Edge-O-Dells Bar & Resort

N555 US Hwy 12 And 16

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

APPETIZERS

WINGS 12

$18.99

WINGS 6

$10.99

BONELESS WINGS

$11.99

BRISKET NACHOS

$12.99

Homemade tortilla chips piled high and layered with Hickory smoked beef brisket piled high and slathered with our homemade Jack Daniels BBQ sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese and onion straws Tex Mex at its best!

CHEESE CURDS

$7.99

Real Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Fried until golden.

QUESADILLA

$10.99

CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.99

PRETZEL

$14.99

A giant pretzel served with a trio of dipping sauces: Stout Gouda, cheese sauce, whole grain honey mustard, and jalapeno spinach & artichoke dip.

BRUSCETTA

$9.99

MAC AND CHEESE BITES

$9.99

NACHO GRANDE

$11.99

Homemade tortilla chips piled high and layered with seasoned ground beef or chicken, melted cheese and all the fixin’s.

PIZZA FRIES

$13.99

TATER KEGS

$7.99

SOUP CUP

$3.99

SOUP BOWL

$4.99

CHILI CUP

$3.99

CHILI BOWL

$4.99

CRINKLE FRIES

$3.99

CURLY FRIES

$3.99

STEAK FRIES

$3.99

CHIPS

$3.99

LOADED BAKED

$3.50

TWICE BAKED POTATO

$3.50

SIDE OF COLESLAW

$2.50

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

B.L.T.

$10.99

CHICKEN BACON RANCH SANDWICH

$11.99

CHOLULA BURGER

$12.99

COWBOY CHICKEN

$10.99

FRENCH DIP

$12.99

JACK DANIELS BRISKET

$13.99

KNUCKLE HEAD

$11.99

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$12.99

ROAD KING

$11.99

SCONNIE

$12.99

SMOKE HOUSE

$13.99

TURKEY B.L.T. CLUB

$11.99

ULTRA CLASSIC

$10.99

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHUNK BROWNIE

$6.99

SINFUL 7 CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.99

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$6.99

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$3.00

DINNERS

IN HOUSE BROASTED CHICKEN 1/4

$13.99

IN HOUSE BROASTED CHICKEN 1/2

$15.99

FILET OF SIRLOIN

$24.99

GOLDEN SHRIMP DINNER

$17.99

PORTERHOUSE

$36.99

JACK DANIELS BBQ RIBS 1/2 RACK

$18.99

JACK DANIELS BBQ RIBS FULL RACK

$24.99

HONEY SALMON

$21.99

ADD 3 SHRIMP

$3.99

SPECIALTY PIZZA

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$19.99

THE EDGE DELUXE PIZZA

$21.99

BBQ CHICKEN CHIPOTLE PIZZA

$21.99

THE HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$18.99

THE HOG SPECIAL PIZZA

$21.99

BUILD PIZZA

THIN CRUST

$16.99

HOMESTYLE CRUST

$16.99

NEW YORK CRUST

$18.99

SALADS/WRAPS

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

CHICKEN QUINOA POWER BOWL

$14.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

RANCH WRAP

$10.99

CHOLULA BUFFALO WRAP

$11.99

TURKEY WRAP

$10.99

TO-GO CHICKEN

BROASTED CHICKEN TO GO 4PC

$9.99

BROASTED CHICKEN TO GO 4PC W/SIDES

$12.99

BROASTED CHICKEN TO GO 6PC

$12.99

BROASTED CHICKEN TO GO 6PC W/SIDES

$15.99

BROASTED CHICKEN TO GO 8PC

$15.99

BROASTED CHICKEN TO GO 8PC W/SIDES

$18.99

BROASTED CHICKEN TO GO 12 PC

$18.99

BROASTED CHICKEN TO GO 12 PC W/SIDES

$21.99

GENERAL PREP

SIDE OF SAUCE

MAKE TO-GO

$1.00

AS APPETIZER

SPLIT FOR 2

DONT MAKE

FOR CHUBBYS

SIDE OF CHEESE

$0.50

FOOD SPECIALS

MONDAY BURGER

$8.00

TUESDAY TACOS

$5.99

TUESDAY CHIMICHANGAS

$9.99

TUESDAY ENHILADAS

$9.99

TUESDAY BURRITO

$9.99

TUESDAY TOSTADA

$9.99

TUESDAY CHALUPAS

$9.99

WED PASTA

$14.99

THUR CHICK&RIBS

$19.99

BREAKFAST BUFFET

$14.99

BREAKFAST

2 EGGS

$10.99

PANCAKES

$9.99

FRENCH TOAST

$9.99

OMELETTE

$12.99

SIDE OF BACON

$3.99

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$3.99

SIDE OF TOAST

$1.99

SIDE OF POTATOES

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wisconsin Bar/Tavern. Live Music. American Cuisine. Great Food, Great Atmosphere!!

N555 US Hwy 12 And 16, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

