A map showing the location of GARDEN PIZZA AND SUB 273 LINCOLN STView gallery

GARDEN PIZZA AND SUB 273 LINCOLN ST

review star

No reviews yet

273 Lincoln Street

Worcester, MA 01605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Pizza & Calzones

Cheese

$7.95+

Bacon

$9.25+

Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$10.95+

GRILLED OR FRIED CHICKEN WITH YOUR CHOICE OF BUFFALO OR BBQ SAUCE

Broccoli

$9.25+

Eggplant

$9.25+

Greek

$9.95+

FETA CHEESE,OLIVES,TOMATOES

Grilled Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$10.95+

Ham

$9.25+

Hamburg

$9.25+

Hawaiian

$10.95+

HAM AND PINEAPPLE

GARDEN Combination

$11.95+

HAMBURG,SAUSAGE,PEPPERONI,MASHROOM,ONION & PEPPER

Meat Lovers

$11.25+

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, HAMBURG, HAM, SALAMI, BACON

Mediterranean

$11.50+

FETA CHEESE,OLIVES,EGGPLANT & TOMATOES

Mexican

$10.75+

SPICY BEEF,TOMATOES,ONION,BLACK OLIVE & JALAPENOS

Mushrooms

$9.25+

Olives

$9.25+

Onion

$9.25+

Pastrami

$9.95+

Pepper

$9.25+

Pepperoni

$9.25+

Sausage

$9.25+

Spinach

$9.25+

Spinach & Feta

$9.50+

Veggie Pizza

$11.25+

MASHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS, BROCCOLI, & TOMATOES

White Pizza

$9.75+

FETA, RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR

Steak

$12.95+

Spaghettis or Ziti

SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD

Sauce

$7.95

Sausage

$9.95

Meatball

$9.95

Veal

$9.95

Mushroom

$9.95

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$12.50

Chicken Parmesan

$10.50

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.95

Lasagna with Meat

$11.95

Chicken Dinners

SERVED WITH SALAD AND FRIES/ SWEET & SOUR, BBQ, & HONEY MUSTARD SAUCES AVAILABLE

Hot Wings Dinner

$10.95

Wing Dings Dinner

$10.50

Chicken Fingers Dinner

$10.50

Sweet And Sour Sauce

Honey Mustard Sauce

Barbeque Sauce

Roll-Ups

WHITE OR WHOLE WHEAT ( ALL SUB OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE IN ROLL-UPS )

Greek roll-up

$9.95

LUTTUCE, TOMATO, FETA, OLIVES, AND GREEK GRESSING

Grilled Chicken roll-up

$11.95

HUMMUS, SPINACH, & ONION

Grilled Chicken Caesar roll-up

$11.95

LETTUCE, TOMATO, & CAESAR DRESSING

SUBS

All subs served with cheese,lettuce,tomoto & onion. ( green peppers,pickles,hotpeppers,mayo,oil or mustard upon request.) ( syrian bread available )

Veggie

$6.95+

mashroom,onion,pepper,broccoli,olive & tomatoes

Meatless

$6.95+

Italian

$6.95+

Ham & Cheese

$6.95+

Turkey & Cheese

$7.25+

Tuna Salad

$6.95+

Chicken Salad

$6.95+

Grilled Chicken

$7.95+

B.L.T

$7.95+

Sausage

$6.95+

Meatball

$6.95+

Pastrami

$8.95+

Eggplant

$6.50+

Veal

$6.50+

Steak-Cheese

$8.50+

Steak-Combination

$9.25+

Turkey-Bacon

$8.50+

Hamburger

$6.50+

Cheeseburger

$7.95+

Baconburger

$8.95+

Chicken Cutlet

$7.45+

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$7.95+

Chicken Stir Fry

$7.95+

Barbeque Steak

$7.95+

Chicken Cutlet & Pastrami

$7.95+

Buffalo Chicken

$7.95+

Barbeque Chicken

$7.95+

Salads

SERVED WITH CRISP LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPER AND CUCUMBER

Tossed salad

$7.95

Italian salad

$9.95

Greek salad

$9.95

Tuna salad

$9.95

Chef salad

$9.95

Ham & Cheese salad

$9.95

Turkey & Cheese salad

$9.95

Grilled Chicken salad

$11.50

Grilled Chicken with Feta salad

$12.95

Chicken Finger Salad

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$11.95

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$4.25

Chicken Fingers (5PC)

$7.95

Chicken Wings (7PC)

$8.25

Buffalo Wings (7PC)

$8.50

Buffalo Fingers (5PC)

$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks (6PC)

$6.50

Clam Strips Dinner

$11.95

Jalapeno Poppers (9PC)

$8.95

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Dressing

$0.95

Macaroni Balls (9)

$7.95

Broccoli Bites (10)

$9.50

Coleslaw

$3.95

Chicken Combo Platter

$17.95

Seafood

Shrimp Only

$9.00

Shrimp Dinner

$10.95

Clam Strips Only

$9.00

Clam Strips Dinner

$11.95

Fish Only ( HadDock )

$9.50

Fish & Chips Dinner

$11.75

Catering

Party Size Pizza 24x18

$29.95

Regular Topping Pizza

$34.95

Chicken Gourmet Pizza

$39.95

Steak Gourmet Pizza

$39.95

Spaghettis Pasta

$59.95

Ziti Pasta

$59.95

Spaghettis Pasta Meatball

$79.95

Spaghettis Pasta Sausage

$79.95

Ziti Pasta Meatball

$79.95

Ziti Pasta Sausage

$79.95

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pasta

$89.95

Salad

$49.95

Salad with Meat

$73.95

Roll Up Platter

$79.95

Chicken Stir Fry

$79.95

Rice Pilaf

$29.95

Drinks and chips

COKE 20oz

$2.95

coke 2 liter

$3.95

12oz Canned Soda

$1.50

16oz can soda

$2.50

Minute maid orange Juice

$2.95

Vitamin Water

$2.95

20oz diet coke

$2.95

20oz sprite

$2.95

20oz coke zero

$2.95

20oz canada dry

$2.95

2 liter diet coke

$3.95

20ozDasani Water

$1.95

16oz Poland Spring Water

$1.50

2 liter sprite

$3.95

Lays classic

$3.00

Lay's BBQ

$3.00

Lay's Sour cream and onoin

$3.00

Doritos nacho cheese

$3.00

Doritos Cool ranch

$3.00

chips small

$1.50

big bag chips

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

273 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA 01605

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Olo Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
40A Millbrook St Worcester, MA 01606
View restaurantnext
THE FIX BURGER BAR - FIX WORCESTER
orange starNo Reviews
108 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 264 - Hanover Insurance - Worcester
orange starNo Reviews
440 Lincoln St Worcester, MA 01653
View restaurantnext
Skyline Bistro - Worcester Tech High
orange starNo Reviews
One Skyline Drive worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,173
229 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
Ciao Bella
orange star3.7 • 227
402 grove st Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Worcester

NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,173
229 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
orange star4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
George’s Coney Island
orange star4.9 • 1,100
158 Southbridge St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
BirchTree Bread Company
orange star4.5 • 566
138 Green St,Ste 5 Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Worcester
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Mendon
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston