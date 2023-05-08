De Noche at La Fondita
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our guisados and house-made tortillas you loved from La Fondita served to go at night! Guisados are stewed meats or vegetables served with beans and tortillas. They are comforting and filling.
422 NW 8th Ave., Portland, OR 97209
