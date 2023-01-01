Restaurant header imageView gallery

DoorDash Kitchens San Jose

71 Curtner Avenue

Suite 80

San Jose, CA 95125

Bouchon

Cookies

Gluten Free Chocolate Chunk

$12.00Out of stock

Our Gluten Free Chocolate Chunk cookie is made with Chef Thomas Keller’s Cup4Cup™ Gluten Free Flour, a proprietary blend of cornstarch, white and brown rice flours, and tapioca flour. For the chocolate, we use a mixture of Guittard Chocolate ® chips and Guittard’s 72% chocolate droplets.

Double Chocolate Chunk

$12.00Out of stock

For our Double Chocolate Chunk, we create a Valrhona Chocolate™ cocoa powder base studded with a mixture of Guittard Chocolate ® chips and Guittard’s 72% chocolate droplets.

Chocolate Chunk

$12.00Out of stock

Our Chocolate Chunk cookie features a mixture of Guittard Chocolate® chips and 72% chocolate droplets to deliver superior taste and texture.

Oatmeal Pecan

$12.00Out of stock

Our Oatmeal Pecan is made with an old-fashioned oat and salted butter base punctuated with coarsely chopped pecans.

Oatmeal Raisin

$12.00Out of stock

Our Oatmeal Raisin is made with old-fashioned oats, a mixture of golden and large raisins, and spiced with ground cinnamon.

Mix & Match Cookies (Pick From All Flavors)

3 - Cookie Bundle

$15.00Out of stock

6 - Cookie Bundle

$26.00Out of stock

9 - Cookie Bundle

$38.00Out of stock

12 - Cookie Bundle

$50.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

It's-It Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.99

It's-It Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.99

It's-It Mint Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.99

Beverages

Bottled Water

$0.99

Buddy's

Pizza

8" Square Cheese

$16.99Out of stock

Wisconsin brick cheese pizza topped with Buddy’s Original sauce.

8" Square Pepperoni

$20.49Out of stock

Margherita pepperoni nestled beneath Wisconsin Brick cheese topped with Buddy’s Original sauce.

8" Square Detroiter

$20.49Out of stock

Wisconsin brick cheese, pepperoni on top, tomato basil sauce, shaved parmesan cheese and Buddy’s Sicilian spice blend.

8" Square Meat Deluxe

$23.49Out of stock

Wisconsin brick cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and seasoned ground beef.

8" Square Eastern Market Veggie

$22.49Out of stock

Wisconsin brick cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and sliced tomatoes.

8" Square Super 6 Mile

$23.49Out of stock

Wisconsin brick cheese, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and ham topped with Buddy’s Original sauce.

Ice Cream

$3.99Out of stock
$3.99
$3.99
$5.99Out of stock
$5.99Out of stock
$5.99Out of stock
$5.99Out of stock

Desserts By Milk Bar

$9.90Out of stock

A slice of our bestselling Birthday Cake, feat. vanilla B’day cake layered with B'day frosting, B'day crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles. Tastes like childhood.

$6.60

A slice of our namesake pie. Gooey, buttery goodness in a hearty toasted oat cookie crust — sweet, salty, and sticky.

$7.15

Rainbow-flecked, vanilla-infused cake bites, coated in a barely-there drizzle of white chocolate and rolled in B’day crumbs.

$7.15Out of stock

Combining all the creamy, salty, buttery, fruity, unforgettably tasty flavors of strawberry shortcake in a single bite, our Strawberry Shortcake Cake Truffles are made with strawberry-studded vanilla cake, soaked in strawberry milk, and rolled in strawberry shortcake crumbs.

$7.15

Fudgy cake bites loaded with chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles, coated in more chocolate and a dusting of chocolate cake crumbs.

$3.30Out of stock

A sweet and salty kitchen sink cookie with chocolate chips in a graham cracker base — plus pretzels, potato chips, coffee, oats, and butterscotch.

Out of stock

A crunchy, chewy riff on the classic chocolate chip, packed with cornflakes and marshmallows.

$3.30Out of stock

Fluffy, chewy, sugary, and buttery, with a B’day punch of vanilla and rainbow sprinkles.

Beverages

$2.99Out of stock

(13.8 oz)

Classic Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99Out of stock
$1.99

Sprite

$1.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

71 Curtner Avenue, Suite 80, San Jose, CA 95125

