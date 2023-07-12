FIVE SQUARED PIZZA 1332 N Halsted St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Detroit-Style pizza by the slice
Location
1332 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60642
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar - 1538 North Clybourn Avenue
No Reviews
1538 North Clybourn Avenue Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurant
Firecakes - North Ave - North Avenue
No Reviews
1001 West North Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurant