Restaurant info

Open Thursday-Sunday for craft cocktails and tasting flights featuring award-winning spirits, tours of the small batch distillery, and elevated comfort food from the scratch kitchen. We don’t take reservations for tables but have plenty of seating in the beautiful tasting room, on the patio, and outside under the oak trees. Stay a little later on Thursdays & Fridays with Happy Hour from 3-7:00 pm offering $5 draft cocktails and tasting flights, as well as $2 sliders and tacos. Saturdays and Sundays offer a special brunch menu as well as a full menu, Bloody Mary Bar, Texas singer-songwriters outside under the oaks, and football inside.