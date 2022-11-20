Eggs & Jam
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
A Breakfast Cafe
Location
1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102, West Des Moines, IA 50265
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Hall DSM - 111 S. 11th Street Suite 200
No Reviews
111 S. 11th Street Suite 200 West Des Moines, IA 50265
View restaurant
Sticky Fingers - 111 South 11th St
No Reviews
111 South 11th St West Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Des Moines
Waterfront Seafood - West Des Moines
4.6 • 1,076
2900 University Ave West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurant