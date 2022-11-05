Restaurant header imageView gallery

Down Da way kitchen 2768 N 24th St

2768 N 24th St

Philadelphia, PA 19132

down da way regulars

salmon over rice

$24.00

9 oz salmon over bed of rice

lamb over rice

$28.00

3 lollipop lamb chops over bed of rice

fried swai

$15.00

fried fish

chicken wings

$15.00

fried chicken wings

turkey wings

$20.00

2 turkey wings over bed of rice

beef short ribs

$20.00

wings

buffalo parm

$15.00

10 wings

THAI CHILLI

$15.00

10 WINGDINGS

HONEY BBQ

$15.00

10 WINGDINGS

Special wings

$0.75

DOWN DA WAY SPECIALS

BC BURGER

$12.00

FRESHLY MADE BURGER STUFFED W MOZZERELLA CHHESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOS,SHRIMP, FRAZZLE ONIONS ON TEXTUS TOAST

BIG RUP BUFF CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00

CHICKEN BREAST, PEPPER JACK CHEESE,DOWN DA WAY SAUCE,BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES AND BUTTER LETTUCE

DOWN DA WAY WRAP

$20.00

SALMON,SHRIMP,AMERICAN CHEESE,DOWN DA WAY SAUSE, ON A WRAP

PASTAS

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$16.00

CHICKEN BREAST WITH ALFREDO

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$20.00

7 JUMBO SHRIMP WITH ALFREDO

SALMON ALFREDO

$22.00

SALMON WITH ALFREDO

EVERYTHING ALFREDO

$30.00

CHICKEN, SHRIMPS, SALMON, BROCCLI AND SPINACH

Seafood salad

$8.00

BOWLS

PEPPER STEAK AND RICE

$16.00

CHICKEN PARM

$16.00

SIDES

MAC AND CHEESE

$5.00

FRIES

$3.50

YAMS

$5.00

GREENS

$5.00

STRING BEAN

$5.00

POTATO SALAD

$5.00

SODAS

GINGER ALE

$2.00

can soda

$1.50

ice tea

$3.50

blue juice

$3.50

water

$1.00

fish sandwich

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2768 N 24th St, Philadelphia, PA 19132

Directions

