OMG Tacos - Richardson
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
OMG Tacos serves traditional and fusion street tacos, California style burritos, giant quesadillas, tortas, loaded nachos and loaded carne asada fries that can all be enjoyed traditionally or customized to each taco lover’s preferences. OMG Tacos takes pride in using fresh, top quality meat and ingredients. All food is cooked to-order, which means we make your food when you order it!
Location
744 S. Central Expy Ste 220, Richardson, TX 75080
Gallery
