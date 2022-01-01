A map showing the location of Ella Cafe 9743 West Broward BoulevardView gallery

Ella Cafe

9743 West Broward Boulevard

Plantation, FL 33324

Coffee

Americano

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Cold Brew

$7.00

Cortado

$5.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Flat White

$6.00
Latte

Latte

$7.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Cafe Con Leche

$6.00

Con Panna

$5.00

Cup Of Water

Bottled Water (Copy)

Blood Orange Water

$5.00

Flat Water

$5.00

Lemon Water

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Salads/Sandwiches/Parfait

American Sandwich

$14.00

Autumn Harvest Salad

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Frittata

$9.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Omelette Baguette

$14.00

Parfait

$9.00

French Sandwich

$14.00

Pastry

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Banana Bread

$6.00

Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies GF

$3.00

Blueberry Zucchini Muffin

$6.00

Carrot Cake Muffin

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$6.00

Chocolate Twist

$6.00

Croissant

$5.00

Ella Cookies

$6.00

Funfetti Cupcake

$6.00

Lemon Poppy GF

$7.00

Nutella Coffee Cake

$7.00

Oatmeal Bars

$6.00

Power Bar

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:59 pm
Five star coffee house

9743 West Broward Boulevard, Plantation, FL 33324

