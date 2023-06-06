  • Home
  Fugazzeta Pizza and Empanadas - 6135 W. Sahara, Unit 2
Fugazzeta Pizza and Empanadas 6135 W. Sahara, Unit 2

No reviews yet

6135 W. Sahara, Unit 2

Las Vegas, NV 89146

Argentinian-Style Small Pizza 8"

Traditional Argentinian-style pizza.

Small

$7.95

Argentinian-Style Medium Pizza 12"

Traditional Argentinian-style pizza.

Medium

$13.95

Argentinian-Style Thin Crust Large Pizza 16"

Large

$18.95

Argentinian-Style Specialty Pizza Small 8"

All specialty pizzas are made with authentic Argentinian-style crust, light tomato sauce (unless otherwise noted), mozzarella cheese and topped with a whole green olive on each slice.

Small Classic Fugazzeta - Sauceless Crust with Sauteed Onions

$8.95

Small Argentina - Sliced Ham, Roasted Red Peppers

$8.95

Small Primavera - (Vegetarian) Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Spinach

$8.95

Small Napolitana - (Vegetarian) Fresh Tomato, Onions,

$8.95

Small Calabrian - Salami, Cheddar, Mozzarella

$8.95

Small Classic Fugazzeta - Sauceless Crust with Sauteed Onions (Copy)

$8.95

Argentinian-Style Specialty Pizza Medium 12"

All specialty pizzas are made with authentic Argentinian-style crust, light tomato sauce (unless otherwise noted), mozzarella cheese and topped with a whole green olive on each slice.

Medium Classic Fugazzeta - Sauceless Crust with Sauteed Onions

$14.95

Medium Argentina - Sliced Ham, Roasted Red Peppers

$14.95

Medium Primavera - (Vegetarian) Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Spinach

$14.95

Medium Napolitana - (Vegetarian) Fresh Tomato, Onions,

$14.95

Medium Calabrian - Salami, Cheddar, Mozzarella

$14.95

Argentinian-Style Specialty Thin Crust Pizza Large 16"

All specialty pizzas are made with authentic Argentinian-style crust, light tomato sauce (unless otherwise noted), mozzarella cheese and topped with a whole green olive on each slice.

Large Classic Fugazzeta - Sauceless Crust with Sauteed Onions

$20.95

Large Argentina - Sliced Ham, Roasted Red Peppers

$20.95

Large Primavera - (Vegetarian) Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Spinach

$20.95

Large Napolitana - (Vegetarian) Fresh Tomato, Onions,

$20.95

Large Calabrian - Salami, Cheddar, Mozzarella

$20.95

Appetizers

Bone-in chicken wings (6)

$8.95

Chicken fingers (4) and fries

$7.95

Fries (Regular)

$4.25

Empanadas

Includes side of chimichurri sauce

Hamburger Style (HM)-Ground beef, bacon, cheddar cheese

$3.25

Shredded Flap Steak (EN)-Braised skirt steak + spices, provolone

$3.25

Carne Saltena (CN)-Hand cut top round beef, onions, potatoes

$3.25

Corn (HU)-Fresh sweet corn + bechamel

$3.25

Beef of 10 (10)-Ground beef, chopped boiled eggs, chopped green olives

$3.25

Ground Beef (CS)-Ground beef, onion, carrots, spices

$3.25

Spicy Beef (CP)-Ground beef, onion, carrots, hot spices

$3.25

Caprese (AT)-Basil, tomato, mozzarella

$3.25

Ham and Cheese (JQ)-Sliced ham & mozzarella

$3.25

Blue Cheese and Ham (QA)-Sliced ham, blue cheese

$3.25

Chicken (PO)-Chicken thigh, red pepper, chopped boiled eggs

$3.25

Chicken#2 (PS)-Braised chicken breast + bechamel sauce

$3.25

Pizza-Style (PE)-pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

$3.25

Spinach (SP)-blanched spinach, mozzaerella, provolone, bechamel sauce

$3.25

Fugazzeta (CQ)-Sauteed onions + mozzarella

$3.25

Salads

Add chicken breast to any salad for an additional 2.00$.

Side Salad

$4.25

Caeser Salad-Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese

$8.95

Caprese- Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes + balsamic

$8.95

Chicken Breast

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fingers (2) and Fries

$5.95

Cheeseburger and Fries

$6.95

Lunch Specials

Each lunch special includes a fountain drink of choice. Available 11:30-3.

#1. Two Empanadas + One Slice

$10.00

#2. Three Empanadas

$10.00

#3 Two Slices + Side Salad

$10.00

#4 Two Empanadas + Side Salad

$10.00

#5 One Empanada, One Slice, Side Salad

$10.00

Sides

Ranch

Blue cheese

Chimichiri

Italian

Ceaser

Ketchup

Mustard

Fountain Drinks

Water

$1.50

Sprite

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet pepsi

$2.50

Slice of pizza

1 Slice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Featuring pizza & empanadas from Argentina along with salads, appetizers and more.

Location

6135 W. Sahara, Unit 2, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

