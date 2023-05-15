- Home
- /
- Culver City
- /
- Destroyer
Destroyer
No reviews yet
3578 Hayden Avenue
Culver City, CA 90232
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Seasonal & Specialty
Food, Gifts, Rituals
Mother's Day Sunflower Cake
Poppy seed sponge cake, caramelized Valrhona white chocolate cremeux, sunflower seed butter ganache, milk chocolate-sunflower seed crisp, farmer's market sunflower. *Approx. 3" diameter *Contains gluten, dairy, and seeds. *Available Mother's Day Weekend ONLY (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Handmade Pastry Box, Assorted Dozen
Includes: Butter Croissant (1) Pain au Chocolat (1) Seasonal Danish (1) Cinnamon Bun (2) Layered Seasonal Fruit Jam Bar (1) Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies (2) Dark Chocolate-Almond Cookies (2) Dark Chocolate Financier Pastry (2) *Contains tree-nuts
Destroyer Breakfast Box
A collection of a few of our favorite breakfast essentials: CINNAMON BLUEBERRY GRANOLA* (12oz) MADAGASCAR VANILLA HONEY (8oz) ORGANIC STRAWBERRY JAM (8oz) *Contains tree-nuts.
Wildflower Honey Box
Includes three 8oz jars of infused wildflower honey: MADAGASCAR VANILLA LEMON THYME ELDERFLOWER BUDDHA'S HAND CITRUS
Botanical Tea Box
A collection of herbal teas (6oz), made from wild botanicals: WOODLAND - Dandelion, Chicory, Orange Peel, Licorice Root DESERT - Fennel, Lemongrass, Wild mints, Lavender MOUNTAIN - Douglas Fir, Meyer Lemon, Tarragon, Lemon Verbena
Infused Salt Box
A compilation of infused salts, distinctive of Destroyer. Set of three 6oz. jars: BURNT ONION SALT AJI PANCA SALT TOASTED WILD PACIFIC KELP SALT
Destroyer Tote Bag
Destroyer reusable cotton totes bag are a simple essential, made of 100% organic cotton. Our cotton tote bags are ideal for working on the go, as a carry-on bag for travel, and of course as a replacement to disposable shopping bags. Options below.
Main Menu
Food
Haas Avocado Confit
avocado, burnt onion, pickled rye berries, toasted country bread
Loaded Avocado Confit
shaved speck, burrata, fried organic hen egg, confit tomatoes, arugula, puffed rice, country bread
Raw Oatmeal
date-almond milk, red currant, vanilla, muesli, skyr
Forbidden Orchard Blueberries
house-made coconut yogurt, tapioca pearls, black currant, candied beets, vanilla-almond oil
Icelandic Seeded Rye Bread
house-made sour butter, seasonal jam
Market Citrus French Toast
Murray farm’s citrus, whipped crème fraîche, toasted birch syrup, marmalade
Sweet Potato Waffle
fried organic egg, gruyere cheese emulsion, shaved speck, braised kale, fermented pepper jam, aged goat cheese
Creamed Kale and Smoked Onion Tart
organic chicken sausage, dates, stracciatella cheese, windrose farm greens, shishito peppers, brown-butter lime vinaigrette
Caramelized Chickpeas
crispy panisse, stewed cherry tomatoes, espelette, fried organic eggs, herbs
Smoked Black Cod
spun yogurt, pickled celery root, dill, savory onion granola, Icelandic seeded rye bread
Beef Tartare
Koshihikari Rice Porridge
poached organic egg, roasted leeks, caramelized broccoli, burnt onion, puffed rice, black garlic
Organic Turkey Confit Ciabatta
crispy turkey skin, Barbara’s arugula, preserved shishito peppers, emulsion of roasted poblano and kale
Crispy Chicken Schnitzel - GF
crumbed free-range chicken breast, sauce of dried chilies & seeds, organic kale, pea tendrils, yuzu labne
Side 2 Eggs
2 eggs poached unless otherwise specified
Side of Avocado
Side of Country Bread - 3 pcs
Side of Speck
Dessert
Pastry
All-Butter Croissant
Plain butter croissant made in-house and baked fresh each morning, using organic flours and high-quality European-style butter.
Banana Coffee Cake - GF
Banana coffee cake made with brown butter and topped with a cinnamon-oat streusel. Gluten-free.
Chocolate Almond Rocher Cookie - GF
Dark chocolate cookie with sliced almonds made in-house and baked fresh each morning. Gluten Free.
Chocolate Chip Cookie - Vegan
Vegan chocolate chip cookie, made in-house and baked fresh daily, using high-quality organic ingredients.
Chocolate Financier
Mini chocolate-almond cake made in-house and baked fresh each morning using organic flours and high-quality European-style butter. *Please note this item contains almonds, gluten, and dairy.
Cinnamon Bun
Cinnamon bun baked fresh each morning, using organic flours and high-quality European-style butter.
Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Espresso Bar
buttery shortbread, 72% dark chocolate, hazelnut, espresso
Frangipane Croissant
Almond croissant made in-house and baked fresh each morning, using organic flours and high-quality European-style butter. On occasion, this item may be a chocolate iteration.
Gruyere and Speck Danish
All-butter pastry, gruyere cheese, duck ham, onion sprouts
Jam Bar
House made seasonal jam sandwiched between two almond shortbread cookies and dusted with dried fruit powder. *Please note this item contains almonds and gluten.
Pain au Chocolat
62% bitter chocolate croissant made in-house and baked fresh each morning, using organic flours and high-quality European-style butter.
Pecan Molasses Cookie
Our pecan cookies are made using roasted California pecans, organic rye flour, blackstrap molasses, dried Chinese ginger, allspice, nutmeg, and salted butter.
Sesame Carrot Bundt Cake - GF
Mini carrot bundt, sesame-cream cheese buttercream, nuts and seeds, dried apricot. *Please note this item contains tree nuts and seeds.
Spiced Apricot Cake
Vanilla creme fraiche, seasonal fruit, and elderflower.
Sweet Corn Cookie
Corn cookie made with Brentwood corn, organic eggs, and corn flour.
Handmade Pastry Box
PRE-ORDER: REQUIRES ONE BUSINESS DAY. Includes one dozen assorted pastries: Butter Croissant (1) Pain au Chocolat (1) Seasonal Danish (1) Cinnamon Bun (2) Layered Seasonal Fruit Jam Bar (1) Destroyer Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies (2) Destroyer Dark Chocolate-Almond Cookies (2) Dark Chocolate Financier Pastry (2) *Please note: this item contains tree-nuts. *Substitutions are politely declined.
Coffee - Tea
Americano
*12oz Cup - Roseline's Oro Espresso with hot water. 100% Colombia - Bellavista.
Coffee
*12 oz cup - Currently brewing Nensebo Refisa from West Arsi, Ethiopia. Roasted by our friends at Roseline Coffee Roasters in Portland. Notes: Blackberry, Dates, Hibiscus Processing: Fully Washed Harvest: Fall 2022 Varieties: Wolisho, Kurume
Iced Coffee
Brewed in the Kyoto-style method, our iced coffee is flavorful and aromatic. Currently brewing Nensebo Refisa, West Arsi Ethiopia, roasted by our friends at Roseline Coffee Roasters in Portland, OR.
Cappuccino
*8oz cup - Roseline's Oro Espresso and steamed milk foam. Can be served hot or cold. Homemade dairy alternatives available.
Chai Latte
Housemade chai. Can be served hot or cold.
Cortado
Equal parts espresso to milk. Homemade dairy alternatives available.
Espresso
Double shot of Roseline's Oro espresso. Notes: Citrus, Chocolate, Caramel 100% Colombia - Bellavista.
Flat white
*8oz cup - Roseline's Oro espresso and velvety, steamed milk. Homemade dairy alternatives available.
House Milk Tea
Earl grey creme, meadowsweet, condensed milk
Black Sesame Latte
Espresso, toasted black sesame, organic wildflower honey, house-made oat milk
Latte
*12oz cup - Roseline's Oro espresso and steamed milk. Can be served hot or cold. Homemade dairy alternatives available.
Macchiato
A shot of espresso, "marked" with milk.
Matcha Americano
Ceremonial matcha
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial matcha with steamed milk
Oolong Tea
Osmanthus Oolong Tea Notes of honey, peach, green apple, and apricot.
Snow Jasmine Green Tea
Song Tea | Snow Jasmine Green tea from Sichuan, China・Harvested April, scented September 2022・飄雪・EU standard conventional Notes of sweet nectar and lily.
Sparkling Espresso
A double shot of espresso served over ice and mixed with sparkling water.
Valrhona Hot Chocolate
Homemade hot chocolate using French Valrhona chocolate. Can be served hot or cold.
Valrhona Mocha
A double shot of espresso mixed with our homemade 72% Valrhona dark chocolate syrup and steamed milk. Can be served hot or cold.
Wild Honey Red Tea
Song Tea | Wild Honey Red Red tea from Fujian, China・March 2022・野生蜜香紅茶・Wild Notes of muskmelon, green apple, and calendula.
Meadow Herbal Tea
Our Meadow Tea is a bright and uplifting infusion of wild herbs, flowers, and botanicals inspired by the California Central Coast. (Notes of citrus, florals, and mints with a warming base of wild rose)
Forest Herbal Tea
Woodland Herbal Tea
A warming and grounding infusion inspired by the Angeles National Forest featuring a blend of roots, herbs, spices, and barks to promote digestion and relaxation. (Notes of dark florals, spice, tobacco, and citrus)
Desert Herbal Tea
A cleansing tea featuring a blend of dried herbs and grasses meant to evoke a cool desert evening. (Notes of hay, nettle, and dried sage flowers)
NA Beverage
Pantry
Aleppo Chile Honey
Almond Black Sesame Butter
Banana-Peanut Butter Dog Treats
Caramelized Milk Jam
Cashew Flax Butter
Cinnamon Blueberry Granola
Cocoa Black Forest Granola
Espellete Honey
Fermented Hot Sauce
Forest Herbal Tea Jar
Lemon Thyme Honey
Lemon Verbena Vinegar
Limequat Tonic Syrup
Madagascar Vanilla Honey
Maple Almond Squares
Marigold Vinegar
Meadow Herbal Tea Jar
Morita Chile Honey
Mountain Herbal Tea Jar
Organic Blueberry Yuzu Jam
Organic Pistachio Almond Butter
Organic Strawberry Jam
Sanguinelli Blood Orange Jelly
Seville Orange Marmalade
Spicy Peanut Butter
Tonka-Tahitian Vanilla Maple Syrup
Whiskey Glazed Almond Biscotti
Whole Bean Coffee
Wild Pacific Kelp Salt
Woodland Herbal Tea Jar
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Destroyer is a cafe atelier, serving delicious, beautiful food and beverage to the community.
3578 Hayden Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232