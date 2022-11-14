Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Juice & Smoothies

Forage Kitchen Monona 800 w broadway

240 Reviews

$

800 w broadway

monona, WI 53713

Popular Items

Thai Bowl

Make Your Own

Make Your Own Bowl

$7.00

includes your choice of two bases, three standard ingredients, and your choice of dressing (additional ingredients available for additional charges)

Grain Bowls

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$9.75

black rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, green goddess

Fiesta Bowl

Fiesta Bowl

$9.75

black rice, local corn, poblano cabbage slaw, cheddar cheese, black bean spread, house pico de gallo, cilantro, tortilla strips, salsa roja

Thai Bowl

Thai Bowl

$10.00

black rice, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, carrots, sweet potato curry, cilantro, thai basil pesto

Greens & Grains

Club Med Bowl

Club Med Bowl

$9.75

arugula, tabbouleh (quinoa, tomato, cucumber, mint, lemon, bell pepper, red onion), golden raisins, feta cheese, roasted red pepper hummus, cilantro, pita chips, creamy tahini

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$15.00

quinoa, spinach, poblano cabbage slaw, roasted red peppers, sprouts, citrus roasted fennel, smoked salmon, green goddess

Seasonal

Cranberry Waldorf

Cranberry Waldorf

$11.50

arugula, romaine, macerated cranberries, baked apples, celery, blue cheese, candied walnuts, cranberry ranch

Beverages / Desserts

Forage Kombucha - Peach

$2.95

Forage Kombucha - Raspberry

$2.95Out of stock

Forage Kombucha - Tropical

$2.95Out of stock

Sparkling Blueberry Water Kefir

$2.95

fermented, non-dairy, caffeine free, made with organic blueberry juice, organic lemon juice, & water kefir cultures (includes organic sugar)

Gear

Forage Hat

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Healthy, fast casual restaurant that started in 2015 on State Street.

800 w broadway, monona, WI 53713

