Fat Sal's - Hollywood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We're Making Sandwiches Over Here!!!
Location
1300 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood
No Reviews
7100 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurant