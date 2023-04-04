  • Home
  • /
  • Carrollton
  • /
  • Fito's Tacos de Trompo #8 - NEW - 1012 Webb Chapel Road
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fito's Tacos de Trompo #8 - NEW - 1012 Webb Chapel Road

review star

No reviews yet

1012 Webb Chapel Road

Carrollton, TX 75006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Fito's Tacos de Trompo Menu

TACOS DE MAIZ

Taco de trompo (maiz)

Taco de trompo (maiz)

$1.95

Trompo

Taco de pollo (maiz)

$1.95

Pollo

Taco Bistec (maíz)

$2.45

Taco Mixto (maíz)

$2.15
Taco Barbacoa (maíz)

Taco Barbacoa (maíz)

$2.45

Taco Tripa Suave (maíz)

$2.75

Taco Tripa Dorada (maíz)

$2.95

Taco Lengua (maíz)

$2.50

TACOS DE HARINA

Taco Trompo (Harina)

$2.20

Taco Bistec (Harina)

$2.70

Taco Mixto (Harina)

$2.40

Taco Barbacoa (Harina)

$2.70

Taco Tripa Suave (Harina)

$3.00

Taco Tripa Dorada (Harina)

$3.20

Taco Lengua (Harina)

$2.75

Taco Pollo (Harina)

$2.20

PIRATAS Y MAS

PIRATA

PIRATA

$3.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, BEEF AND CHEESE

QUESADILLA/HARINA BARBACOA

$4.99

QUESADILLA/HARINA TRIPA

$4.99

QUESADILLA/HARINA LENGUA

$4.99

QUESADILLA/HARINA POLLO

$3.95
GRINGA

GRINGA

$3.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, FRESH MARINATE PORK & CHEESE

CAMPECHANA

CAMPECHANA

$3.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, FRESH MARINATE PORK, BISTEK AND CHEESE

QUESADILLA/HARINA QUESO

$2.99

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA DE TROMPO

QUESADILLA DE TROMPO

$9.95

QUESADILLA DE POLLO

$9.95

QUESADILLA DE BISTEC

$11.95

QUESADILLA DE BARBACOA

$12.95

QUESADILLA DE TRIPA SUAVE

$12.95

QUESADILLA DE TRIPA DORADA

$16.95

QUESADILLA DE LENGUA

$12.95

QUESADILLA DE QUESO

$7.95

QUESADILLA MIXTA

$11.95

PAPAS ASADAS

PAPA ASADA TROMPO

PAPA ASADA TROMPO

$9.95

BAKED POTATO WITH ONE CHOISE OF MEET, SOUR CREAM, BUTTER, CHEESE & AVOCADO

PAPA ASADA POLLO

$9.95

PAPA ASADA BISTEC

$11.95
PAPA MIXTA

PAPA MIXTA

$11.95

BAKED POTATO WITH BEEF & MARINATE PORK, SOUR CREAM,BUTTER, CHEESE & AVOCADO

PAPA ASADA BARBACOA

$12.95

PAPA SIN CARNE

$8.95

TORTAS

TORTA DE TROMPO

TORTA DE TROMPO

$9.95

BOLILLO BREAD WITH MARINATE PORK OR CHICKEN, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO

TORTA DE POLLO

$9.95

TORTA DE JAMON

$9.95
TORTA DE BISTEC

TORTA DE BISTEC

$11.95

BOLILLO BREAD WITH ONE CHOICE OF MEAT, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO

TORTA MIXTA

TORTA MIXTA

$11.95

BOLILLO BREAD, MARINATE PORK & BISTEK, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO

TORTA DE BARBACOA

$12.95

TORTA DE LENGUA

$12.95

TORTA DE TRIPA

$15.95

ESPECIALIDADES

FLAUTAS POLLO

FLAUTAS POLLO

$12.95

5 FLAUTAS , LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$12.95

5 RED ENCHILADAS, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

TOSTADA SIBERIA

$11.95

CHICKEN BREAST, AVOCADO, TOMATO AND SOUR CREAM

TACO TLAQUEPAQUE

TACO TLAQUEPAQUE

$2.50

TACOS DE ALAMBRE (5)

$12.50

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.95

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$3.50

CHARROS ESPECIALES

$4.95

CHIPS EN SALSA

$4.95
FLAUTAS DE RES

FLAUTAS DE RES

$12.95

BURGERS

HAMBURGUESA NORTEÑA

$9.99

BEEF, SAUSAGE, HAM, WHITE & YELLOW CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

TROMPO BURGER

TROMPO BURGER

$12.99

BEEF, MARINATE PORK, SAUSAGE, HAM, WHITE & YELLOW CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO & FRIES

HAMBURGUESA BISTEC

$12.99

HAMBURGUESA - SOLO CARNE Y QUESO

$8.99

HAMBURGUESA DOBLE

$12.99

EXTRAS

ORDEN DE TORTILLAS / MAIZ- CORN

$0.99

ORDEN DE TORTILLAS / HARINA-FLOUR

$1.25

CHILE TOREADO

$0.50

EXTRA AGUACATE

$0.75

CREMA

$0.50

JALAPEÑO

$0.50

QUESO

$0.75

SALSA TLAQUEPAQUE

$0.75

AGUACATE SIDE

$0.99

ORDEN DE PAPAS

$3.99

TROMPO

$1.99

BISTEK

$2.20

SALSA VERDE

$0.50

SALSA ROJA

$0.50

ORDEN PAN

$0.99

CREMA DE AGUACATE

$0.75

DESSERTS

CHEESE CAKE

$4.75

FLAN

$4.75

CHOCO FLAN

$4.75

EMPANADAS

$2.99

ARROZ CON LECHE

$2.99

GELATINA

$2.99

HOJARASCAS

$3.50

EMPANADA DE NUEZ

$3.99

DRINKS

REFRESCO 1/2 LITRO

$3.99

LATA

$2.00

JARRITOS

$2.99

AGUA NATURAL

$1.50

AGUA MINERAL

$2.99

AGUAS FRESCAS

$3.99

TODO LOS DIAS PROMOCION

TODO LOS DIAS

PROMOCION DE 20 TACOS - TROMPO

$34.99

3 Tacos Trompo, Frijoles Charros, Refresco Lata

$11.35

PROMOCION DE MARTES

Eligi 12 Tacos: POLLO, TROMPO, BISTEC

PROMOCION DE MARTES DE 12 TACOS

$18.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

DISFRUTA DE UNA EXPEPERIENCIA UNICA Y LOS MAS RICOS TACOS DE TROMPO AL ESTILO MONTERREY! VISITA CUALQUIERA DE NUESTRAS SUCURSALES. ESTAMOS LISTOS PARA SERVIRTE COMO TE MERECES!

Location

1012 Webb Chapel Road, Carrollton, TX 75006

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Coffee Shop -
orange starNo Reviews
2405 East Belt Line Road Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
La Salsa Verde - Carollton
orange star4.2 • 1,217
1916 E Beltline Ste A Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
Lulu17 Mediterranean Cuisine & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
4101 BELT LINE ROAD ADDISON, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Higuma Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
4135 Belt Line Rd Ste 100 Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Best Thai Signature - Addison
orange star4.5 • 3,702
4135 Belt Line Rd Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Taste of Chicago - Addison
orange star4.5 • 1,331
14833 Midway Road Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carrollton

Awake - Carrollton - 3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100
orange star4.3 • 1,575
3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100 Carrollton, TX 75010
View restaurantnext
Too Thai Street Eats
orange star4.8 • 1,569
2540 Old Denton Rd #138 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
La Salsa Verde - Carollton
orange star4.2 • 1,217
1916 E Beltline Ste A Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
MARSHALL’S BAR-B-Q - Carrollton
orange star4.5 • 987
1855 E Rosemeade Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Los Jalapenos - Carrollton
orange star4.2 • 622
3615 N JOSEY LN Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Parks Coffee Roastery & Cafe - Carrollton, TX
orange star4.7 • 497
1401 MacArthur Dr Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carrollton
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (138 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston