Dragon Distillery

231 Reviews

$

1341 Hughes Ford Rd Suite 108

Frederick, MD 21701

Order Again

Vodka/Gin

Our hand-crafted, Maryland Made Vodkas. All are naturally gluten-free AND sugar free.
Everyday Vodka

Everyday Vodka

$19.99

Our standard Vodka. The perfect base for your cocktails. Clean and smooth.

Everyday Gin

Everyday Gin

$19.99

Our standard London-dry still Gin. Perfect as the base for your Gin & Tonic.

Longbow Lemon

Longbow Lemon

$29.99

Our famous citrus vodka. With notes of lemon and orange, it is the perfect base for Orange Crushes, Screwdrivers, or add a shot to your iced tea.

Chainmail Cherry

Chainmail Cherry

$29.99

Perfect blend of black-cherry and almond makes for an amazing cocktail base. Works great with cola!

Lancelot Flaming Love

Lancelot Flaming Love

$29.99

Our unique blend of Mango and spicy sriracha, gives an amazing spirit with endless cocktail possibilities.

Djinn's Ginger

Djinn's Ginger

$29.99

A spicy spirit, made by infusing our base vodka with ginger root. This yields a spicy and amazing spirit, and the perfect base for Moscow Mules!

Holiday Happiness

Holiday Happiness

$29.99

A magical blend of Chocolate and Orange. Available in limited quantities only.

Elderberry Vodka

Elderberry Vodka

$29.99

Made exclusively for Butterfly Spirits, this is a light and refreshing elderberry flavored vodka.

Medieval Mint

Medieval Mint

$29.99

Our classic peppermint vodka with a hint of chocolate. Works great in coffee (hot or iced), hot chocolate, and even mixed with Cola.

Joust Gin

Joust Gin

$34.70

A new world style gin - more cardamom and lavender forward.

Broadsword Blueberry

$36.99

Whiskey

Everyday Whiskey

Everyday Whiskey

$29.99

A standard mixing whiskey. Perfect as the base for a whiskey/cola or whiskey/ginger.

Basilisk Bourbon

Basilisk Bourbon

$42.20

Our Gold-medal winning Bourbon. Made from a mash of corn and malted barley, it is the perfect sipping whiskey, with a delightful caramel finish.

FIGzilla

$44.20
Golden Basilisk

Golden Basilisk

$44.79

A limited-release straight Bourbon made in collaboration with Flying Dog. This is made from a mash of Corn, Wheat, and Malted Barley and aged over 2 years. Note: We have an extremely limited number of cask strength (123.5 proof) bottles available.

Snallygaster Blended Whiskey

Snallygaster Blended Whiskey

$42.20

Named for the Legendary Snallygaster, said to inhabit Frederick, this is our blended whiskey (70% Bourbon and 30% Rye).

Dragon Dog Rye

Dragon Dog Rye

$42.20

Frederick's first Rye Whiskey. Made in collaboration with Flying Dog Brewery - this is a 100% Rye whiskey. (Note: A limited number of Cask Strength (124.8 Proof) bottles are available).

Bad Bill Tutt Moonshine

Bad Bill Tutt Moonshine

$25.99

Our original family-recipe moonshine, named after the founder's great-grandfather. It is crisp and clean and 100%.

Fannie Tutt Lemon Meringue

Fannie Tutt Lemon Meringue

$33.25

A distillery favorite. Our award-winning Lemon Meringue Moonshine. 100 Proof and NO SUGAR.

SFC Tutt Strawberry Cheesecake

SFC Tutt Strawberry Cheesecake

$33.25

A delicious Strawberry-Cheesecake moonshine with no added sugar. Like all of our moonshines, this is also 100 proof.

Kent Cob

$44.20

Gherkinstein (Pickle Moonshine)

$33.25

Rum

Everyday Spiced Rum

$19.99

Cap'n Rod's Spiced Rum

$31.95
Sultan's Surprise Toasted Coconut Rum

Sultan's Surprise Toasted Coconut Rum

$29.99

A toasted coconut rum - the perfect base for your tropical cocktails!

Dwarven Morning Blend

Dwarven Morning Blend

$37.50

A true coffee Rum with NO SUGAR added. Deep coffee flavor and a smooth finish.

Blackhawk Tutt

$38.49

Xephyer Silver Scimitar

$24.99

Dumas

$42.20

RTD and Misc

Butterfly Liqueur

$34.99

Butterfly Vodka Soda

$16.75

Dragon Mule

$16.75

Dragon Cuba Libre

$16.75

Dragon G&T

$16.75

Dragon Rum Punch

$16.75

Dragon Bourbon & Cream Soda

$17.99

Dragon Pie

$16.75

Imperial Pear Brandy

$37.77

Imperial Brandy

$49.89Out of stock

Big Tree Rum & Cola

$16.99

Extra Bottle of Private Barrel

$20.00

Masquerade Ball

Admission only

$19.99

Bottomless (Signature)

$59.99

Bottomless (Any Cocktail)

$89.99
Frederick's first and premier distillery, with the largest portfolio of hand-crafted spirits in the state. Visit us for Bottles, Cocktails, Food, Axe-throwing, and games.

1341 Hughes Ford Rd Suite 108, Frederick, MD 21701

