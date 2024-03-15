Fresa 15602 Mitchell Bluff
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Book our vibrant fruit cart for your next event!
Location
15602 Mitchell Bluff, San Antonio, TX 78248
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vintage Wine Bar & Specialty Foods - 555 West Bitters Rd, Suite 112
No Reviews
555 West Bitters Rd, Suite 112 San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurant
More near San Antonio