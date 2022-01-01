A map showing the location of Draft CoffeeView gallery
Draft Coffee

3146 Mission Blvd

San Diego, CA 92109

DRC DRINKS

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Americano

$4.25

Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Carmel Latte

$5.75

Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Matcha

$6.00

Latte

$4.75

Cappucino

$4.75

White Mocha

$6.00

Mocha

$5.75

Tea

$3.50

Single Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$2.50

Macchiato

$4.25

Cold Brew

$5.25

Kombucha

$6.25+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Affogato

$6.00

Drink of the Month

$5.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Pana Water

$4.00

Smart Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

3146 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109

