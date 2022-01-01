Aboca's Italian Grill 100 S Central Expy

A map showing the location of Aboca's Italian Grill 100 S Central ExpyView gallery

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$19.99

Calamari Fritti

$11.99

Fried Calamari rings served with Marinara sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$11.99

Mozzarella Fritti

$8.99

Fried Mozzarella served with homemade dipping sauce

Mussels

$11.99

Tender steamed mussels in a lemon garlic sauce

Bruschetta

$7.99

Quattro Formaggio App

$13.99

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99

Salads & Soups

Caesar

$11.99

Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Crutons and homemade ceasar dressing

Aboca Salad

$11.99

Romaine tomotoes, cucumbers, olives, artichokes, onions, peppers and carrots with house dressing

Capri

$14.99

Baby field greens, grilled portabella mushrooms, fresh buffalo mozarella, homemade Balsalmic Vinaigrette

Antipasti

$14.99

Assorted Cheeses and Itilian Meats

Milanese

$14.99

Spinach

$14.99

Soup

$6.99+

Soup & Salad

$15.99

Chicken

Chicken Aboca

$17.99

Pan-seared chicken breasts stuffed with prosciutto, provolone and basil in a spinach cream sauce.

Chicken Carciofi

$15.99

Chicken breasts sauteed with artichokes in a wine butter and lemon sauce. Served with a side of pasta and vegetables.

Chicken Marsala

$15.99

Scallopini chicken breast fillets sauteed with demi glace of marsala wine, and mushrooms. Served with a side of pasta and vegetabless.

Chicken Picatta

$15.99

Scsllopini chicken breasts served in a garlic and butter sauce with lemon and capers. Served with a side of pasta and vegetables.

Chicken Pizzaiola

$15.99

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Veal & Pork

Veal Marsala

$24.99

Veal Picatta

$24.99

Veal Parmesan

$24.99

Veal Saltimboca

$24.99

Pork Chop

$19.99

Pork Tenderloin

$24.99

Ossobucco

$29.99

Seafood

Pescatore

$26.99

Shrimp Parmesan

$22.99

Jumbo shrimp topped with pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta and vegetables.

Sicillian Risotto

$24.99

Risotto with Shrimp

$22.99

Salmon

$22.99

Fresh salmon prepared grilled or blacked and topped with a lemon butter wine sauce. Served with choice of saffron rice or pasta nd vegetables.

Clams

$22.99

Seabass

$24.99

Seabass & Scallops

$26.99

Seabass and shrimp Special

$24.99

Pasta

Pasta Aboca

$13.99

Penne Pasta tossed in Vodka Sauce ricatta smoked gouda and mozzarella cheese

Gnocchi

$13.99

Alfredo

$15.99

Fettuccine noodles in a rich garlic parmesan cream sauce

Arrabiata

$13.99

Penne Pasta Tomato sauce, EVOO, smoked peppers, mushrooms and olives

Bolognese

$16.99

Carbonara

$17.99

Pasta tossed in heavy cream, parmesan and Pancetta

Aglio e Olio

$13.99

Itilian Sausage over spaghetti pasta in San Marzano marinara sauce

Primavera

$13.99

Penne Pasta seasonal vegetables with grilled chicken with garlic and olive oil sauce

Marinara

$13.99

Meatballs over spaghetti pasta in San Marzano marinara sauce

Oven Baked

Lasagna

$15.99

Layers of Ground Beef, ricotta, parmesean and mozzerella cheeses and combination of Marinara and Alfredo Sauce

Manicotti

$15.99

Cannelloni

$15.99

Baked Penne

$15.99

Penne Pasta tossed in Vodka Sauce ricatta smoked gouda and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.99

Thin cutlets of fried eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Baked Rigatoni

$15.99

Panna

$15.99

Pasta Trio

$18.99

Pizza

Meat Lover's

$15.99+

Meatballs Pepperoni Sausage Ham

Margherita

$15.99+

Vegetarian

$15.99+

Roasted seasonal veggies olives feta mozzarella

Hawaiian

$15.99+

Quattro Formaggio Pizza

$15.99+

Homemade Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken

$15.99+

Crostata

$15.99

Calzone

$15.99

Stromboli

$15.99

Build Your Own

$11.99+

Pick 4 of your favorite toppings

Paninis

Italian Sub

$15.99

Prosciutto, Salami, Capicola, Peperoni and Bresaola

Chicken Panini

$15.99

Grilled Blackened or Parmesan Chicken Breast with lettece tomato and avacado

Aboca's Club

$15.99

Muffaletta Panini

$15.99

Mortadella Capacola Salami Porsciutto Pepperoni Mozzarella Provolone and Olive Tapenade on Ciabatta Bread

Meatball Parmigiana

$15.99

Meatballs in classic marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese on Itilian Bread

House Specialties

Black Angus Ribeye

$35.99

Center cut grilled ribeye steak seared and served in a madeira wine demi glace with mushrooms. Served with garlic mashed potatos and vegetables.

Rack of Lamb

$45.99

Herb crusted rack of lamb topped with a mint demi glace and served with sauteed green beans.

Surf & Turf

$49.99

Choice of Prime Ribeye Steak or Half a Rack of Lamb and your choice of shrimp or scallops.

Pork Chop

$19.99

Pork Tenderloin

$19.99

Dinner for Two

$69.99

New York Steak

$25.99

Sides

Risotto

$6.99

Side Pasta

$4.99

Vegetables

$3.99

Alfredo Sauce

$4.99

Piccata Sauce

$4.99

Scampi Sauce

$4.99

Marinara Sauce

$4.99

Side Meatballs

$6.00

Side Italian Sausage

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Loaf of Bread

$2.99

Small Salad

$2.99

Side Anchovies

$3.99

Side Salmon

$10.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.99

Delicate lady fingers soaked in espresso coffee and layered in custard.

Crème Brulee

$6.99

Rich custard topped in caramelized sugar.

Chocoholic Cake

$6.99

Layers of rich chocolate cake and ganache.

Strawberry Cake

$6.99

Layers of strawberry cake, fresh strawberries and cream.

Italian Cream Cake

$6.99

Sweet cake layered with italian cream, pecans and coconut.

Cheesecake

$6.99

Fresh vanilla bean mascarpone cheese with a nut crust.

Cannoli

$6.99

Whole Cake

$72.99

Drinks

Soda

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Pellegrino

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Latte

$3.00

Italian Cappuccino

$6.99

Bottle Fee

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Marinara

$8.99

Kid's Alfredo

$8.99

Kid's Lasagna

$8.99

Kids Bolognese

$8.99

Pricing

In-House Party

$20.00+

Room Fee

$150.00+

Party Special

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 S Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

