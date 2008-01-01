Division West imageView gallery

36 LaSalle Road

West Hartford, CT 06107

$30 WEHA RW

RW Ravioli

RW House Salad

RW Brussels Sprout

RW- 1/2 Chicken

$30.00

RW-Salmon

$30.00

RW-Ny Strip

$30.00

RW Risotto

$30.00

RW-gnocchi

$30.00

RW-Vegetable Risotto

$30.00

RW-Filet Mignon

$40.00

RW-Ribeye

$40.00

RW-Baked Alaska

RW-Cheesecake

RW Creme Brulee

Arugula Salad

RW Tiramisu

Soup

$45 Party

Chowder

PF Shaved Brussel Salad

PF Garden Salad

PF Homade Burrata

$30.00

PF NY Strip Steak

$40.00

PF Veg Bucatini

$40.00

Roast 1/2 Chicken

$40.00

PF Atlantic Salmon

$40.00

PF Vegetable Risotto

$40.00

PF Filet Mignon

$40.00

PF Ribeye

$40.00

Biscotti

Lava Cake

Tiramisu

Carrot Cake

Salmon

$35.00

$40 Party Menu

Butternut Squash Ravioli App

Fried Calamari

House Salad

Carbonara

$50.00

Salmon

$40.00

Veg Linguini

$40.00

Roasted Half Chix

$40.00

Cheescake

Tiramisu

$55 Party Menu

Steamed Mussels

Fried Calamari

House Salad

NY Strip

$55.00

Atlantic Salmon

$55.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$55.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$55.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

Seasonal Panna Cotta

$65 Party Menu

Butternut Squash Ravioli App

Steamed Mussels

Fried Calamari

Soup

House Salad

Caesar Salad

Ricotta Gnocchi

$65.00

Filet

$65.00

Chicken

$65.00

NY Strip

$65.00

Salmon

$65.00

Lobster Ravioli

$65.00Out of stock

Tirimisu

Cheesecake

$75 Party Menu

Flatbread

Butterrnut Rav

Calamari

Chart Board

Ceaser

Brussel Salad

Chopped Salad

NY Strip

$75.00

Lobster Ravioli

$75.00

Salmon

$75.00

Ricotta Gnocchi

$75.00

Cheese cake

Tiramisu

Filet

$80.00

1\2 Half Chicken

$75.00

WD Burger

$75.00

Allergies

ALLERGY PEANUTS

ALLERGY GLUTEN

ALLERGY DAIRY

ALLERGY EGG

ALLERGY SHELLFISH

ALLERGY TREE NUTS

Classics and Chops

Filet Mignon

$34.00

N.Y. Strip

$33.00

Ribeye

$36.00Out of stock
Dw Burger

Dw Burger

$16.00

Parker House Roll Cheddar Bibb Lettuce Tomato Caramelized Onions BBQ Sauce

Roasted Half Chix

Roasted Half Chix

$22.00

Goat cheese mashed potatoes Heavy cream Sauteed Mushrooms Pan Jus

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$21.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cheescake

$8.00

Crem Burlé

$8.00

Warm Apple Crisp

$12.00
Gelato

Gelato

$5.00

Sorbet

$5.00

Lava Cake

$11.00

Lava Cake

$11.00

Dessert Amuse

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Chix

$7.00

Kids Chix Tenders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Pasta and Seafood

Rigatoni

$23.00

Pork Ragu Ricotta Grana Padano

Ricotta Gnocchi

Ricotta Gnocchi

$26.00

Shrimp Broccoli Rabe Pancetta Garlic EVOO Crushed red pepper Gnocchi

Vegetable Linguini

$18.00

Butternut Ravioli Entree

$17.00
Salmon

Salmon

$26.00

Fennel Dusted Salmon Mashed potatoes Broccoli Tomato Fennel Jus

Scallops

Scallops

$30.00

Sweet pea risotto Roasted cauliflower Golden raisins Walnut Buerre Noisette

Paella

$32.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$21.00

Seafood Fettuccine

$28.00
Chicken Ravioli

Chicken Ravioli

$18.00

Octopus, Calamari, Mussels, Roasted Tomatoes, Artichokes, Shellfish cream sauce

Sausage Carbonara

$24.00

Pasta (eggs, flour, vegetable oil) Braised short rib(celery, carrots, onions, garlic, thyme, red wine, coca cola) Salt and pepper Carrots, Peas, Shortrib Jus

Halibut

$32.00Out of stock

Specials

Trout

$24.00

Baby Ribs

$24.00

Salad Special

$10.00

Surf & Turf

$45.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Parm Cheese Croutons Caesar dressing (anchovy, garlic, egg yolks, lemon juice, oil dijon mustard, salt and pepper)

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Baby greens Grape tomatoes Herb Vinaigrette (Celery, Shallots, Red Wine, Dijon Mustard, Thyme, Parsley) Salt and Pepper

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad

$10.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.00

Beet & Endive Salad

$10.00

Share Plates

Amuse

Bread Basket

Bread Basket

Butternut Squash Ravioli App

Butternut Squash Ravioli App

$8.00

Sage Brown butter Toasted Almonds Eggs Flour Vegetable Oil Salt and Pepper

Steamed Mussels

$10.00
Burrata

Burrata

$13.00

Pickled Red Onion Crostini Meats will vary.

Margarita Flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$10.00

Pasta (egg yolk, flour, vegetable oil) Braised Shortrib (Celery, carrots, onions, garlic, thyme, red wine, coca cola) Salt and Pepper Carrots Peas Shortrib Jus

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$8.00

Cherry Peppers Roasted Pepper Aioli(Eggs, vegetable oil, roasted peppers) Flour Salt and Pepper

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$14.00

Cannellini Beans (cooked in tomato sauce, onions and garlic) Chorizo Mache ("corn lettuce" nutty flavor) Lime yogurt sauce Salt and Pepper

Home made ricotta

$10.00

Chips Guac

$10.00

arancini

$10.00

Sides/Additions

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Broccoli Rabe

$6.00

Side Sweet Pea Risotto

$6.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Add Scallops

$12.00

Grilled Onions

$5.00

Side Green Beans

$7.00

Truffle fries

$7.00

Brussels

$6.00

side mac cheese

$6.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Soup

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Soup of The Day

$10.00

Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Late Night Menu

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Valentines Day

PF Lobster Bisque

Out of stock

PF Shaved Brussel Salad

PF Salmon Tartar

PF Octopus Salad

PF Burrata

PF Chicken Egg Roll

Out of stock

PF Arancini

PF 14 oz New York Strip

$69.00

PF Filet Mignon

$69.00Out of stock

PF Mushroom Ravioli

$69.00

PF Salmon

$69.00

PF Short Ribs

$69.00Out of stock

PF Frutti Di Mare

$69.00

PF Paella

$69.00

PF Bucatini Carbonara

$69.00

PF Choc Straw Mousse

PF Carrot Cake

PF Tiramisu

Out of stock

Specialty Cocktails

Bottled Manhattan

$12.00

DW Old Fashioned

$12.00

Woodford Reserve, coriander-saffron syrup, bitters, rock ice

Unicorn Tears

$14.00

Jimi Hendrick's

$12.00

The Edge Of Thira

$12.00

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$13.00

Autumn In Litchfield

$12.00

What's Up Doc?

$12.00

Toulouse Your Mind

$13.00

Strawberry Fields

$12.00

Tito's Strawberry Lemonade

$11.00

Tiramisu Martini

$12.00

DW Coffee

$10.00

Mister Coffee

$10.00

Pineapple Express

$18.00

Pineapple Express Minus The Pineapple

$12.00

Smoke & Sage

$12.00

Puff The Magic Dragon

$13.00

Anything Is Popsicle

$13.00

Watermelon Sugar High

$14.00

BR Mimosa

$8.00

BR Bottomless

$18.00

BR Bloody Mary

$10.00

BR Peach Bellini

$8.00

BR Empress 75

$11.00

BR Desert Rose

$11.00

Common Cocktails

Shot House

$7.00

Shot Premium

$8.00

Shot Ultra Premium

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Baybreeze

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cape Codder

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

French Martini

$11.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$9.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Peach Bellini

$9.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Seasonal Sangria

$10.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

mojito

$12.00

red bull cocktail

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Aperol Spritzer

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Redbull Upcharge

$2.00

Double Upcharge

$3.00

Mint Julep

$6.00

Margarita Special

$5.00

Shot Special

$5.00

Draft Beer

Sam Octoberfest

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Lil Scoop

$7.00

Sea Hag

$7.00

Suzy Greenberg

$7.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$6.00

Workhorse Pilsner

$6.00

No Filter

$8.00

Post Road Pumpkin Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Rarefraction

$7.00Out of stock

Bottles & Cans

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Blue Hills Cider

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Non-Alc Bottled Beer

$4.00

Long Drink

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Allagash White

$6.00

High Noon

$5.00

Vodka

Lvov

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Pearl Cucumber

$10.00

Stoli Razz

$10.00

Stoli Blue

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$10.00

Stoli Elit

$16.00

41 Huckleberry

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut Pear

$10.00

360 Peach

$9.00

360 Vanilla

$9.00

Ciroc Passionfruit

$12.00

Western Son Prickly Pear

$9.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Empress Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$9.00

Rum

Castillo

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Gosling Black

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Avua Cachaca

$10.00

Barsol Pisco

$10.00

Diplomatico

$11.00

Tequila

Lunazul

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Repo

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$38.00

Don Julio 1942 Shot

$25.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron DW Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$26.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$11.00

Clase Azul Repo Shot

$16.00

Cafe Patron

$10.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$13.00

Milagro

$9.00

Komos

$18.00

Komos Shot

$15.00

Clase Azul Gold

$40.00

Clase Azul Gold Shot

$25.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Bakers

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Blantons

$13.00

Bookers

$12.00

CC

$8.00

crown royal

$9.00

Four Roses single barrel

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

high west

$9.00

Hudson Baby Bourbon

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$16.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Litchfield Bourbon

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

redemption bourbon

$10.00

redemption rye

$10.00

Smoke & Peat

$11.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$13.00

Whistlepig Rye

$14.00

Widow Jane

$10.00

Woodford

$10.00

Michters Toasted Rye

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Hakushu 12 Yr

$16.00

Angels Envy Rye

$14.00

Midwinter Night Dram

$30.00

Rebel Yell

$9.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$12.00

Scotch

balvenie 12

$12.00

Balvinie 15

$16.00

glenlivet 12

$11.00

glenlivet 15

$13.00

JW Black

$11.00

JW Red

$10.00

JW Blue

$38.00

lagavulin 16yr

$18.00

macallan 12

$12.00

macallan 15

$14.00

Macallan 18

$20.00

Oban

$12.00

laphroig

$11.00

Hibiki

$12.00

Yamazaki 12 Yr

$18.00

Glenfiddich 14

$13.00

Dewars

$10.00

Talisker 18 Yr

$25.00

Monkey Shoulder

$15.00

Cognac

Courvoisier

$13.00

Hennessey

$13.00

Remy VSOP

$13.00

Le Reviseur single estate VSOP

$14.00

Hine Rare VSOP

$14.00

Hardy Legend 1863

$17.00

Remy Xo

$25.00

Hardey Reserve

$22.00

Cordial

sambucca white

$9.00

sambucca black

$9.00

campari

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

fernet

$9.00

grand marnier

$10.00

Disaronno

$9.00

frangelico

$9.00

kahlua

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Chartreuse

$9.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Port/Aperitif

Taylor Fladgate 10

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate 20

$12.00

Sandeman Porto

$10.00

Cockburns Porto

$10.00

Taylor Flagate 30

$22.00

Hot Beverage

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Coffee liquer, Coffee, Tequila

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Coffee, Whiskey

Hot Toddy

$10.00

bourbon/whiskey hot water lemon juice honey

Bailey's Float

Mister Coffee

$10.00

DW Coffee

$10.00

Brunch

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa Bottomless

$18.00

Mimosa Free

Tito's Strawberry Lemonade

$11.00

Limoncello Fizz

$10.00

Grapefruit Gimlet

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Sodas

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Redbull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Juice/Iced Tea/Milk

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Hot Service

Coffee

$2.75

DECAF Coffee

$2.75

Cappuccino

$5.50

Espresso