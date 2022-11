Past Lives 750ml Bottle

$18.52

Foudre Aged Saison with Traminette Juice & Gewurtztraminer Skins 10.5 Our latest release with our second fam from Down Under and across University Ave, Living Roots, drops today for our 4th Anniversary. This project spanned the better part of 2 years, and we couldn’t be more ecstatic to unveil it this weekend. Past Lives (10.5%) is a stainless fermented farmhouse, refermented with Traminette grapes, rested on Gewürztraminer skins, and foudre aged for 9 months. Inspired by the Pét-Nat style, we let the natural sugars of the grapes condition inside the bottle - expressing a vivid bouquet of tiny bubbles.