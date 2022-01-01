Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frida's - St. Louis' Plant-Based Restaurant

No reviews yet

622 North and South Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63130

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Black Bean Burger
The Taco
Spring Rolls

Need Cutlery?

Cutlery

No Cutlery

Weekly Feature

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.00+

Our signature Frida patty with sauteed crimini mushrooms, arugula, grilled onion, smoked provolone and thousand island on locally baked rye bread. Served with slaw. Pictured with our upgraded side of kale salad. vegan.

Appetizers

Bread & Oil

$6.00

Local artisan, handcrafted bread, herbed organic olive oil. v/sf

Taquitos

Taquitos

$13.00

Three baked Impossible stuffed taquitos with spinach, grilled onion, jalapeño & cheddar jack with romaine, pico de gallo and guacamole. Gluten Free. Sub / Omit cheese to be vegan.

Spinach Artichoke Mozzerella Sticks (2)

Spinach Artichoke Mozzerella Sticks (2)

$7.50

Two Spinach-Artichoke Mozzarella sticks, served with marinara. v

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Roasted Brussels sprouts with blistered tomato, 18 year balsamic, Himalayan sea salt and cracked pepper. v/gf/sf

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$12.00

House hummus, cucumber-onion feta salad, pita. Vegan

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Red pepper, bamboo shoots, basil, cabbage, truffle-miso sauce. v/gf (sauce contains soy)

Pretzels

Pretzels

$8.00

Two locally made pretzels by Companion Bread with dijon-ale cheese. Pretzels are not vegan. Cheese contains beer.

Skinny Fries®

Skinny Fries®

$4.00

Skinny Fries® - The nation's one and only 100% fat and oil free french fry! Hand cut Idaho potatoes, seasoned and baked. Served with house-made ketchup. v/gf/sf/of

Spring Rolls - NOT gluten free

$7.00Out of stock

our rice paper wraps are currently not available so these are made with whole wheat spring roll wraps.

Soup & Salads

Collard Green And Brown Rice Soup

$6.00
Raw Fettuccine

Raw Fettuccine

$9.00

Zucchini noodles, sundried tomato, fresh basil, creamy lemon-basil dressing. v/gf/sf/of

Signature Kale Salad

Signature Kale Salad

$4.00+

Marinated kale, sprouted sunflower seeds, scallion, tomato, avocado. (v/gf/of)

The Mediterranean

The Mediterranean

$14.00+

Romaine, organic spinach, garbanzo beans, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, vegan feta, sprouted sunflower seeds, creamy lemon dressing. v/gf/sf

Burgers & Mains

Frida Burger

Frida Burger

$12.00+

Award winning house-made burger, tomato, tahini-chipotle slaw. Served with slaw or upgrade your side. Vegan.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$14.00+

Signature black bean patty, dairy-free cheddar, jalapeño, grilled red pepper, onion, avocado, tomato, organic spinach, vegan cajun aioli. Served with slaw or upgrade your side. Vegan.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$14.00+

Organic arugula, grilled onion, white cheddar, tomato, buffalo mustard. Make it vegan by swapping or omitting cheese. Served with slaw or you can upgrade your side.

BBQ Beyond Burger

BBQ Beyond Burger

$14.00+

Soy free patty, cheddar, tomato, romaine, pickles, onion & house-made bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with slaw or upgrade your side. Vegan / Soy free

California Mushroom-Swiss Burger

California Mushroom-Swiss Burger

$14.00+

Frida patty, crimini mushrooms, swiss, avocado, tomato, red onion, truffle aioli. vegan

O'Reilly Burger

O'Reilly Burger

$13.00+

The Captain's own build! Our signature black bean patty, cheddar, tomato, red onion, romaine, mayo, pita. vegan. Served with slaw or upgrade your side. Vegan.

The Taco

The Taco

$13.00

Signature sunflower taco meat, cheddar, crimini mushrooms, red onion, scallions, avocado, tomato, romaine, crema, pico. Make it vegan by swapping or omitting the cheese. Vegan version automatically comes with vegan sour cream. Gluten & soy free

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$15.00

Giant vegan burrito stuffed with house made steak seitan, jalapeño, tomato, guacamole, onion, & lettuce. Served with salsa and crema. Vegan. Cannot be made gluten free.

Chickpea Tuna Wrap

Chickpea Tuna Wrap

$12.50

House-made tuna, red pepper, tomato, avocado, pickles, organic spinach, , mustard. Served with slaw or upgrade your side.

Mushroom Reuben

Mushroom Reuben

$13.00

Our classic Reuben with vegan swiss, crimini mushrooms, sauerkraut, tomato, avocado & dairy free thousand island. (v)

Red Bean Enchiladas

Red Bean Enchiladas

$15.00

Enchiladas loaded with red beans, bell pepper, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, avocado and onion, smothered in red sauce and cashew cheddar. Vegan /

Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

$14.00

MMMMMMM...Our taco pizza is back. Our signature sunflower taco meat, crimini mushrooms, red pepper, red onion & cheddar jack topped with romaine, tomato & avocado. Served with pico and crema. Vegan pizzas will automatically get vegan crema. 12"

Sides

Buffalo Potatoes

$4.00

House Slaw

$1.00

Kale Salad Side

$4.00

Rosemary Potatoes

$4.00
Skinny Fries

Skinny Fries

$4.00

Our hand cut & seasoned oil and fat free Skinny Friesª. Served with house-made ketchup. LBH: these are fries for people that don't eat fries because they are fried. If you love & eat fried foods, we simply don't recommend them. v/gf/sf/of

Steamed Broccoli

$2.50

Desserts

Contains dairy, gluten, and tree nuts

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

$7.00

chocolate mousse, coconut, maple syrup (v/gf/sf/of)

Peanut Butter Cup

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.00

Signature dessert with Missouri peanut butter and chocolate ganache. (v/gf/sf)

Salted Caramel Vegan Gelato (3 scoops)

$6.00

Contains Tree Nuts and Coconut

Mango and Cardamom Cheesecake

$9.00

Mango and Cardamom Cashew Cheesecake with a walnut-date crust. Vegan, Gluten Free

Blueberry and Spirulina Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Vegan, Gluten Free, Contains Nuts

Retail Items

Tuna Salad: Pint

$6.50

Chickpeas, celery, onion, seasoning, vegan mayo. (v/gf/sf)

Signature Tuna Salad, 8oz

$3.50
Local Honey

Local Honey

$9.00Out of stock

Vanilla Bourbon With Himalayan Salt Rice Crispy Treat

$4.50Out of stock

Vegan, Gluten Free

Almound And Cinnamon Cornflake Treat

$4.50

Vegan, Nut Free

Big City Dressing / Marinade: 10oz

$8.00

Matt Adam's dressing / marinade made only at Frida's. Perfect marinade for absolutely ANY protein and amazing as a salad dressing. v/gf/sf/of

Snikerdoddle Rice Crispy Treat

$4.50Out of stock

Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free

Drinks (N/A)

Ginger Lemon Soda

$5.00

Our signature soda gives you energy, aids digestion and helps with inflammation. 20oz.

Ginger-Lemon Shot

$3.00

50% freshly juiced ginger. 50% fresh lemon juice. Boost energy, alleviate inflammation.

Organic Black Iced Tea

$3.00

20oz.

Organic Green Iced Tea

$3.00

20oz.

Organic Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Elderberry Pom Mocktail

$6.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$3.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Kombucha: Ginger

$4.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Margaritas

Hibiscus Margarita

$10.00

Exotico blanco, hibiscus, fresh squeezed lime & orange, agave

Our Husband's Margarita

$10.00

Diego's house margarita. Exotico, fresh squeezed lime & orange, agave

Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita

$10.00

Exotico blanco, pineapple, jalapeño, fresh squeezed lime & orange, agave

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

el Buho mezcal, fresh squeezed lime & orange, agave

Virgin Hibiscus Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Husband Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Pineapple Jalapeño

$7.00

Virgin Paloma

$8.00

Cocktails

Amaretto, Bourbon, Lemon, Vegan Egg, Brown Sugar

Hard Candy

$13.00

Wild Turkey, lemon, cherry, vegan egg, bitters

Ruby Rider

$14.00

Tito's, St. Germain, Grapefruit, lemon, Aperol

Pancho Villa

$13.00

el Buho Mezcal, cherry, lime, Aperol

Paloma

$12.00

Exotico blanco, fresh squeezed grapefruit, lime & orange, agave

Retox

$11.00Out of stock

Tito's, lemon, charcoal, club

Garibaldi

$10.00

Campari, fresh squeezed orange juice

Mexican Old Fashion

$13.00

Teramana reposado, el Buho mezcal, chocolate bitters

Rye Maple Old Fashion

$12.00

Rye whiskey, bitters, organic maple syrup

Sparkling Italian Lemonade

$11.00

Tito's, Campari, lemon, club

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Amaretto, Bourbon, Lemon, Vegan Egg, Bitters, Brown Sugar

Classic Cocktails

Dry Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Manhattan: Perfect

$13.00

Manhattan: Rye

$13.00

Negroni

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Bitter Spritz

$9.00

Wine

Red Sangria

$9.00+

Our signature sangria with lemon and agave.

White Sangria

$7.00Out of stock

Romance Rose

$9.00+

Southern France. The freshness, the fruitiness of this wine hits you at the front of your tongue. Freshly picked and chopped fruit, very ripe peach and strawberry flavors. A great texture, almost silky.

Dipinti Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Delicately perfumed with scents of flowers and spice, it features almond, tangerine and apricot fruits. Softly textured and balanced with a crisp citrus finish.

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Marlborough. Lifted notes of bell pepper and passion fruit, underpinned with citrus notes. The palate is full with pure fruit flavors, yet balanced with a persistent, crisp mineral finish.

Raeburn Chardonnay

$11.00+

Raeburn is a nod to classic California Chardonnay — elegant and expressive with intense fruit character, creaminess and toasty vanilla.

Erath Resplendent

$9.00+

Light to medium-bodied, Oregon Pinot is more finely boned than California Pinot, and displays a wide, aromatic range of flavors including strawberry, raspberry, delicate floral notes, and earthier notes like mushroom and truffle.

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Mira Me Cava

$8.00+

Spain. Aromas of green apple, fresh pear, and slight almond notes in the backend. Flavors of green apple, pear and lime peel. Finishes with a hint of sweetness, but not overly obvious.

Beer

Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00
Corona

Corona

$5.00

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$5.00
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00
Tank 7

Tank 7

$6.00

Call

Aperol

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Compari

$9.00

Wild Turkey Bourbon

$8.00

el Buho Mezcal

$11.00

Exotico Tequila

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Teremana Reposado

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Bombay Gin

$9.00

1/2 Off Bottles of Wine

BTL Raeburn Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL DipintiPinot Grigio

$16.00

BTL Crossings Sauv Blanc

$17.00

BTL Coastal Vines Pinot Noir

$11.00
BTL Josh Cabernet

BTL Josh Cabernet

$18.00

BTL Erath Resplendent

$18.00

BTL Romance Rose

$17.00

BTL Mira Me Cava

$17.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We will be serving lunch at our husband restaurant, Diego's Cantina, beginning 5/10. We are temporarily closed for our expansion and kitchen renovation.

Website

Location

622 North and South Rd., St. Louis, MO 63130

Directions

Gallery
Frida's image
Frida's image
Frida's image

