El Rinconcito Cafe Restaurant 1129 11th Street Northwest
1129 11th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Pupusas
Pup. Revuelta
Hand Made Corn Tortilla Stuffed With Your Choice Of Cheese, Chicken, Squash, Pork Or Both, Loroco And Cheese. It Can Also Be Stuffed With Salvadorean Refried Beans And Cheese; Served With Green Cabbage And Marinated With Apple Cider Vinegar, Red Onions, Carrots And Tomato Sauce On Top.
Pup. De Queso
Pup. De Chicharron
Pup. Frijol Con Queso
Pup. Ayote Y Queso
Pup. Loroco Con Queso
Pup. Pollo Con Queso
Pup. Frijol, Queso Y Loroco
Pup. Frijol, Queso Y Chicharron
Salvadorean Appetizers
Tamales De Elote
Fresh Vellow Corn Tamale, Served With Sour Cream. Wrapped With Corn Leaf.
Tamales De Elote Fritos
Fresh Tried Vellow Corn Tamale Served With Sour Cream
Tamales De Pollo
Corn Meal, Stuffed With Chicken, Chick Peas And Potatoes. Wrapped With Green Platain Leaf.
Tamales Pisques
Corn Meal With Refried Beans.
Yuca frita O Salcochada
Cassava Root Fried Or Steamed, Topped With Green Cabbage, Red Onions And Carrots Marinated With Anole Cider Vinegar And Pico De Gallo
Yuca Con Chicharon
Cassava Root Fried Or Steamed, Topped With Green Cabbage, Red Onions And Carrots Marinated With Anole Cider Vinegar And Pico De Gallo
Platanos Fritos Con Crema
Fried Plantains; Served Whti Sour Cream
Plátanos Fritos Con Crema Y Frijoles
Fried plantains Served With Sour Cream And Refried Beans
Picaderas Salvadoreñas
Soups
Sopa De Res
Beef Short Rib Soup, Served With Fresh Vegetables, Yellow Corn, Green Cabbage Sliced Carrots, Cassava, Chayote And Plantain
Sopa De Mondongo
Beef Tripe And Leg Soup, Served With Fresh Vegetables: Yellow Corn, Green Cabbage, Sliced Carrots, Cassava, Chayote And Plantain.
Sopa De Camarones
Shrimp Soup With Or Without Cream, Served With White Rice And Chopped Onions And Cilantro.
Mariscada Salvadoreña
Salvadorean Seafood Soup, Served With Shrimps, Crab, Clams, Mussels
Mariscada Salvadorera Con Huevo
Salvadorean Seafood Soup With Two Eggs, Shrimps, Crab, Clams, Mussels, Squids, Swal Fish With Or Without Cream.
Steak
Steak Con Papas Fritasy Ensaladade Repollo
12 Oz. New York Steak With French Fries And Cole Slaw
Steak Con Aroz Blanco Yfrijoles Negros
12oz. New York Steak With White Rice Mix With Vegetables Black Beans And Two Handamade Tortillas
El Rinconcito Steak
12 Oz. New York Steak With Three Shrimps, Two Eggs; Served With Pico De Gallo, White Rice Mix With Vegetables, Avocado, Black Beans, Salvadorean Cheese And Two Handmade Corn Torti
El Jornalero Steak
12oz. New York Steak, Topped With Two Eggs And Ranchero Sauce, Served With Salvadorean Sausage, One Slice Of Fried Plantain, Casamiento, Refried Beans, Grilled Jalapeño, Salvadorean Cheese And Two Handmade Corn Tortillas.
Salvadorean Breakfast
Tipico Desayuno Salvadoreño
Typical Salvadorean Breakfast: With Two Scrambled Eggs Mixed With Tomatoes, Bell Peppers And Onions; Served With Refried Beans, Fried Plantain, Sour Cream, Salvadorean Cheese, Avocado And Two Handmade Corn Tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two Eggs Topped With Tomato Sauce, Onions, And Bell Peppers Served With Fried Plantain, Sour Cream, Refried Beans And Two Handmade Tortillas.
Salvadorean Specialties
Chicharrones Fritos
Fried Morsels Of Pork With Pico De Gallo And Green Cabbage Marinatedwith Apple Cider Vinegar
Carne Asada
Grilled Steak With Pico De Gallo.
Carne Guisado
Beef Stew With Tomato Sauce. Pieces Of Potatoes And Carrots
Ropa Vieja
Shredded Beef Ni Tomato Sauce, One Slice Of Fried Plantain And Black Beans
Carne Deshilada Con Huevo O Sin Huevo
Shredded Beef With Or Without Egg, Salvadorean Cheese Avocado And Black Beans
Bistec Encebollado
Steak With Sautéed Red Onions.
Bistec Criollo
Steak With Tomato Sauce, Sautéed Red Onions And Bel Peppers
Milanesa De Carne
Fried Breaded Breast Of Beef With Black Beans Fried Plantains A N D Pico D E Gallo
Bisctec A Lo Macho
Steak With Tomato Sauce, Sautéed Red Onions, Bel Peppers, Fresh Habanero Pepper, White Rice And Black Beans
Carne Con Huevo Y Chorizo
Grilled Steak, Two Eggs, Salvadorean Sausage And Pico De Galo
Pollo A La Crema
Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast With Heavy Crean Sauce, Dices Of Spanish Onion Bel Pepper And Tomato
Pechuga De Polo Ala Parila
Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast With Pico De Gallo
Milanesa De Pollo
Fried Breaded Breast Of Chicken With Black Beans Fried Plantains And Pico De Gallo
Pechuga De Polo Ala Parrilla Chorizo
Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast With Two Eggs, Salvadorean Sausage And Pico De Gallo
Camarones Al Sarten
Sautéed Shrimo In Olive Oil Served On A Bed Of Slices Of Plum Tomato Lettuce Shredded Carrot And Avocado
Camarones A La Plancha
Grilled Shrimp Served On A Bed Ofslices Of Plum Tomato, Lettuce, Shredded Carrot And Avocado
Camarones Guisados
Shrimp Stew With Fresh Tomato Sauce, Red Onions And Belle Peppers
Camarones A La Crema
Shrimp With Heavy Cream Sauce, Dices Of Spanish Onion, Bell Peppers And Tomato
Camarones Yucatecos
Shrimp Stew With Fresh Tomato Sauce, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Fresh Habanero Epper, Olive Oil, Black Beans And White Rice
Pollo Guisado
Combination: Pupusa & Tamale
Salads
Enchiladas Verdes
2 Enchiladas De Pollo Verde
Enchiladas Are Made With Mexican Corn Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozzarella And Monterey Cheese And Mild Hot Green Tomato Sauce On Top
2 Enchiladas De Res Verde
3 Enchiladas De Pollo Verde
3 Enchiladas De Res Verde
2 Enchiladas De Vegetales Verde
3 Enchiladas De Vegetales Verde
Fajitas
Fajitas Vegetariana
Al Fajitas Come With Yelow Rice, Refried Beans, Letuce, Sour Cream. Guacamole, Pico De Gallo. Italian Dressing And Two Handmade Corn Tortillas Or Flour
Fajitas De Res
Fajitas De Pollo
Fajitas De Camarones
Fajita Pollo y Camaron
Fajita Carne y Pollo
Fajitas De Carne Y Camaron
Fajitas Mixtas
Chimichangas
Fried Vegetarian Chimichanga
Flour Tortilla Wrap And Fried Filled With Tomato, Onions, Black Beans; Mixed White Rice With Vegetables, Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese
Fried Ground Beef Chimichanga
Fried Shredded Chicken Chimichanga
Fried Steak Chimichanga
Fried Grilled Chicken Breast Chimichanga
Fresh Shredded Beef Chimichanga
Enchiladas Rojas
2 Enchiladas De Frijoles Rojas
Enchiladas Are Made With Flour Tortillas And Baked With Shredded Mozarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce On Top.
2 Enchiladas De Queso Rojas
3 Enchiladas De Frijoles Rojas
3 Enchiladas De Queso Rojas
2 Enchiladas De Carne Rojas
2 Enchiladas De Pollo Rojas
3 Enchiladas De Carne Rojas
3 Enchiladas De Pollo Rojas
Burritos
Vegetarian Burrito
Flour Tortilla Wrap Filed With Tomato, Onions, Blackbeans, Mixed White Rice With Vegetables, Baked With Shredded Mozzarella And Monterrey Cheese And Red Tomato Sauce
Ground Beef Burrito
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Shredded Beef Burrito
Steak Burrito
Grilled Chicken Breat Burrito
Tacos
1 Taco De Res
Platters Are Served With Yelow Rice And Refried Beans. Soft Or Hard Shell Tortilla Tacos
1 Taco De Pollo
2 Tacos De Res
2 Tacos De Pollo
3 Tacos De Res
3 Tacos De Pollo
Taquitos Sonora
2 Fried Taquitos Sonora
Flour Tortillas, Rolled Up And Stuffed With Shredded Cheese, Shredded Beef Or Chicken. Platters Are Served With Yellow Rice And Refried Beans
3 Fried Taquitos Sonora
Tacos Al Carbon
2 Tacos Al Carbon
Handmade Corn Flour Tortila Tacos With New York Strips Or Boneless Chicken Breast; Topped With Pico De Gallo And Salvadorean Shredded Cheese On Top; Served With Vellow Rice And Refried Beans
3 Tacos Al Carbon
1 Taco al Carbon
Tacos De Lengua
2 Tacos De Lengua
Mexican Com Tortila Topped With Chopped Onions, Cilantro And Radish On Top; Served With Yelow Rice And Refried Beans
3 Tacos De Lengua
1 Taco de Lengua
Nachos
Nachos De Queso
Fresh Corn Chips, Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Slices Of Vinaigrete Jalapeños And Pico De Galo.
Nachos De Queso Y Frijoles
Nachoss De Res
Nachos De Pollo
Nachos De Res Al Carbon
Nachos De Pollo Al Carbon
Nachos Mixtos
Taco Salads
Grilled Chicken Breast Taco Salad
Griled Boneless Chicken Breast, Beef And Shrimp, One 10* Flour Fried Tortilla With Chopped Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Sautéed Onions, Sweet Peppers With Italian Or Ranch Arrassieo N T Esige
Griled Beef Taco Salad
Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad
Grill Beef and Chicken Taco Salad
Grilled Beef and Shrinp Taco Salad
Grilled Chicken and Shrimp Taco Salad
Taco Mixed Salad
Quesadilla
Quesadilla De Queso
Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Melted Monterrey And Mozzarella Mix Cheeses; Served With Lettuce Guacamole Sour Cream And Pico
Quesadilla De Frijoles Y Queso
Quesadilla De Res
Quesadilla De Pollo
Quesadilla De Carne Deshilada
Quesadilla Steak
Quesadilla De Camarones
Quesadillas Vegetariana
Quesadilla Mixta
Quesadilla Pollo Asado
Side Orders
Casamiento
Rice Mixed With Black Beans
Arroz Amarillo
Yellow Rice
Arroz Blanco Con Vegetales
White Rice Mixed With Vegetables
Frijoles Fritos
Refried Beans
Frijoles Negros
Black Beans
Jalapeño Fresco Asado
Grilled Jalapeño
Chorizo Salvadoreño
Salvadorenean Sausage
Aguacate
Avocado
Guacamole
Guacamole Dip
Chips And Sauce
Crema
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo
4 Tortillas De Harina
Flour Tortilla
Tortillas De Maiz
Corn Tortilla
Queso Salvadoreño
Tocino
Bacon
2 Huevos Extras
2 Scrambled Eggs
Cilantro Y Cebolla Picada
Ajo Y Cebolla Picada
Cilantro Picado
Cilantro, Cebolla, Jalapeño Picado
1 Costilla De Res Extra
1 Camaron Extra
Side Salsa Tomato Roja
Side Salsa Tomato Verde
Vegetales Mixtos Cocidos
Cheese deep
Refrescos Naturales
Tamarindo
Marañon
Horchata
Chia Con Limon
Flor De Jamaica
Fresh Fruit Ensalada
Botella De Agua
Everfresh Juice
Coconut Juice
Kids Juice
Gallon de Horchata
Gallon de Maranon
Gallon de Tamarindo
Gallon de Jamaica
Gallon de Ensalada
Gallon de Chia
Sodas y Cafe TOGO
Coke Can
Pepsi Can
Sprite Can
Inka Cola Can
Fanta Can
Jarritos
Ginger Can
Dr Pepper Can
Iced Tea Can
Coke Bottle
Pepsi Bottle
Sprite Bottle
Inka Cola Bottle
Fanta Bottle
Jarritos Bottle
Dr Pepper Bottle
Iced Tea Bottle
Perrier
Cafe
Te
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Ever Fresh
Plastic Bag
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1129 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001