Eggs & Jam

Order Again

Popular Items

Mimosa Chicken and Waffles
Ludabiscuits
The Informer

Entrees

Back That Taco Up GF

$10.95

Fight! For Your Right To Pudding

$12.95

Ludabiscuits

$10.95

M.C. Weekly Waffle

$15.95

Mimosa Chicken and Waffles

$13.95

Phat Stacks

$11.95

Rumpshaker Burrito

$12.95

Slam-wich

$12.95

The Informer

$10.95

Toast Face Killah

$11.95

You Can Touch This

$10.95

Lil Kim

$6.95

Little Bow Wow

$6.95

A.B.C. Another Biscuit Creation

$6.95

Fresh Prince

$6.95

EXTRA PLATE

$2.00

BAD BOY BISCUITS

P. DIDDY

$11.95

PUFFY

$10.95

SEAN COMBS

$11.95

BROTHERLY LOVE

$11.95

DIDDY (VEGGIE)

$11.95

LOVE <3

$11.95

BIKE BISCUIT

Omelettes

Southern Hospitality GF

$11.95

Red Light Special GF

$11.95

YO Home to Bel Air GF

$11.95

The Roots GF

$11.95

Vegan

Vegan Superstar

$12.95

Hash State of Mind

$11.95

Sides

One Biscuit

$2.95

ONE Pancake

$3.95

ONE WAFFLE

$3.95

SIDE FRENCH TOAST

$3.95

Side of Bacon

$3.95

Side of Crispy Bacon

$3.95

Side of Sausage

$3.95

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.95

Two Eggs

$2.95

Toast

$2.95

Side Fruit

$4.95

Side of Cilantro Siracha

$0.59

Side of Avocado

$1.59

Side of GRAVY

$2.95

Side of QUESO

$2.95

Side of Jam

$0.59

Side of Salsa

$0.59

Side of Salsa VERDE

$0.59

Side of Pico

$0.59

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.59

SIDE OF HONEY

$0.59

Side of Chambord Syrup

$0.59

Side of Orange Marm Syrup

$0.59

Side of Jalapenos

$0.59

Sriracha Aioli

$0.59

Bagel

$3.95

Just BERRIES

$6.95

Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Side Of CHICKEN

$7.95

Side of Chorizo

$2.95

Side of VEGAN Chorizo

$3.95

Side of Almond Butter

$0.95

One Egg

$1.95

Three Eggs

$3.95

Side Of Whip

$0.95

Side Of RASP WHIP

$0.95

Rumchata Whip

$0.95

BBQ

$0.59

Side Of Candied Bacon

$4.95

Side TURKEY

$3.95

Cream Cheese

$0.59

Side of PHILLY

$3.95

MAYO

$0.59

Non-Alcoholic

Apple Juice

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$1.95

Coffee w/ Cream

$1.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Cream Soda DRAFT

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$1.95

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$1.95

Hot Choc W Whip

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Mt. Dew

$2.95

OJ

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

RedBull

$4.00

Rootbeer DRAFT

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Virgin Supa Dupa Fly

$6.00

Water

White Milk

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

ICED COFFEE REFILL

$1.95

KIDS DRINK

JUICE REFILL (FLIGHT)

$1.59

KIDS RB

TO GO Cocktail Packages

Champagne Flight (2 Btls/ LG. Juices)

$40.00

(2) Tumblers and Champagne+(1) Juice

$40.00

(2) Bottles Bloody Mary+ Bottle New Amsterdam

$40.00

Gin and Juice (serves 4)

$32.00

The Chronic (serves 4)

$32.00

Mystical Margarita (serves 4)

$35.00

It Was A Good Day (serves 4)

$35.00

FOXY NAE NAE (serves 4)

$34.00

LODI DODI (serves 4)

$30.00

ROYAL ICED TEA (serves 4)

$34.00

Raspberry Mimosa (serves 4)

$26.00

Citrus Mimosa (serves 4)

$26.00

Lavendar Mimosa (serves 4)

$26.00

Hibiscus Berry Mimosa (serves 4)

$26.00

Peach Mimosa (serves 4)

$26.00

All the Juices Mimosa (serves 4)

$26.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$10.00

TO GO Coffee Cocktails

(4) Hootie Hoo

$24.00

(2) Hootie Hoo

$14.00

(4) Irish Coffee

$24.00

(2) Irish Coffee

$14.00

(4) Bailey's & Coffee

$24.00

(2) Bailey's & Coffee

$14.00

(4) Disaronno & Coffee

$24.00

(2) Disaronno & Coffee

$14.00

(4) Frangelico & Coffee

$24.00

(2) Frangelico & Coffee

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
A Breakfast Cafe

Website

Location

1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102, West Des Moines, IA 50265

Directions

