Destroyer

3578 Hayden Avenue

Culver City, CA 90232

Seasonal & Specialty

Food, Gifts, Rituals

Mother's Day Sunflower Cake

Mother's Day Sunflower Cake

$18.00

Poppy seed sponge cake, caramelized Valrhona white chocolate cremeux, sunflower seed butter ganache, milk chocolate-sunflower seed crisp, farmer's market sunflower. *Approx. 3" diameter *Contains gluten, dairy, and seeds. *Available Mother's Day Weekend ONLY (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Handmade Pastry Box, Assorted Dozen

Handmade Pastry Box, Assorted Dozen

$55.00

Includes: Butter Croissant (1) Pain au Chocolat (1) Seasonal Danish (1) Cinnamon Bun (2) Layered Seasonal Fruit Jam Bar (1) Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies (2) Dark Chocolate-Almond Cookies (2) Dark Chocolate Financier Pastry (2) *Contains tree-nuts

Destroyer Breakfast Box

Destroyer Breakfast Box

$32.00

A collection of a few of our favorite breakfast essentials: CINNAMON BLUEBERRY GRANOLA* (12oz) MADAGASCAR VANILLA HONEY (8oz) ORGANIC STRAWBERRY JAM (8oz) *Contains tree-nuts.

Wildflower Honey Box

Wildflower Honey Box

$48.00

Includes three 8oz jars of infused wildflower honey: MADAGASCAR VANILLA LEMON THYME ELDERFLOWER BUDDHA'S HAND CITRUS

Botanical Tea Box

Botanical Tea Box

$38.00

A collection of herbal teas (6oz), made from wild botanicals: WOODLAND - Dandelion, Chicory, Orange Peel, Licorice Root DESERT - Fennel, Lemongrass, Wild mints, Lavender MOUNTAIN - Douglas Fir, Meyer Lemon, Tarragon, Lemon Verbena

Infused Salt Box

Infused Salt Box

$26.00

A compilation of infused salts, distinctive of Destroyer. Set of three 6oz. jars: BURNT ONION SALT AJI PANCA SALT TOASTED WILD PACIFIC KELP SALT

Destroyer Tote Bag

Destroyer Tote Bag

Destroyer reusable cotton totes bag are a simple essential, made of 100% organic cotton. Our cotton tote bags are ideal for working on the go, as a carry-on bag for travel, and of course as a replacement to disposable shopping bags. Options below.

Main Menu

Food

smoked egg cream, pickled mushroom, quinoa, crispy potato, tarragon
Haas Avocado Confit

Haas Avocado Confit

$11.50

avocado, burnt onion, pickled rye berries, toasted country bread

Loaded Avocado Confit

Loaded Avocado Confit

$20.00

shaved speck, burrata, fried organic hen egg, confit tomatoes, arugula, puffed rice, country bread

Raw Oatmeal

Raw Oatmeal

$9.00

date-almond milk, red currant,  vanilla, muesli, skyr

Forbidden Orchard Blueberries

Forbidden Orchard Blueberries

$18.00

house-made coconut yogurt, tapioca pearls, black currant, candied beets, vanilla-almond oil

Icelandic Seeded Rye Bread

Icelandic Seeded Rye Bread

$9.00

house-made sour butter, seasonal jam

Market Citrus French Toast

Market Citrus French Toast

$20.00

Murray farm’s citrus, whipped crème fraîche, toasted birch syrup, marmalade

Sweet Potato Waffle

Sweet Potato Waffle

$24.00

fried organic egg, gruyere cheese emulsion, shaved speck, braised kale, fermented pepper jam, aged goat cheese

Creamed Kale and Smoked Onion Tart

Creamed Kale and Smoked Onion Tart

$25.00

organic chicken sausage, dates, stracciatella cheese, windrose farm greens, shishito peppers, brown-butter lime vinaigrette

Caramelized Chickpeas

Caramelized Chickpeas

$18.00

crispy panisse, stewed cherry tomatoes, espelette, fried organic eggs, herbs

Smoked Black Cod

Smoked Black Cod

$20.00

spun yogurt, pickled celery root, dill, savory onion granola, Icelandic seeded rye bread

Beef Tartare

Beef Tartare

$22.00Out of stock
Koshihikari Rice Porridge

Koshihikari Rice Porridge

$20.00

poached organic egg, roasted leeks, caramelized broccoli, burnt onion, puffed rice, black garlic

Organic Turkey Confit Ciabatta

Organic Turkey Confit Ciabatta

$21.00

crispy turkey skin, Barbara’s arugula, preserved shishito peppers, emulsion of roasted poblano and kale

Crispy Chicken Schnitzel - GF

Crispy Chicken Schnitzel - GF

$25.00

crumbed free-range chicken breast, sauce of dried chilies & seeds, organic kale, pea tendrils, yuzu labne

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

2 eggs poached unless otherwise specified

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Side of Country Bread - 3 pcs

$3.00

Side of Speck

$5.00

Dessert

Milk Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

$10.00

almond streusel, praline, frozen cucumber cream

Forest Berry Bavarian

Forest Berry Bavarian

$13.00

winter berry jam, currants, spiced almond frangipane, strauss yogurt, puffed quinoa

Pastry

All-Butter Croissant

All-Butter Croissant

$5.00

Plain butter croissant made in-house and baked fresh each morning, using organic flours and high-quality European-style butter.

Banana Coffee Cake - GF

Banana Coffee Cake - GF

$5.50

Banana coffee cake made with brown butter and topped with a cinnamon-oat streusel. Gluten-free.

Chocolate Almond Rocher Cookie - GF

Chocolate Almond Rocher Cookie - GF

$5.00

Dark chocolate cookie with sliced almonds made in-house and baked fresh each morning. Gluten Free.

Chocolate Chip Cookie - Vegan

Chocolate Chip Cookie - Vegan

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan chocolate chip cookie, made in-house and baked fresh daily, using high-quality organic ingredients.

Chocolate Financier

Chocolate Financier

$4.00Out of stock

Mini chocolate-almond cake made in-house and baked fresh each morning using organic flours and high-quality European-style butter. *Please note this item contains almonds, gluten, and dairy.

Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$5.00Out of stock

Cinnamon bun baked fresh each morning, using organic flours and high-quality European-style butter.

Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Espresso Bar

Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Espresso Bar

$5.50Out of stock

buttery shortbread, 72% dark chocolate, hazelnut, espresso

Frangipane Croissant

Frangipane Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Almond croissant made in-house and baked fresh each morning, using organic flours and high-quality European-style butter. On occasion, this item may be a chocolate iteration.

Gruyere and Speck Danish

Gruyere and Speck Danish

$7.50

All-butter pastry, gruyere cheese, duck ham, onion sprouts

Jam Bar

Jam Bar

$5.00

House made seasonal jam sandwiched between two almond shortbread cookies and dusted with dried fruit powder. *Please note this item contains almonds and gluten.

Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$5.50Out of stock

62% bitter chocolate croissant made in-house and baked fresh each morning, using organic flours and high-quality European-style butter.

Pecan Molasses Cookie

Pecan Molasses Cookie

$5.00

Our pecan cookies are made using roasted California pecans, organic rye flour, blackstrap molasses, dried Chinese ginger, allspice, nutmeg, and salted butter.

Sesame Carrot Bundt Cake - GF

Sesame Carrot Bundt Cake - GF

$6.00Out of stock

Mini carrot bundt, sesame-cream cheese buttercream, nuts and seeds, dried apricot. *Please note this item contains tree nuts and seeds.

Spiced Apricot Cake

Spiced Apricot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla creme fraiche, seasonal fruit, and elderflower.

Sweet Corn Cookie

Sweet Corn Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Corn cookie made with Brentwood corn, organic eggs, and corn flour.

Handmade Pastry Box

Handmade Pastry Box

$55.00

PRE-ORDER: REQUIRES ONE BUSINESS DAY. Includes one dozen assorted pastries: Butter Croissant (1) Pain au Chocolat (1) Seasonal Danish (1) Cinnamon Bun (2) Layered Seasonal Fruit Jam Bar (1) Destroyer Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies (2) Destroyer Dark Chocolate-Almond Cookies (2) Dark Chocolate Financier Pastry (2) *Please note: this item contains tree-nuts. *Substitutions are politely declined.

Coffee - Tea

Americano

Americano

$4.50

*12oz Cup - Roseline's Oro Espresso with hot water. 100% Colombia - Bellavista.

Coffee

Coffee

$4.50

*12 oz cup - Currently brewing Nensebo Refisa from West Arsi, Ethiopia. Roasted by our friends at Roseline Coffee Roasters in Portland. Notes: Blackberry, Dates, Hibiscus Processing: Fully Washed Harvest: Fall 2022 Varieties: Wolisho, Kurume

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Brewed in the Kyoto-style method, our iced coffee is flavorful and aromatic. Currently brewing Nensebo Refisa, West Arsi Ethiopia, roasted by our friends at Roseline Coffee Roasters in Portland, OR.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50

*8oz cup - Roseline's Oro Espresso and steamed milk foam. Can be served hot or cold. Homemade dairy alternatives available.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$7.00

Housemade chai. Can be served hot or cold.

Cortado

Cortado

$5.00

Equal parts espresso to milk. Homemade dairy alternatives available.

Espresso

Espresso

$4.50

Double shot of Roseline's Oro espresso. Notes: Citrus, Chocolate, Caramel 100% Colombia - Bellavista.

Flat white

Flat white

$5.00

*8oz cup - Roseline's Oro espresso and velvety, steamed milk. Homemade dairy alternatives available.

House Milk Tea

House Milk Tea

$7.00

Earl grey creme, meadowsweet, condensed milk

Black Sesame Latte

Black Sesame Latte

$7.00

Espresso, toasted black sesame, organic wildflower honey, house-made oat milk

Latte

Latte

$6.00

*12oz cup - Roseline's Oro espresso and steamed milk. Can be served hot or cold. Homemade dairy alternatives available.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$5.00

A shot of espresso, "marked" with milk.

Matcha Americano

Matcha Americano

$6.00

Ceremonial matcha

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Ceremonial matcha with steamed milk

Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$6.00

Osmanthus Oolong Tea Notes of honey, peach, green apple, and apricot.

Snow Jasmine Green Tea

Snow Jasmine Green Tea

$6.00

Song Tea | Snow Jasmine Green tea from Sichuan, China・Harvested April, scented September 2022・飄雪・EU standard conventional Notes of sweet nectar and lily.

Sparkling Espresso

Sparkling Espresso

$4.50

A double shot of espresso served over ice and mixed with sparkling water.

Valrhona Hot Chocolate

Valrhona Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Homemade hot chocolate using French Valrhona chocolate. Can be served hot or cold.

Valrhona Mocha

Valrhona Mocha

$7.00

A double shot of espresso mixed with our homemade 72% Valrhona dark chocolate syrup and steamed milk. Can be served hot or cold.

Wild Honey Red Tea

Wild Honey Red Tea

$6.00

Song Tea | Wild Honey Red Red tea from Fujian, China・March 2022・野生蜜香紅茶・Wild Notes of muskmelon, green apple, and calendula.

Meadow Herbal Tea

$6.00

Our Meadow Tea is a bright and uplifting infusion of wild herbs, flowers, and botanicals inspired by the California Central Coast. (Notes of citrus, florals, and mints with a warming base of wild rose)

Forest Herbal Tea

$6.00

Woodland Herbal Tea

$6.00

A warming and grounding infusion inspired by the Angeles National Forest featuring a blend of roots, herbs, spices, and barks to promote digestion and relaxation. (Notes of dark florals, spice, tobacco, and citrus)

Desert Herbal Tea

$6.00

A cleansing tea featuring a blend of dried herbs and grasses meant to evoke a cool desert evening. (Notes of hay, nettle, and dried sage flowers)

NA Beverage

Lemon Ginger Tonic

$5.00

Seasonal Tonic

$7.00

*Rhubarb*

Mountain Valley Still Water - 1L

$7.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water - 1L

$7.00

Tepache

$10.00

Mint Charcoal Limeaid

$8.00

Red Juice

$8.00

Green Juice

$8.00

Orange Carrot Juice

$8.00

Kombucha - Seasonal

$12.00

Pantry

Aleppo Chile Honey

$14.00

Almond Black Sesame Butter

$10.00

Banana-Peanut Butter Dog Treats

$10.00

Caramelized Milk Jam

$14.00

Cashew Flax Butter

$10.00

Cinnamon Blueberry Granola

$12.00

Cocoa Black Forest Granola

$12.00

Espellete Honey

$14.00

Fermented Hot Sauce

$16.00

Forest Herbal Tea Jar

$14.00

Lemon Thyme Honey

$14.00

Lemon Verbena Vinegar

$13.00

Limequat Tonic Syrup

$12.00

Madagascar Vanilla Honey

$14.00

Maple Almond Squares

$6.00

Marigold Vinegar

$13.00

Meadow Herbal Tea Jar

$14.00

Morita Chile Honey

$14.00

Mountain Herbal Tea Jar

$14.00

Organic Blueberry Yuzu Jam

$14.00

Organic Pistachio Almond Butter

$15.00

Organic Strawberry Jam

$14.00

Sanguinelli Blood Orange Jelly

$14.00

Seville Orange Marmalade

$14.00

Spicy Peanut Butter

$10.00

Tonka-Tahitian Vanilla Maple Syrup

$25.00

Whiskey Glazed Almond Biscotti

$9.00

Whole Bean Coffee

$17.00

Wild Pacific Kelp Salt

$8.00

Woodland Herbal Tea Jar

$14.00

Gifts & Rituals

Destroyer Canvas Tote White - Sm

$12.00

Destroyer Canvas Tote Black - Sm

$12.00

Destroyer Canvas Tote Black - Lg

$17.00

Coffee Mug & Hand Knitted Cozy

$60.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Destroyer is a cafe atelier, serving delicious, beautiful food and beverage to the community.

Location

3578 Hayden Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232

Directions

