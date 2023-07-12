Restaurant header imageView gallery

FIVE SQUARED PIZZA 1332 N Halsted St

review star

No reviews yet

1332 N Halsted St

Chicago, IL 60642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Five Squared Box

Mix and match 4 slices. Our pizzas are intended to be heated at home. Simple heating instructions are provided. (425 degrees for 8-10 mins, they keep well in your fridge for up to 4 days). Please heat up your slices before enjoying!
Five Squared Box

Five Squared Box

$22.00

Mix and match 4 slices. Our pizzas are intended to be heated at home. Simple heating instructions are provided. (425 degrees for 8-10 mins, they keep well in your fridge for up to 4 days). Please heat up your slices before enjoying! We make a limited batch each day and items/slices do sell out so make sure to come back and check if your favorite items/slices are back the next time we are open!

Strombolis (6")

Cheeseburger Stromboli (6")

Cheeseburger Stromboli (6")

$7.00

griddled ground beef, caramelized onions, american cheese, grillo's pickles, special burger sauce

Coney Island Dog Stromboli (6")

$7.00

Beefy chili sauce, all-beef hotdog, house cheese blend, yellow mustard

Peppy Stromboli (6")

Peppy Stromboli (6")

$7.00

ezzo pepperoni, sliced grande mozz, red sauce

Sides

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Gotham Greens romaine & gourmet medley, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, housemade red wine shallot vinaigrette

Garlic Cheesy Bread

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$10.00

1 order = 2 slices

Homemade Ranch (4oz)

Homemade Ranch (4oz)

$2.00
Mike's Hot Honey Squeeze Packet (0.5oz)

Mike's Hot Honey Squeeze Packet (0.5oz)

$1.00

Sweets

Peanut butter-marshmallow brownie

Peanut butter-marshmallow brownie

$4.00

Rich chocolatey brownie, Reese's peanut butter chips, marshmallow crème swirl

Drinks

Coke can - 12oz

Coke can - 12oz

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Detroit-Style pizza by the slice

Location

1332 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60642

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Tragon - 1234 N Halsted Unit C
orange starNo Reviews
1234 N Halsted Unit C Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange starNo Reviews
1457 North Halsted Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar - 1538 North Clybourn Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1538 North Clybourn Avenue Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Joe's Bar on Weed Street - 940 W Weed St
orange starNo Reviews
940 W Weed St Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Firecakes - North Ave - North Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1001 West North Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Passion House Coffee Goose Island
orange starNo Reviews
1200 N. North Branch Street Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston