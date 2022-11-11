Fuego 505 5750 MCMAHON BLVD NW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
A fiery west side spot for your favorite tacos and rotisserie-style meats! Hang out with a cocktail or a local brew and enjoy all Fuego 505 has to offer!
Location
5750 Mcmahon Boulevard Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Albuquerque
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
Casa Taco - Coors Boulevard NW
4.6 • 2,316
111 Coors Boulevard NW E-11 Albuquerque, NM 87121
View restaurant
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurant
More near Albuquerque