El Rinconcito Cafe Restaurant 1129 11th Street Northwest

No reviews yet

1129 11th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Fried Grilled Chicken Breast Chimichanga

$12.50+

Flour Tortilla Wrap And Fried Filled With Tomato, Onions, Black Beans; Mixed White Rice With Vegetables, Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese


Pupusas

Pup. Revuelta

$3.50

Hand Made Corn Tortilla Stuffed With Your Choice Of Cheese, Chicken, Squash, Pork Or Both, Loroco And Cheese. It Can Also Be Stuffed With Salvadorean Refried Beans And Cheese; Served With Green Cabbage And Marinated With Apple Cider Vinegar, Red Onions, Carrots And Tomato Sauce On Top.

Pup. De Queso

$3.50

Hand Made Corn Tortilla Stuffed With Your Choice Of Cheese, Chicken, Squash, Pork Or Both, Loroco And Cheese. It Can Also Be Stuffed With Salvadorean Refried Beans And Cheese; Served With Green Cabbage And Marinated With Apple Cider Vinegar, Red Onions, Carrots And Tomato Sauce On Top.

Pup. De Chicharron

$3.50

Hand Made Corn Tortilla Stuffed With Your Choice Of Cheese, Chicken, Squash, Pork Or Both, Loroco And Cheese. It Can Also Be Stuffed With Salvadorean Refried Beans And Cheese; Served With Green Cabbage And Marinated With Apple Cider Vinegar, Red Onions, Carrots And Tomato Sauce On Top.

Pup. Frijol Con Queso

$3.50

Hand Made Corn Tortilla Stuffed With Your Choice Of Cheese, Chicken, Squash, Pork Or Both, Loroco And Cheese. It Can Also Be Stuffed With Salvadorean Refried Beans And Cheese; Served With Green Cabbage And Marinated With Apple Cider Vinegar, Red Onions, Carrots And Tomato Sauce On Top.

Pup. Ayote Y Queso

$3.50

Hand Made Corn Tortilla Stuffed With Your Choice Of Cheese, Chicken, Squash, Pork Or Both, Loroco And Cheese. It Can Also Be Stuffed With Salvadorean Refried Beans And Cheese; Served With Green Cabbage And Marinated With Apple Cider Vinegar, Red Onions, Carrots And Tomato Sauce On Top.

Pup. Loroco Con Queso

$3.50

Hand Made Corn Tortilla Stuffed With Your Choice Of Cheese, Chicken, Squash, Pork Or Both, Loroco And Cheese. It Can Also Be Stuffed With Salvadorean Refried Beans And Cheese; Served With Green Cabbage And Marinated With Apple Cider Vinegar, Red Onions, Carrots And Tomato Sauce On Top.

Pup. Pollo Con Queso

$3.50

Hand Made Corn Tortilla Stuffed With Your Choice Of Cheese, Chicken, Squash, Pork Or Both, Loroco And Cheese. It Can Also Be Stuffed With Salvadorean Refried Beans And Cheese; Served With Green Cabbage And Marinated With Apple Cider Vinegar, Red Onions, Carrots And Tomato Sauce On Top.

Pup. Frijol, Queso Y Loroco

$3.75

Hand Made Corn Tortilla Stuffed With Your Choice Of Cheese, Chicken, Squash, Pork Or Both, Loroco And Cheese. It Can Also Be Stuffed With Salvadorean Refried Beans And Cheese; Served With Green Cabbage And Marinated With Apple Cider Vinegar, Red Onions, Carrots And Tomato Sauce On Top.

Pup. Frijol, Queso Y Chicharron

$3.75

Hand Made Corn Tortilla Stuffed With Your Choice Of Cheese, Chicken, Squash, Pork Or Both, Loroco And Cheese. It Can Also Be Stuffed With Salvadorean Refried Beans And Cheese; Served With Green Cabbage And Marinated With Apple Cider Vinegar, Red Onions, Carrots And Tomato Sauce On Top.

Salvadorean Appetizers

Tamales De Elote

$3.40

Fresh Vellow Corn Tamale, Served With Sour Cream. Wrapped With Corn Leaf.

Tamales De Elote Fritos

$3.50

Fresh Tried Vellow Corn Tamale Served With Sour Cream

Tamales De Pollo

$3.40

Corn Meal, Stuffed With Chicken, Chick Peas And Potatoes. Wrapped With Green Platain Leaf.

Tamales Pisques

$3.40

Corn Meal With Refried Beans.

Yuca frita O Salcochada

$7.25

Cassava Root Fried Or Steamed, Topped With Green Cabbage, Red Onions And Carrots Marinated With Anole Cider Vinegar And Pico De Gallo

Yuca Con Chicharon

$10.25

Cassava Root Fried Or Steamed, Topped With Green Cabbage, Red Onions And Carrots Marinated With Anole Cider Vinegar And Pico De Gallo

Platanos Fritos Con Crema

$6.95

Fried Plantains; Served Whti Sour Cream

Plátanos Fritos Con Crema Y Frijoles

$7.95

Fried plantains Served With Sour Cream And Refried Beans

Picaderas Salvadoreñas

Alitas Fritas De Pollo Picante

$12.95+

Spicy Fried Chicken Wings With Ranch Dressing Celery And Carropts

Picadera #1

$4.95

One Grilled Salvadorean Sausage And One Handmade Com Tortilla.

Soups

Sopa De Res

$19.95

Beef Short Rib Soup, Served With Fresh Vegetables, Yellow Corn, Green Cabbage Sliced Carrots, Cassava, Chayote And Plantain

Sopa De Mondongo

$19.95

Beef Tripe And Leg Soup, Served With Fresh Vegetables: Yellow Corn, Green Cabbage, Sliced Carrots, Cassava, Chayote And Plantain.

Sopa De Camarones

$18.50

Shrimp Soup With Or Without Cream, Served With White Rice And Chopped Onions And Cilantro.

Mariscada Salvadoreña

$22.50

Salvadorean Seafood Soup, Served With Shrimps, Crab, Clams, Mussels

Mariscada Salvadorera Con Huevo

$24.50

Salvadorean Seafood Soup With Two Eggs, Shrimps, Crab, Clams, Mussels, Squids, Swal Fish With Or Without Cream.

Steak

Steak Con Papas Fritasy Ensaladade Repollo

$25.50

12 Oz. New York Steak With French Fries And Cole Slaw

Steak Con Aroz Blanco Yfrijoles Negros

$25.50

12oz. New York Steak With White Rice Mix With Vegetables Black Beans And Two Handamade Tortillas

El Rinconcito Steak

$32.95

12 Oz. New York Steak With Three Shrimps, Two Eggs; Served With Pico De Gallo, White Rice Mix With Vegetables, Avocado, Black Beans, Salvadorean Cheese And Two Handmade Corn Torti

El Jornalero Steak

$32.95

12oz. New York Steak, Topped With Two Eggs And Ranchero Sauce, Served With Salvadorean Sausage, One Slice Of Fried Plantain, Casamiento, Refried Beans, Grilled Jalapeño, Salvadorean Cheese And Two Handmade Corn Tortillas.

Salvadorean Breakfast

Tipico Desayuno Salvadoreño

$13.95

Typical Salvadorean Breakfast: With Two Scrambled Eggs Mixed With Tomatoes, Bell Peppers And Onions; Served With Refried Beans, Fried Plantain, Sour Cream, Salvadorean Cheese, Avocado And Two Handmade Corn Tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Two Eggs Topped With Tomato Sauce, Onions, And Bell Peppers Served With Fried Plantain, Sour Cream, Refried Beans And Two Handmade Tortillas.

Salvadorean Specialties

Chicharrones Fritos

$15.75

Fried Morsels Of Pork With Pico De Gallo And Green Cabbage Marinatedwith Apple Cider Vinegar

Carne Asada

$16.50

Grilled Steak With Pico De Gallo.

Carne Guisado

$16.50

Beef Stew With Tomato Sauce. Pieces Of Potatoes And Carrots

Ropa Vieja

$17.95

Shredded Beef Ni Tomato Sauce, One Slice Of Fried Plantain And Black Beans

Carne Deshilada Con Huevo O Sin Huevo

$17.95

Shredded Beef With Or Without Egg, Salvadorean Cheese Avocado And Black Beans

Bistec Encebollado

$17.95

Steak With Sautéed Red Onions.

Bistec Criollo

$17.95

Steak With Tomato Sauce, Sautéed Red Onions And Bel Peppers

Milanesa De Carne

$17.95

Fried Breaded Breast Of Beef With Black Beans Fried Plantains A N D Pico D E Gallo

Bisctec A Lo Macho

$18.95

Steak With Tomato Sauce, Sautéed Red Onions, Bel Peppers, Fresh Habanero Pepper, White Rice And Black Beans

Carne Con Huevo Y Chorizo

$20.75

Grilled Steak, Two Eggs, Salvadorean Sausage And Pico De Galo

Pollo A La Crema

$16.50

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast With Heavy Crean Sauce, Dices Of Spanish Onion Bel Pepper And Tomato

Pechuga De Polo Ala Parila

$16.50

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast With Pico De Gallo

Milanesa De Pollo

$17.50

Fried Breaded Breast Of Chicken With Black Beans Fried Plantains And Pico De Gallo

Pechuga De Polo Ala Parrilla Chorizo

$19.95

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast With Two Eggs, Salvadorean Sausage And Pico De Gallo

Camarones Al Sarten

$16.95

Sautéed Shrimo In Olive Oil Served On A Bed Of Slices Of Plum Tomato Lettuce Shredded Carrot And Avocado

Camarones A La Plancha

$16.95

Grilled Shrimp Served On A Bed Ofslices Of Plum Tomato, Lettuce, Shredded Carrot And Avocado

Camarones Guisados

$17.95

Shrimp Stew With Fresh Tomato Sauce, Red Onions And Belle Peppers

Camarones A La Crema

$17.95

Shrimp With Heavy Cream Sauce, Dices Of Spanish Onion, Bell Peppers And Tomato

Camarones Yucatecos

$18.75

Shrimp Stew With Fresh Tomato Sauce, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Fresh Habanero Epper, Olive Oil, Black Beans And White Rice

Pollo Guisado

$16.50

Combination: Pupusa & Tamale

1 Pup. 1 Tamal de Pollo

$11.50

1 Pup 1 Tamal de Elote

$11.50

1 Pup 1 Tamal Pisque

$11.50

2 Pupusas Completas

$11.50

2 Pup. 1 Tamal de Pollo

$12.75

2 Pup 1 Tamal de Elote

$12.75

2 Pup 1 Tamal Pisque

$12.75

3 Pupusas Completas

$12.75

Salads

Ensalada Rinconcito

$8.95

Chopped Lettuce, Avocado, Radish, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers And Sautéed Onions. Choice Of Italian Or Ranch Dressing

Enchiladas Verdes

2 Enchiladas De Pollo Verde

2 Enchiladas De Pollo Verde

$10.95+

Enchiladas Are Made With Mexican Corn Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozzarella And Monterey Cheese And Mild Hot Green Tomato Sauce On Top

2 Enchiladas De Res Verde

$10.95+

Enchiladas Are Made With Mexican Corn Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozzarella And Monterey Cheese And Mild Hot Green Tomato Sauce On Top

3 Enchiladas De Pollo Verde

$11.95+

Enchiladas Are Made With Mexican Corn Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozzarella And Monterey Cheese And Mild Hot Green Tomato Sauce On Top

3 Enchiladas De Res Verde

$11.95+

Enchiladas Are Made With Mexican Corn Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozzarella And Monterey Cheese And Mild Hot Green Tomato Sauce On Top

2 Enchiladas De Vegetales Verde

$10.95+

Enchiladas Are Made With Mexican Corn Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozzarella And Monterey Cheese And Mild Hot Green Tomato Sauce On Top

3 Enchiladas De Vegetales Verde

$11.95+

Enchiladas Are Made With Mexican Corn Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozzarella And Monterey Cheese And Mild Hot Green Tomato Sauce On Top

Fajitas

Fajitas Vegetariana

$15.50

Al Fajitas Come With Yelow Rice, Refried Beans, Letuce, Sour Cream. Guacamole, Pico De Gallo. Italian Dressing And Two Handmade Corn Tortillas Or Flour

Fajitas De Res

$18.95

Al Fajitas Come With Yelow Rice, Refried Beans, Letuce, Sour Cream. Guacamole, Pico De Gallo. Italian Dressing And Two Handmade Corn Tortillas Or Flour

Fajitas De Pollo

$17.95

Al Fajitas Come With Yelow Rice, Refried Beans, Letuce, Sour Cream. Guacamole, Pico De Gallo. Italian Dressing And Two Handmade Corn Tortillas Or Flour

Fajitas De Camarones

$18.50

Al Fajitas Come With Yelow Rice, Refried Beans, Letuce, Sour Cream. Guacamole, Pico De Gallo. Italian Dressing And Two Handmade Corn Tortillas Or Flour

Fajita Pollo y Camaron

$19.95

Fajita Carne y Pollo

$19.95

Fajitas De Carne Y Camaron

$19.95

Al Fajitas Come With Yelow Rice, Refried Beans, Letuce, Sour Cream. Guacamole, Pico De Gallo. Italian Dressing And Two Handmade Corn Tortillas Or Flour

Fajitas Mixtas

$21.50

Al Fajitas Come With Yelow Rice, Refried Beans, Letuce, Sour Cream. Guacamole, Pico De Gallo. Italian Dressing And Two Handmade Corn Tortillas Or Flour

Chimichangas

Fried Vegetarian Chimichanga

$10.50+

Flour Tortilla Wrap And Fried Filled With Tomato, Onions, Black Beans; Mixed White Rice With Vegetables, Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese

Fried Ground Beef Chimichanga

$11.50+

Flour Tortilla Wrap And Fried Filled With Tomato, Onions, Black Beans; Mixed White Rice With Vegetables, Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese

Fried Shredded Chicken Chimichanga

$10.95+

Flour Tortilla Wrap And Fried Filled With Tomato, Onions, Black Beans; Mixed White Rice With Vegetables, Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese

Fried Steak Chimichanga

$12.95+

Flour Tortilla Wrap And Fried Filled With Tomato, Onions, Black Beans; Mixed White Rice With Vegetables, Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese

Fried Grilled Chicken Breast Chimichanga

$12.50+

Flour Tortilla Wrap And Fried Filled With Tomato, Onions, Black Beans; Mixed White Rice With Vegetables, Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese

Fresh Shredded Beef Chimichanga

$12.95+

Enchiladas Rojas

2 Enchiladas De Frijoles Rojas

$9.50+

Enchiladas Are Made With Flour Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce On Top.

2 Enchiladas De Queso Rojas

$9.50+

Enchiladas Are Made With Flour Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce On Top.

3 Enchiladas De Frijoles Rojas

$10.50+

Enchiladas Are Made With Flour Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce On Top.

3 Enchiladas De Queso Rojas

$10.50+

Enchiladas Are Made With Flour Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce On Top.

2 Enchiladas De Carne Rojas

$10.50+

Enchiladas Are Made With Flour Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce On Top.

2 Enchiladas De Pollo Rojas

$10.50+

Enchiladas Are Made With Flour Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce On Top.

3 Enchiladas De Carne Rojas

$11.25+

Enchiladas Are Made With Flour Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce On Top.

3 Enchiladas De Pollo Rojas

$11.25+

Enchiladas Are Made With Flour Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce On Top.

Burritos

Vegetarian Burrito

$10.50+

Flour Tortilla Wrap Filed With Tomato, Onions, Blackbeans, Mixed White Rice With Vegetables, Baked With Shredded Mozzarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce

Ground Beef Burrito

$11.50+

Flour Tortilla Wrap Filed With Tomato, Onions, Blackbeans, Mixed White Rice With Vegetables, Baked With Shredded Mozzarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$10.95+

Flour Tortilla Wrap Filed With Tomato, Onions, Blackbeans, Mixed White Rice With Vegetables, Baked With Shredded Mozzarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce

Shredded Beef Burrito

$12.95+

Flour Tortilla Wrap Filed With Tomato, Onions, Blackbeans, Mixed White Rice With Vegetables, Baked With Shredded Mozzarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce

Steak Burrito

$12.95+

Flour Tortilla Wrap Filed With Tomato, Onions, Blackbeans, Mixed White Rice With Vegetables, Baked With Shredded Mozzarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce

Grilled Chicken Breat Burrito

$12.50+

Flour Tortilla Wrap Filed With Tomato, Onions, Blackbeans, Mixed White Rice With Vegetables, Baked With Shredded Mozzarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce

Tacos

1 Taco De Res

$4.25+

Platters Are Served With Yelow Rice And Refried Beans. Soft Or Hard Shell Tortilla Tacos

1 Taco De Pollo

$4.25+

Platters Are Served With Yelow Rice And Refried Beans. Soft Or Hard Shell Tortilla Tacos

2 Tacos De Res

$7.25+

Platters Are Served With Yelow Rice And Refried Beans. Soft Or Hard Shell Tortilla Tacos

2 Tacos De Pollo

$7.25+

Platters Are Served With Yelow Rice And Refried Beans. Soft Or Hard Shell Tortilla Tacos

3 Tacos De Res

$9.25+

Platters Are Served With Yelow Rice And Refried Beans. Soft Or Hard Shell Tortilla Tacos

3 Tacos De Pollo

$9.25+

Platters Are Served With Yelow Rice And Refried Beans. Soft Or Hard Shell Tortilla Tacos

Taquitos Sonora

2 Fried Taquitos Sonora

$8.75+

Flour Tortillas, Rolled Up And Stuffed With Shredded Cheese, Shredded Beef Or Chicken. Platters Are Served With Yellow Rice And Refried Beans

3 Fried Taquitos Sonora

$10.75+

Flour Tortillas, Rolled Up And Stuffed With Shredded Cheese, Shredded Beef Or Chicken. Platters Are Served With Yellow Rice And Refried Beans

Tacos Al Carbon

2 Tacos Al Carbon

$12.25+

Handmade Corn Flour Tortila Tacos With New York Strips Or Boneless Chicken Breast; Topped With Pico De Gallo And Salvadorean Shredded Cheese On Top; Served With Vellow Rice And Refried Beans

3 Tacos Al Carbon

$15.25+

Handmade Corn Flour Tortila Tacos With New York Strips Or Boneless Chicken Breast; Topped With Pico De Gallo And Salvadorean Shredded Cheese On Top; Served With Vellow Rice And Refried Beans

1 Taco al Carbon

$6.50+

Tacos De Lengua

2 Tacos De Lengua

$12.25+

Mexican Com Tortila Topped With Chopped Onions, Cilantro And Radish On Top; Served With Yelow Rice And Refried Beans

3 Tacos De Lengua

$15.25+

Mexican Com Tortila Topped With Chopped Onions, Cilantro And Radish On Top; Served With Yelow Rice And Refried Beans

1 Taco de Lengua

$6.50+

Nachos

Nachos De Queso

$10.25

Fresh Corn Chips, Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Slices Of Vinaigrete Jalapeños And Pico De Galo.

Nachos De Queso Y Frijoles

$10.95

Fresh Corn Chips, Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Slices Of Vinaigrete Jalapeños And Pico De Galo.

Nachoss De Res

$12.50

Fresh Corn Chips, Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Slices Of Vinaigrete Jalapeños And Pico De Galo.

Nachos De Pollo

$12.50

Fresh Corn Chips, Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Slices Of Vinaigrete Jalapeños And Pico De Galo.

Nachos De Res Al Carbon

$13.74

Fresh Corn Chips, Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Slices Of Vinaigrete Jalapeños And Pico De Galo.

Nachos De Pollo Al Carbon

$13.75

Fresh Corn Chips, Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Slices Of Vinaigrete Jalapeños And Pico De Galo.

Nachos Mixtos

$16.50

Fresh Corn Chips, Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Slices Of Vinaigrete Jalapeños And Pico De Galo.

Taco Salads

Grilled Chicken Breast Taco Salad

$16.50

Griled Boneless Chicken Breast, Beef And Shrimp, One 10* Flour Fried Tortilla With Chopped Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Sautéed Onions, Sweet Peppers With Italian Or Ranch Arrassieo N T Esige

Griled Beef Taco Salad

$16.50

Griled Boneless Chicken Breast, Beef And Shrimp, One 10* Flour Fried Tortilla With Chopped Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Sautéed Onions, Sweet Peppers With Italian Or Ranch Arrassieo N T Esige

Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad

$16.95

Griled Boneless Chicken Breast, Beef And Shrimp, One 10* Flour Fried Tortilla With Chopped Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Sautéed Onions, Sweet Peppers With Italian Or Ranch Arrassieo N T Esige

Grill Beef and Chicken Taco Salad

$18.75

Grilled Beef and Shrinp Taco Salad

$18.75

Grilled Chicken and Shrimp Taco Salad

$18.75

Taco Mixed Salad

$20.95

Griled Boneless Chicken Breast, Beef And Shrimp, One 10* Flour Fried Tortilla With Chopped Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Sautéed Onions, Sweet Peppers With Italian Or Ranch Arrassieo N T Esige

Quesadilla

Quesadilla De Queso

$10.25

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Melted Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses; Served With Lettuce Guacamole Sour Cream And Pico

Quesadilla De Frijoles Y Queso

$11.25

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Melted Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses; Served With Lettuce Guacamole Sour Cream And Pico

Quesadilla De Res

$11.95

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Melted Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses; Served With Lettuce Guacamole Sour Cream And Pico

Quesadilla De Pollo

$11.75

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Melted Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses; Served With Lettuce Guacamole Sour Cream And Pico

Quesadilla De Carne Deshilada

$13.75

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Melted Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses; Served With Lettuce Guacamole Sour Cream And Pico

Quesadilla Steak

$13.75

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Melted Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses; Served With Lettuce Guacamole Sour Cream And Pico

Quesadilla De Camarones

$15.95

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Melted Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses; Served With Lettuce Guacamole Sour Cream And Pico

Quesadillas Vegetariana

$11.25

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Melted Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses; Served With Lettuce Guacamole Sour Cream And Pico

Quesadilla Mixta

$16.50

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Melted Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses; Served With Lettuce Guacamole Sour Cream And Pico

Quesadilla Pollo Asado

$13.75

Side Orders

Casamiento

$3.15

Rice Mixed With Black Beans

Arroz Amarillo

$3.15

Yellow Rice

Arroz Blanco Con Vegetales

$3.15

White Rice Mixed With Vegetables

Frijoles Fritos

$3.15

Refried Beans

Frijoles Negros

$3.15

Black Beans

Jalapeño Fresco Asado

$0.95

Grilled Jalapeño

Chorizo Salvadoreño

$3.45

Salvadorenean Sausage

Aguacate

$3.35

Avocado

Guacamole

$3.95+

Guacamole Dip

$7.75

Chips And Sauce

$6.75

Crema

$1.75

Sour Cream

Pico De Gallo

$1.75

4 Tortillas De Harina

$1.50

Flour Tortilla

Tortillas De Maiz

$1.00

Corn Tortilla

Queso Salvadoreño

$2.65

Tocino

$3.95

Bacon

2 Huevos Extras

$4.95

2 Scrambled Eggs

Cilantro Y Cebolla Picada

$1.95

Ajo Y Cebolla Picada

$1.95

Cilantro Picado

$1.75

Cilantro, Cebolla, Jalapeño Picado

$2.95

1 Costilla De Res Extra

$6.95

1 Camaron Extra

$2.95

Side Salsa Tomato Roja

$1.75+

Side Salsa Tomato Verde

$2.15+

Vegetales Mixtos Cocidos

$7.50

Cheese deep

$7.75

Desserts

Empandas De Platano

$5.25

Flan

$7.25

Nuegados Con Miel De Canela

$6.25+

Refrescos Naturales

Tamarindo

$3.15+

Marañon

$3.15+

Horchata

$3.15+

Chia Con Limon

$3.15+

Flor De Jamaica

$3.15+

Fresh Fruit Ensalada

$3.15+

Botella De Agua

$1.65

Everfresh Juice

$2.50

Coconut Juice

$3.35

Kids Juice

$1.95

Gallon de Horchata

$25.00

Gallon de Maranon

$25.00

Gallon de Tamarindo

$25.00

Gallon de Jamaica

$25.00

Gallon de Ensalada

$28.00

Gallon de Chia

$25.00

Sodas y Cafe TOGO

Coke Can

$1.95

Pepsi Can

$1.95

Sprite Can

$1.95

Inka Cola Can

$1.95

Fanta Can

$1.95

Jarritos

$1.95

Ginger Can

$1.95

Dr Pepper Can

$1.95

Iced Tea Can

$1.95

Coke Bottle

$2.75

Pepsi Bottle

$2.75

Sprite Bottle

$2.75

Inka Cola Bottle

$2.75

Fanta Bottle

$2.75

Jarritos Bottle

$2.75

Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.75

Iced Tea Bottle

$2.75

Perrier

$2.75

Cafe

$3.15

Te

$3.15

Hot Chocolate

$3.15

Iced Coffee

$3.15

Ever Fresh

$2.50

Plastic Bag

Plastic Bag

$0.05
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1129 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

