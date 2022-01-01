Restaurant header imageView gallery

Even Stevens Sandwiches Richardson

No reviews yet

744 Central Expressway

Suite 230

Dallas, TX 75080

Order Again

Sandwich

*We offer a gluten free bread option. While we take steps to minimize cross contamination, bread containing wheat is baked, sliced and toasted in house.
Capreezy

$11.50

Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomatoes, arugula, balsamic glaze, sourdough

Do Gouda

$12.00

Shaved New York steak, smoked Gouda, sweet onion marmalade, red onion, greens, sourdough

Hummazing Vegan

$11.25

Roasted red pepper hummus, slow roasted tomato spread, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, arugula, house vin, wheat ciabatta.

JP Grilled Cheese

$10.75

Melty white cheddar, poppin' cream cheese, garlic roasted jalapeños, French bread

Mihami Vice

$11.25

Roasted pork, ham, creamy mustard, Swiss, pickle spears, baguette

Pot Roast Dip

$11.00

Succulent turkey pot roast, Swiss, red onion, jalapeño jelly, baguette or sourdough, side of au jus.

Reuben

$11.25

Corned beef brisket, Swiss, Russian dressing, red cabbage kraut, rye

Sprang Chicken

$11.75

Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.

Turkey Day

$10.75

Turkey, Havarti, cran-peño jelly, slow roasted tomato spread, cucumbers, greens, French bread

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$11.25

Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread

Chicken Pesto

$10.75

Chicken, swiss, pesto, mayo, greens, and tomatoes on french bread.

BBQ Pork

$10.25

Breakfast

Served ALL DAY
Breakfast Burrito

$9.25

Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.75

eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with house maple glaze, cheddar cheese, Hawaiian bun.

Hash Burrito

$8.75

House made Russian sauce, tots, Swiss cheese, corn beef, 2 eggs, wrapped up in a fresh tortilla served with a side of Russian sauce

Morrissey (Vegan)

$9.75

Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.

Stuffed French Toast

$9.25

Sweet cream cheese filling, strawberries & warm berry compote, dusted with powdered sugar.

Salads*

Try it wrapped up for a $1 more
BLT Chopped

$10.25

BLT Chopped: Chopped iceberg, chopped bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, grape toma-toes, kettle chips, cracked black pepper, ranch dressing.

Chicken & Beets

$10.75

Roasted chicken, diced beets, spinach, arugula, pecans, goat cheese vin, croutons.

Chicken, Berry, & Oats

$10.75

Berry & Oats: Roasted chicken, warm house granola, spinach, spring mix, pickled red onion, blueberries, feta, berry vin.

Maple Apple Pecan

$10.75

Spinach, green apples, roasted chicken, pecans, feta cheese, sun dried cranberries, house-made maple vin.

Caesar

$9.25

Bites

Loaded Mac

$5.50

Creamy mac & cheese with a kick of poppin' cream cheese, bacon, chopped tomatoes and parsley

Beer Cheese and Pretzel Bread

$4.95

Beer cheese and warm buttered pretzel bread sprin-kled with salt.

Saucy Tots

$4.50

Seasoned tots served with sides of beer cheese, poppin cream cheese, and house sauce.

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.95

Vegetable dish of the season, call the store for details

Party Tots

$6.75

Seasoned tots topped with beer cheese, bacon, roasted jalapenos, salsa fresca and fresh avocado.

Fruit Bowl

$4.95

A bowl of fresh mixed fruit.

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.95

Creamy tomato basil soup served with toast and a pickle.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.95
Shrimp n' Chowder Soup

$4.95
Roasted Veggie Soup (Vegan)

$4.95
Broccoli Cheese

$4.95

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.45

Cheddar cheese, brioche

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.45

Cheddar cheese, Ham, brioche

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.45

Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce

Kids PB&J

$5.45

Peanut butter, grape jelly, French (not grilled)

Kids Cold Turkey & Cheese

$5.45

Sliced turkey, cheddar, mayo, French (not grilled)

Dessert

Pookie Pie

$3.95

Vegan and Gluten-Free dessert from Salt Lake City favorite City Cakes!

Single Cookie

$1.49

Brownie

$2.99

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.99

Lemon Blueberry Cookie

$2.00

Blue Lemon Collab Cookie

$2.50

Sides

Side Chips

$0.50

Side Pickle

$0.50

Side Salad

$1.50

Side Eggs

$2.00

Side Tots

$1.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Sausage

$2.00

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Hummus

$2.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$1.95

Orange Juice

$2.25

Pellegrino Orange

$2.00

Pellegrino Lemon

$2.00

Pellegrino Grapefruit

$2.00

Regular Milk

$2.00

Soda

$2.25

Source Water

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Proudly serving the following craft partners: Village Baking Company, Great One Cookie, Local Oven Gluten Free Baking, Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, Deep Ellum Brewing Company, Four Corners Brewing, Noble Rey Brewing, 3 Nations Brewery, Pepperlane Jellies and Double L Ranch Meats.

744 Central Expressway, Suite 230, Dallas, TX 75080

