Franconello Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

10222 S Western Ave

Chicago, IL 60643

Order Again

Appetizer

Mama's Meatball

Mama's Meatball

$15.00

Homemade Meatballs, topped with Parmesan Cheese and Basil

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Served with Marinara Sauce

Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$17.00

1 Dozen Middle Neck clams, Topped with our Homemade Seasoned Breadcrumbs

Sausage and Peppers

Sausage and Peppers

$17.00

Homemade Sausage blend with roasted potatoes, peppers and onions

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00

Homemade Tomato Bruschetta on crispy crostini

Shrimp Alla Casa

Shrimp Alla Casa

$17.00

Whipped Ricotta Cheese, Homemade Orange Marmalade, Honey and Crispy Crostini's

Steamed Mussels

$19.00
Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed Peppers

$16.00

Spicy Anaheim peppers stuffed with our homemade sausage

Minestrone Soup

$6.00

Flatbreads

Franconello Flatbread

$14.00

Sausage, Calabrian Chili's, Rapini and Mozzarella on our Flatbread Crust

Bruschetta Flatbread

$14.00

Homemade Bruschetta Mix with Mozzarella on our Flatbread Crust

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Crumbled Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese on our Flatbread Crust

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese and Peppercorn Dressing

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Balsamic Dressing

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Pasta

Bowtie Sausage

Bowtie Sausage

$22.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce

Bowtie Vodka

Bowtie Vodka

$20.00

Vodka Cream Sauce, Fresh Ricotta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00
Gluten Free Pasta

Gluten Free Pasta

$19.00

Calabrian Chilis, Crumbled Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes

Gnocchi

$22.00
Linguini Calabrese

Linguini Calabrese

$25.00

Jumbo Rigatoni in our 12-Hour Braised Pork and Beef Nonna's Gravy

Linguini Carbonara

Linguini Carbonara

$22.00

Sausage, Peas, Tomato Cream Sauce

Linguini with Clams

Linguini with Clams

$26.00

Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, White Wine Sauce

Linguini with Mussels

Linguini with Mussels

$26.00

Red Peppers, Peas, Light Tomato Sauce

Manicotti Al Forno

$24.00

Spicy Pesto Cream Sauce, Prosciutto, Capers

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$24.00

Prosciutto, Peas, Cream Sauce

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$24.00

Mushrooms, Chicken, Pesto Cream Sauce

Pasta Marinara

$19.00

Rigatoni Arrabiata

$21.00

Zesty Marinara Sauce, Prosciutto

Sausage & Rapini Ravioli

$24.00
Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$26.00

Linguini, Shrimp, Zesty Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

Three Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

Tortellini Alfredo

$22.00

Tortellini Marinara

$20.00

Entree

Chicken Franconello

$23.00

Breaded Cutlet, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Italian Vinaigrette, Served on a Bed of Roasted Potatoes

Chicken Limon

$21.00

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Breaded Cutlet, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Italian Vinaigrette, Served on a Bed of Roasted Potatoes

Chicken Oreganato

$21.00

Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.00

Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

Rapini, Fresh Tomatoes, Roasted Potatoes

Chicken Vesuvio

Chicken Vesuvio

$21.00

Bone-In, Peas, Roasted Garlic, Vesuvio Potatoes

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$49.00

Mushrooms, Sweet Marsala Wine, Served with Pasta

Grilled Pork Chop

$26.00

Mushrooms, Sweet Marsala Wine, Served with Pasta

New York Strip

$48.00

Lemon Butter Sauce, Served with Pasta

New York Strip Vesuvio

$50.00

Lemon Caper Sauce, On a bed of linguini

Pork Chop Vesuvio

Pork Chop Vesuvio

$28.00

Bone-In, Peas, Roasted Garlic, Vesuvio Potatoes

Salmon Piccata

$24.00
Sausage Franconello

Sausage Franconello

$22.00

Breaded Cutlet, House-Made Giardiniera, Roasted Potatoes

Seafood Stew

$26.00

Veal Limon

$29.00

Lemon Butter Sauce, Served with Pasta

Veal Marsala

$29.00

Veal Parmigiana

$29.00

Veal Piccata

$29.00

Lemon Caper Sauce, On a bed of linguini

Sides

Side of Meatball's

$10.00

Side Sausage

$8.00

Vesuvio Potatoes

$7.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$7.00

Sauteed Rapini

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Side of Sauce

$3.00

Loaf Of Bread

$4.50

Cheese & Oil

$5.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$14.00

Whipped mascarpone layered with rum and coffee soaked lady finger cookies

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$15.00

A family favorite! Layers of vanilla cake with our famous cannoli filling

Cannoli Dip

Cannoli Dip

$13.00

Franco’s modern take on an Italian classic Homemade Cannoli Filling with Pasta Chips for dipping

Limoncello Flute

$13.00

Moist layers of chocolate cake with rich, dark chocolate fudge

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Sausage Pizza

$9.00

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Established in 1994, and two generations strong, Franconello is known for its quality service and upscale ambiance and is proud to bring you pasta classics, perfectly cooked steaks and chops, and wonderfully paired award-winning wines. This is where Chicago does Italian.

10222 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643

