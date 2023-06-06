Fugazzeta Pizza and Empanadas 6135 W. Sahara, Unit 2
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Featuring pizza & empanadas from Argentina along with salads, appetizers and more.
Location
6135 W. Sahara, Unit 2, Las Vegas, NV 89146
Gallery
