

Chicken in smoked chipotle sauce, topped with shredded lettuce, queso fresco. Served with black beans, avocado salsa, and six tortillas

Verduras Salteadas

$21.00

Sauteed mushrooms, peppers, and other seasonal vegetables. Served with black beans, salsa de habanero, and six tortilles

Shrimp Aguachile

$18.00

Shrimp in lime and chitepin chile aguachile (sauce). Topped with microgreens, served with 4 house-made tostadas

Sides

Frijolitos

$6.00

Black beans refried with pork fat

Frijoles de la olla

$6.00

Whole black beans stewed in vegetable stock and aromatics

Salsa de Molcajete

$4.00

Spicy roasted pepper salsa

Salsa Guacachile

$4.00

Avocado and serrano chile salsa with cilantro and lime

Salsa de Habaneros

$4.00

Pickled onions and Habaneros

Tostadas

$4.00

Four crunchy house-made tostadas

Tortillas

$5.00+

House-made tortillas from corn imported from Mexico and nixtamalized in house

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our guisados and house-made tortillas you loved from La Fondita served to go at night! Guisados are stewed meats or vegetables served with beans and tortillas. They are comforting and filling.

